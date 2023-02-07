Read full article on original website
Kalispell moves to limit park use amid complaints about homeless people
The city of Kalispell is looking to put limits on the use of its parks amid concerns within the community about homeless people staying on public lands and in public structures. The move comes as the Flathead Valley grapples with a growing number of people living on the streets. On...
Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste
We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
Gladys Anderine Sather
Gladys Anderine Sather, 98, of Libby, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center of natural causes. She was born Sept. 8, 1924, in Lakeside, Montana, to Vern S. and Emma (Harrison) Asbridge. Gladys attended Lakeside School and Somers High, graduating from Flathead High School in Kalispell in 1942. In her youth, Gladys was a proud Girl Scout. As a teenager, she worked as a soda jerk at Kussoff’s Candy Kitchen and at Woolworth’s, both in Kalispell. Gladys met her future husband, Alfred Sather, at a barn dance in Lakeside. As teenagers, Gladys and Al won a jitterbug...
Flathead Electric supports Libby Library
At its January meeting, the Flathead Electric Roundup for Safety Board awarded $5,000 to the Libby Friends of the Library for community safety lighting upgrades. The Libby Library, built in the early 1950s, is owned and operated by Lincoln County, but supported financially in many ways by the nonprofit Libby Friends of the Library. As the years have passed, the basement area of the library has become more heavily utilized, especially since publicly available computers are located there. The basement is devoid of natural light and has inadequate artificial light. Librarian Alyssa Ramirez estimated that about 5,000 patrons visit the Libby...
Libby man pleads guilty to stealing from sister-in-law
A Libby man accused of burglarizing his sister-in-law’s home last year has agreed to a plea deal. According to court documents, Kevin Paul Burke, 45, pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft. In exchange for his plea, the Lincoln County Attorney's Office agreed to dismiss one felony count of burglary. For theft, the maximum sentence is three years in the Montana State Prison. Burke appeared in person with his attorney, Charles S. Sprinkle, on Jan. 30. Sprinkle said an agreement had been reached. District Judge Matt Cuffe set the change of plea hearing for Monday, Feb. 6. According to the charging document filed...
Local treatment court's future dependent on state support
The future of Montana’s treatment courts rests in the hands of its legislature. Federal grant money helped launch treatment courts in a number of Montana counties, including Lincoln, a few years ago. But with the federal grant set to expire in September 2023, state lawmakers are considering a proposal by Gov. Greg Gianforte to fund treatment courts. During a news conference last month, Gianforte lauded the work of treatment courts. “These drug treatment courts are a proven successful model,” he said. “They provide Montanans struggling with addiction with hope and opportunity as they get clean, sober and healthy.” For Libby resident Kristin Nelson, Lincoln...
Man charged with murder for deaths of two Bigfork residents
A man has been charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of two Bigfork residents back in October of 2022.
montanarightnow.com
Suspect in Kalispell hotel shooting arrested
KALISPELL, Mont. - An arrest has been made related to a report of a person who was shot at a Kalispell hotel. Kalispell police responded to a hotel on the west side of the city Tuesday afternoon for a report of a person claiming to have been shot. The victim...
Fairfield Sun Times
Historic photos of Charlie Russell in Montana
Photos of famed "cowboy artist," Charles Marion Russell, when he lived and worked in Montana. Location Ventures, based in South Florida, is proposing 180 residences on 22 acres located near the intersection of US Hwy 2 and River Road.
Kenneth L. (Kenny) Beckstrom
Kenneth L. (Kenny) Beckstrom, 78, died Jan. 30, 2023, at his home in Libby. He was born Aug. 19, 1944, in Newport, Washington, to Arnold and Nina Beckstrom, and came to Libby with them in 1949. He attended school in Libby, graduating from Libby High School in 1962. Kenneth served in the United States Army, serving at several Army installations throughout the country as a cook. Following his discharge, Kenneth returned to Libby and worked for Remp Sand and Gravel. As a skilled mechanic, he also owned and operated Vintage Engines for many years as well. Kenneth was a founding member of the Igniters Car Club and an active volunteer member of Heritage Museum, working on much of the vintage historical equipment from the area. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Nina Beckstrom. He is survived by many lifelong friends in Libby and beyond. A graveside service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the City of Libby Cemetery, in Libby, Montana. Services are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby, Montana. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
These 3 Outstanding Montana Businesses Are Getting National Love
Three popular Montana businesses recently were mentioned in a national publication, and the reason might surprise you. Food & Wine just released an article highlighting the best pie in every state. For Montana, they apparently couldn't pick a clear favorite, as two places were mentioned. The article mainly focuses on...
