Legals for February, 10 2023
35-22 / 1077166 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TO BE SOLD FOR CASH AT TRUSTEE’S SALE on May 31, 2023, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. (recognized local time) at the Main Door of the Lincoln County Courthouse, located at, 512 California Ave, Libby MT 59923, the following described real property, situated in Lincoln County, Montana: Lots 1 and 2, Block 20, South Libby Addition No. 1, according to the map or plat thereof on file in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Lincoln County, Montana. Commonly known as: 1408 Montana Avenue, Libby, MT 59923 Randall J. Kohler and Betty Jean Kohler, as Grantor(s), conveyed said real property...
Flathead Electric supports Libby Library
At its January meeting, the Flathead Electric Roundup for Safety Board awarded $5,000 to the Libby Friends of the Library for community safety lighting upgrades. The Libby Library, built in the early 1950s, is owned and operated by Lincoln County, but supported financially in many ways by the nonprofit Libby Friends of the Library. As the years have passed, the basement area of the library has become more heavily utilized, especially since publicly available computers are located there. The basement is devoid of natural light and has inadequate artificial light. Librarian Alyssa Ramirez estimated that about 5,000 patrons visit the Libby...
Gladys Anderine Sather
Gladys Anderine Sather, 98, of Libby, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center of natural causes. She was born Sept. 8, 1924, in Lakeside, Montana, to Vern S. and Emma (Harrison) Asbridge. Gladys attended Lakeside School and Somers High, graduating from Flathead High School in Kalispell in 1942. In her youth, Gladys was a proud Girl Scout. As a teenager, she worked as a soda jerk at Kussoff’s Candy Kitchen and at Woolworth’s, both in Kalispell. Gladys met her future husband, Alfred Sather, at a barn dance in Lakeside. As teenagers, Gladys and Al won a jitterbug...
Local treatment court's future dependent on state support
The future of Montana’s treatment courts rests in the hands of its legislature. Federal grant money helped launch treatment courts in a number of Montana counties, including Lincoln, a few years ago. But with the federal grant set to expire in September 2023, state lawmakers are considering a proposal by Gov. Greg Gianforte to fund treatment courts. During a news conference last month, Gianforte lauded the work of treatment courts. “These drug treatment courts are a proven successful model,” he said. “They provide Montanans struggling with addiction with hope and opportunity as they get clean, sober and healthy.” For Libby resident Kristin Nelson, Lincoln...
Kenneth L. (Kenny) Beckstrom
Kenneth L. (Kenny) Beckstrom, 78, died Jan. 30, 2023, at his home in Libby. He was born Aug. 19, 1944, in Newport, Washington, to Arnold and Nina Beckstrom, and came to Libby with them in 1949. He attended school in Libby, graduating from Libby High School in 1962. Kenneth served in the United States Army, serving at several Army installations throughout the country as a cook. Following his discharge, Kenneth returned to Libby and worked for Remp Sand and Gravel. As a skilled mechanic, he also owned and operated Vintage Engines for many years as well. Kenneth was a founding member of the Igniters Car Club and an active volunteer member of Heritage Museum, working on much of the vintage historical equipment from the area. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Nina Beckstrom. He is survived by many lifelong friends in Libby and beyond. A graveside service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the City of Libby Cemetery, in Libby, Montana. Services are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby, Montana. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Private burials: Who's keeping track?
While rare, it’s perfectly legal to perform a burial on your own land in Montana without informing anyone. But what are the effects of this and how does a private burial impact property and families in the future? Lincoln County Clerk and Recorder Robin Benson spoke about the process in a recent interview about the Private Family Burial Grounds Notice. She has distributed a copy to Schnackenberg Funeral Home and hopes they would then pass the document onto families for discussion on whether they want that information on public record or not. “It's really up to the public, to the families,” Benson said....
Senior commodities distribution set for Feb. 17 at Libby VFW
The Senior Commodities distribution will be held Friday, Feb. 17 at the VFW Post 1548 in Libby. It will run from 10 a.m. to noon at 114 W. 4th St. Applications for low income residents 60 years and older are available at the VFW Monday through Saturday after 12 p.m. For more information, please call Jule at 406-291-2201.
Libby's new robotics team headed to state
Libby High School has a robotics team and the limit is only one’s imagination. While schools across the country have had teams for years, the Loggers joined in when they put a team together in October. Renee Rose, a science teacher at the high school who was helped with the team, said state champion Eureka robotics coach Rob Reynolds had wanted Libby to get involved. “Rob and their teams took us under their wings,” Rose said. “They came down and showed us how to build and guided us through the process.” Friday morning, Eureka and Libby students in grades 7-12 will be among several...
