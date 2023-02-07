ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMC theaters to change ticket prices based on seat location

By KCAL-News Staff
 3 days ago

AMC theaters to charge more for better seats at the movies 02:39

America's largest movie chain announced that the prices of a ticket will now be based on seat location: Seats in the front will be cheaper while those in the middle will cost more.

The three-tier ticket pricing initiative, called Sightline at AMC, will roll out at all of its roughly 1,000 movie theaters by the end of the year. It will be in effect for showings after 4 p.m.

The highest-end "Preferred" tier are in the middle of the theaters and will be priced at a "slight premium." "Standard" tier will be sold for the "traditional cost of a ticket." "Value," in the front row of theaters, will be the least expensive.

"Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC's seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experience-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies," said Eliot Hamlisch, AMC's chief marketing officer, in a press release.

AMC said a seating map will show the adjusted prices.

Movie theaters outside the United States use similar location pricing standards.

Sightline provides customers with an incentive to sign up for AMC's subscription program, Stubs A-List, because members can get "Preferred" seating at no extra charge.