montanarightnow.com
Whitefish hockey coach charged with raping a minor in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. - Charges have been filed against a hockey coach who is accused of raping a minor boy in 2019. Court documents state Jami Leslie James is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after he knowingly slept with an underage boy at a hotel in Butte back in September of 2019.
tiremeetsroad.com
Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California
“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
Council OKs deal with county Sheriff for police protection
Libby City Councilors approved an agreement at Tuesday’s special meeting with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for payment of law enforcement services. City Administrator Sam Sikes said the agreement had been sent to Undersheriff Brent Faulkner for review. County Commissioner Josh Letcher must sign it before it can take effect. The memorandum includes 17 items that must be agreed to by the city and county. The proposal calls for the agreement to begin Wednesday, Feb. 1 and end June 30, unless the city notifies county Sheriff Darren Short that his department’s services are no longer needed. Both parties may agree to...
Senior commodities distribution set for Feb. 17 at Libby VFW
The Senior Commodities distribution will be held Friday, Feb. 17 at the VFW Post 1548 in Libby. It will run from 10 a.m. to noon at 114 W. 4th St. Applications for low income residents 60 years and older are available at the VFW Monday through Saturday after 12 p.m. For more information, please call Jule at 406-291-2201.
Verna Joan (Jo) Chapel
Verna Joan (Gentry) Chapel, 82, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the Libby Care Center in Libby, Montana. Verna was born on July 8, 1940, in Wilder, Idaho, to Virgil and Pearl (Thompson) Gentry. During her life, Verna owned and ran Chap’s Video and worked and managed the Halfway House in Troy, Montana. She married Charles Wesley Chapel on Sept. 6, 1958, and had four children. Verna is preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Pearl Gentry; husband Charles Wesley Chapel; son Louis Alan Chapel; daughter Evelyn Marie (Chapel) Olson; and great-grandson Wesley Dakota Cross. Verna is survived by her sister Doris Stewart; son Charles Lynn Chapel; daughter Leslie Ann Chapel of Troy, Montana; grandchildren Daniele Cross, Shane Huff, Michelle Huff, Jeremy Chapel, Tasha Chapel, Josh Chapel, and Lizzi Morkeberg; great-grandchildren Ashley Harris, J.D. Cross, Jesamin Henderson, Shawn Huff, De’ Mondre Parker, Cordilla Chapel, Joey Salomon, and Gabe Salomon; and great-great-grandchildren Maverick Harris, Jeffrey Henderson, Journee Bailey, Gracie Hotzel, Kaine Huff and Dallas Huff. Services are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, Montana. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Aliya Rene Kolb
Aliya Rene Kolb, 10, of Libby, died of injuries received in a vehicle accident in Kalispell on Jan. 27. Arrangements will be announced by Schnackenberg Funeral Home.
NBCMontana
Man in custody after high-speed pursuit
KALISPELL, Mont. — Bryan Patrick Doyle, 40, is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit through downtown Kalispell on Saturday. Doyle was booked into Flathead County Detention Center being held on charges of felony criminal endangerment, felony assault on a peace officer, negligent vehicular assault and aggravated DUI.
Libby's DeShazer leads 11 Loggers to state tournament
Hamilton senior wrestler Derrick Saltzman sports a Superman logo tattoo on his upper right bicep, but it’s Libby junior Jace DeShazer who holds the upper hand when they meet on the mat. For the fourth time in two months, DeShazer beat Saltzman to claim the 205-pound title at the Western A Divisional Saturday in Polson. Saltzman lost 18-6 and found himself on his back a few times to the defending state champ Logger wrestler, but it was a slight improvement from their three previous meetings. DeShazer, who went over the 100-win mark earlier this season and is ranked first in the state, scored...
