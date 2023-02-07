Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Regina Hall Could Not Keep Her Composure As She Found Out Why Kevin Costner Couldn’t Make The Golden Globes While Reading The Teleprompter Live On Air
“Officially starting the Regina Hall Emmy nomination campaign for her performance in ‘accepting Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama Series.’”
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Inside Actress Gina Lollobrigida’s Net Worth and Legacy After Her Death at Age 95
Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida’s career was nothing short of legendary. The Solomon and Sheba star died at 95 in January 2023, her family confirmed to Italian publication Ansa, leaving behind a massive net worth from her work in films and more. Scroll below for details on her legacy and fortune.
Al Pacino's Net Worth In 2023 Makes Him 'The Godfather' of Hollywood
Al Pacino’s net worth reflects the fact that he is one of the most decorated actors of all time. The Oscar winner has conquered both the small and big screen, with his iconic performances spanning decades. It’s no surprise that one of the kings of Hollywood has a bank account to match. Pacino has ...
Casting director recalls sexy romps with Rock Hudson and Robert Reed
Casting director Joel Thurm allegedly had sexual encounters with Hollywood icons Rock Hudson and Robert Reed. In his recently released memoir, “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season: Confessions of a Casting Director,” Thurm explains that he had attended an industry party in the ’70s where most of the attendees were gay. They had gathered to watch one of the first full-length, big-budget, gay-porn flicks called “Boys in the Sand.” In attendance was Hudson, one of his childhood crushes. The Brooklyn native claims that the “Giant” star caught his eye and beckoned him to follow him into a bedroom. However, once they were alone,...
Keanu Reeves Gets Attacked by Matthew Perry as the TV Star Touts Autobiography
After TV Sitcom’s Matthew Perry Takes Potshots at Keanu Reeves while Promoting a New Autobiography, Reeves Got a Huge Publicity Bump as Social Media Fans Rained Down Love on the Actor.
‘George & Tammy’ Star Jessica Chastain Reveals She Felt ‘Embarrassed’ Trying to Sing Like Tammy Wynette
George & Tammy star Jessica Chastain may be an Oscar-winning actress, but that doesn’t mean that she feels confident about... The post ‘George & Tammy’ Star Jessica Chastain Reveals She Felt ‘Embarrassed’ Trying to Sing Like Tammy Wynette appeared first on Outsider.
Jack Nicholson’s friends fear ‘reclusive’ actor will die alone: report
Jack Nicholson’s friends have shared concerns about the actor’s solitary lifestyle, saying they’re worried about the end game. The three-time Academy Award winner hasn’t been seen out in public in over a year as his pals claim he’s “living like a recluse.” Multiple sources told RadarOnline that the 85-year-old actor “doesn’t leave his house anymore” and that his “mind is gone,” listing concerns of possible dementia. The father-of-five was last seen at the Staples Center for a Los Angeles Lakers game with his son Ray in October 2021. Nicholson spends most — if not all — of his time in his plush Beverly Mansion, according...
Collider
First 'Fast X' Images: Jason Momoa and Brie Larson Join the Family
The first part of the two-part finale, of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to speed into theaters this May, we have finally gotten our official first look at the upcoming film via Empire magazine, giving fans their first taste of what to expect!. The brand-new look...
All About Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's 2 Kids
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's kids are following in their footsteps. The Hollywood power couple, who have been married since 1988, are proud parents to two adult children: son Travis, 33, and daughter Sosie, 30. Both have pursued careers in the entertainment industry, with Travis working as a musician and producer, and Sosie becoming a successful actress in her own right.
How Much Do Hollywood Actors Earn With a Golden Globe?
A Golden Globe is not made of real gold.Yet the figurines often turn out to be of gold value for the career of aspiring Hollywood stars.But how much do actors actually earn when they receive the coveted prize?
Jackie and Kelso Have a Son in ‘That ’90s Show,’ But the Timeline Doesn’t Make Sense
Hello Wisconsin! It’s official, a new generation of ’90s kids have made their way to Red and Kitty Forman’s basement. Netflix released the That ’70s Show spinoff called That ’90s Show on January 19, 2023. While OG fans were ecstatic to see Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) Forman, and some of the original gang back on their screens, fans of That ’70s Show also have some questions about the timeline in That ’90s Show. One of the biggest questions is how Jackie and Kelso have a teenage son in the reboot.
