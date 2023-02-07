Read full article on original website
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad
It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.
hypebeast.com
Elon Musk to Soon Charge Companies $1000 USD To Stay Verified on Twitter
It is no surprise that Twitter has been strapped for cash since Elon Musk confirmed that he would resign as CEO as soon as he finds a replacement. In order to combat this, Musk has introduced a new payment method where companies and brands will have to pay $1000 USD monthly just to get verified on Twitter.
Gizmodo
Leaked Document Suggests Hardly Anyone Bothered to Pay for Twitter Blue
Twitter-like apps don’t seem to be doing too hot as of late. Ever since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought the blue bird app back in October, a wave of controversy has caused a massive decline in users. Worse still for Twitter and Musk, few seem willing to pay for features like Twitter Blue. While some users have moved over to decentralized alternatives like Mastodon, the latest numbers from that app also show there’s fewer folks keen on posting on Twitter’s direct competition.
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
Android Authority
YouTube could soon become your free cable operator
Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
The new ChatGPT version of Microsoft Bing may have just leaked
Microsoft has been rumored to be integrated ChatGPT technology into its Bing search engine, and the new version of Bing, including that technology, may have just leaked. As reported by The Verge, some users of the search engine noticed that, when they loaded up Microsoft Edge this morning, they were introduced to a brand-new version of Bing. Users were introduced to a new search screen saying “Introducing the New Bing. Ask real questions. Get complete answers.” Owen Yin was one of the users who got temporary access to the version.
Fastest growing app in history: ChatGPT trumps TikTok and Instagram
ChatGPT may have surpassed 100 million monthly active users at the end of January, making it possibly the fastest-growing app in history, according to a report by Swiss banking giant UBS viewed by Business Insider (Feb .02). ChatGPT doubled its monthly active users since December, when it had around 57...
Mass layoff exit packages at Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet will collectively cost the tech giants up to $4.7 billion
Google parent company Alphabet will have the highest severance cost — ranging from $1.9bn to $2.3bn — while Meta's severance costs are $975 million.
CNBC
Microsoft CEO Nadella calls A.I.-powered search biggest thing for company since cloud 15 years ago
Microsoft's Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI-powered search is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years he's been CEO. "I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008 when the cloud was just first coming out," Nadella said. "I have not seen...
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series doesn't support Seamless Updates
It looks like Samsung is sticking to the old method of installing updates. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series reportedly lacks support for Seamless Updates. This is a more convenient method for installing system updates compared to the conventional process. Samsung is one of several smartphone brands that haven’t implemented Seamless...
wegotthiscovered.com
Twitch streamers unite to boycott platform until ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ ads are pulled
In preparation for Hogwarts Legacy‘s release, an ad campaign was launched on Twitch to get potential gamers excited about the game. Unfortunately, this didn’t sit well with Twitch streamers due to their support for the LGBT+ community and their views towards the franchise’s creator, J.K Rowling. Twitch...
Elon Musk thinks some of ChatGPT's responses are 'concerning'
Despite his recent criticism, Musk has at times seemed complimentary about OpenAI's tech — in December, he called ChatGPT "scary good."
Google shares plummet after chatbot 'Bard' gives bad answer
Shares of Google parent Alphabet are down in Wall Street trading after a glitch in the company’s new artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Bard, contributed inaccurate information in promotional video.
ChatGPT-like tech coming to Microsoft search engine Bing
Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence. The revamping of Microsoft’s second-place search engine could give the software giant a head start against other tech companies in capitalizing...
Netflix steps up its effort to get paid for account sharing
Netflix has a plan to deal with rampant account sharing: a program that lets subscribers pay extra to share their account with people outside their household. The streaming giant introduced paid sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain on Wednesday. It was previously rolled out in multiple markets in Latin America.
Google unveils its ChatGPT rival
Google on Monday unveiled a new chatbot tool dubbed "Bard" in an apparent bid to compete with the viral success of ChatGPT.
Chinese tech giant Alibaba is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT
At this point, Apple might as well just go ahead and announce it is working on a ChatGPT rival. As reported by CNBC, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has announced that it is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT, the conversational AI developed by OpenAI that has taken the tech industry by storm over the last few months.
Twitter users told they’ve hit daily post limit in latest outage since Musk takeover
US tech publication reports CEO Elon Musk has asked staff to pause all new development to stabilise app