Verna Joan (Jo) Chapel
Verna Joan (Gentry) Chapel, 82, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the Libby Care Center in Libby, Montana. Verna was born on July 8, 1940, in Wilder, Idaho, to Virgil and Pearl (Thompson) Gentry. During her life, Verna owned and ran Chap’s Video and worked and managed the Halfway House in Troy, Montana. She married Charles Wesley Chapel on Sept. 6, 1958, and had four children. Verna is preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Pearl Gentry; husband Charles Wesley Chapel; son Louis Alan Chapel; daughter Evelyn Marie (Chapel) Olson; and great-grandson Wesley Dakota Cross. Verna is survived by her sister Doris Stewart; son Charles Lynn Chapel; daughter Leslie Ann Chapel of Troy, Montana; grandchildren Daniele Cross, Shane Huff, Michelle Huff, Jeremy Chapel, Tasha Chapel, Josh Chapel, and Lizzi Morkeberg; great-grandchildren Ashley Harris, J.D. Cross, Jesamin Henderson, Shawn Huff, De’ Mondre Parker, Cordilla Chapel, Joey Salomon, and Gabe Salomon; and great-great-grandchildren Maverick Harris, Jeffrey Henderson, Journee Bailey, Gracie Hotzel, Kaine Huff and Dallas Huff. Services are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, Montana. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Billy Dan Fenimore
Billy Dan Fenimore, 78, of Troy, Montana, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, of natural causes at Kalispell Regional Medical Center in Kalispell, Montana. Billy was born on Jan. 22, 1945, to parents Raymond D. and Katherine (Stewart) Fenimore in Chanute, Kansas. Billy grew up in Colorado, joined the United States Marine Corps out of high school and served his country honorably in Vietnam. He went on to study welding in college, where he made the Dean's List. Billy fell in love and married Elaine M. Kent on Aug. 7, 1976, in Anaheim, California. Billy is survived by his children, Carmen Estrada and Billy Dan Fenimore II; grandchildren, Jeremiah Charles Luttrell, Wiyanna Davitta Lee Smith, Desire Dawn Dorris, and Winter Sky Fenimore. Billy Dan Fenimore was a beloved father and grandfather, he will be forever missed. Services are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, Montana. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Council OKs deal with county Sheriff for police protection
Libby City Councilors approved an agreement at Tuesday’s special meeting with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for payment of law enforcement services. City Administrator Sam Sikes said the agreement had been sent to Undersheriff Brent Faulkner for review. County Commissioner Josh Letcher must sign it before it can take effect. The memorandum includes 17 items that must be agreed to by the city and county. The proposal calls for the agreement to begin Wednesday, Feb. 1 and end June 30, unless the city notifies county Sheriff Darren Short that his department’s services are no longer needed. Both parties may agree to...
Libby man pleads guilty to stealing from sister-in-law
A Libby man accused of burglarizing his sister-in-law’s home last year has agreed to a plea deal. According to court documents, Kevin Paul Burke, 45, pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft. In exchange for his plea, the Lincoln County Attorney's Office agreed to dismiss one felony count of burglary. For theft, the maximum sentence is three years in the Montana State Prison. Burke appeared in person with his attorney, Charles S. Sprinkle, on Jan. 30. Sprinkle said an agreement had been reached. District Judge Matt Cuffe set the change of plea hearing for Monday, Feb. 6. According to the charging document filed...
Cabinet Peaks Prevent program approaching fast
Implementing healthy, sustainable changes to a person's daily nutrition and learning how to implement physical activity that is enjoyable can ultimately help one lose weight and feel better. Prevent is a lifestyle program that teaches and encourages people to make the modifications that can change the way they feel. The program is taught by Cabinet Peaks Medical Center’s Nicole Kapan, Registered Dietitian, and targets people who are at risk for pre-diabetes and/or developing Cardiovascular Disease. Nicole is happy to be starting classes again this year. “The PREVENT program began in Lincoln County over 12 years ago and has helped countless local...
Logger student athletes sign letters of intent
It may have been largely ceremonial in nature, but two Libby Logger student athletes shared their commitments to the respective higher institutions of learning they will be attending later this year. Loggers football standout Cy Stevenson is headed to the University of Montana to play football for the Grizzlies, fulfilling a lifelong dream. Stevenson was joined at the ceremony by his father, Jeff, and Loggers head coach Neil Fuller. Libby Loggers Greenchain member Matthew Niemi will also compete at the collegiate level after receiving a scholarship to wrestle at William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri. Niemi was joined by Greenchain coach Dean Thompson. Niemi,...
Aliya Rene Kolb
Aliya Rene Kolb, 10, of Libby, died of injuries received in a vehicle accident in Kalispell on Jan. 27. Arrangements will be announced by Schnackenberg Funeral Home.
Kenny Beckstrom
Kenny Beckstrom, 78, died Jan. 30 at his home in Libby. Arrangements will be announced by Schnackenberg Funeral Home.
Marvin H. Kyes
Marvin H. Kyes, 90, died Jan. 28 at his home in Libby. Arrangements will be announced at a later date by Schnackenberg Funeral Home.
Leroy Johnson
Leroy Johnson, 89, of Troy, died Jan. 28 at his home in Troy. Arrangements will be announced by Schnackenberg Funeral Home.