Collider
Best Found Footage Horror Movies, From 'Horror in the High Desert' to 'Rec'
Found footage is an ideal technique for the horror genre. It gives filmmakers the freedom to add realism in a way that can be truly terrifying. Generally, they do not require a high budget or a large cast or crew, and as a result, countless found footage horror movies have been made. To add to the realistic aims of this genre, unknown actors are often cast in the lead roles and much of the cinematography is done by the actors themselves. The first of its kind came in 1980 with Ruggero Deodato’s Cannibal Holocaust, a hugely controversial and graphic horror movie that fooled some audiences into thinking it was footage of real murders. Since the subgenre was popularized in 1999 – and then re-popularized in the mid-2000s – many non-horror movies have been shot in found fotage style such as Chronicle and Project X, but the style seems tailor-made for the horror genre. Here are 12 of the finest:
Collider
'The Last of Us': Joel Miller & 9 of the Grumpiest TV Dads
Joel from The Last of Us was seemingly a happy, albeit exhausted and overworked, single dad pre-apocalypse. But he has taken a different tone as a parental figure to Ellie, or at least her temporary protector. He’s gruff, serious and rarely interested in her hijinks, jokes or humorous comments. While Ellie has managed to get Joel to smile now and then, he remains his grumpy self.
Owen Wilson Has A Paintbrush And A Perm In The Trailer For Bob Ross-Inspired Comedy Paint
He has the perm, he has the paintbrushes — heck, he even has the verbal elegancies. But Owen Wilson's new independent comedy, "Paint," is no Bob Ross biopic. "I hope Owen Wilson got some good lawyers before he made this," joked Twitter user @cfmceroz1 after watching the movie's first trailer on Wednesday, February 8.
Collider
'Harley Quinn's Himbo Version of Bane Explained by Series Producers
Harley Quinn's Valentine’s Day Special, out today on HBO Max, was a wild ride thanks to the giant Bane! The series has given us the most unlikely version of the character from Batman’s rogue gallery. While the comic character is quite a menacing figure with high cerebral prowess, the HBO Max series gives us a loser, who’s not respected by the Legions of Doom—and he's come to be one of the most adorable characters on the show. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, voice actor James Adomian and executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker talk about how the character came to be.
Collider
Channing Tatum's Movie Stardom Is Unshakeable
In 2022, Channing Tatum returned to appearing in live-action movies. Besides a brief Free Guy cameo, Tatum hadn't appeared in a live-action movie since 2017. The man who hit several box office home runs in 2012 had been away for a while to be a dad but was now back at the forefront of the box office. Despite all that time away, Tatum’s box office hot streak in 2022 made it seem like he’d never left. Tatum's charming movie Dog ended up being a major sleeper hit, while The Lost City was the rare modern romantic comedy to crack $100 million in North America.
Collider
Western Villains: 10 Most Notorious Outlaws From the Wild West
Westerns often feature heroic good guys and gals taking care of business and eliminating the filth. But who gets in the way of law and order in the Old West? Outlaws have long been the antagonists, taking the credit for wreaking havoc and creating unrest during frontier times. Most are...
Collider
'A Discovery of Witches' Is an Underrated Vampire Romance Series
In the expansive world of the vampire romance, one series remains criminally underrated in the pop culture sphere: A Discovery of Witches. The appeal of a romantic entanglement with immortal bloodsuckers has existed for decades onscreen and on the page, whether it was the tangibly queer subtext-almost-text of Sheridan Le Fanu's Carmilla (re-envisioned in 2014 as a web-series with an openly lesbian love story), Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire novel in 1976 (re-envisioned in 2022), Frank Langella's explicitly romantic Dracula film (1979), or both of Buffy Summers' (Sarah Michelle Geller) nocturnal boyfriends. Supernatural romance fans are spoiled for choice, especially after the early-2000s popularity boom responsible for Twilight, True Blood, and The Vampire Diaries brought the sub-genre into mainstream awareness — unabashedly so. Swooning over the vampire bad boy was no longer an indulgence kept within specific communities.
Comments / 0