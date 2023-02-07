ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hypebeast.com

Elon Musk to Soon Charge Companies $1000 USD To Stay Verified on Twitter

It is no surprise that Twitter has been strapped for cash since Elon Musk confirmed that he would resign as CEO as soon as he finds a replacement. In order to combat this, Musk has introduced a new payment method where companies and brands will have to pay $1000 USD monthly just to get verified on Twitter.
Gizmodo

Leaked Document Suggests Hardly Anyone Bothered to Pay for Twitter Blue

Twitter-like apps don’t seem to be doing too hot as of late. Ever since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought the blue bird app back in October, a wave of controversy has caused a massive decline in users. Worse still for Twitter and Musk, few seem willing to pay for features like Twitter Blue. While some users have moved over to decentralized alternatives like Mastodon, the latest numbers from that app also show there’s fewer folks keen on posting on Twitter’s direct competition.
TODAY.com

Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat

Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
Android Authority

YouTube could soon become your free cable operator

Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
BGR.com

The new ChatGPT version of Microsoft Bing may have just leaked

Microsoft has been rumored to be integrated ChatGPT technology into its Bing search engine, and the new version of Bing, including that technology, may have just leaked. As reported by The Verge, some users of the search engine noticed that, when they loaded up Microsoft Edge this morning, they were introduced to a brand-new version of Bing. Users were introduced to a new search screen saying “Introducing the New Bing. Ask real questions. Get complete answers.” Owen Yin was one of the users who got temporary access to the version.
Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series doesn't support Seamless Updates

It looks like Samsung is sticking to the old method of installing updates. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series reportedly lacks support for Seamless Updates. This is a more convenient method for installing system updates compared to the conventional process. Samsung is one of several smartphone brands that haven’t implemented Seamless...
wegotthiscovered.com

Twitch streamers unite to boycott platform until ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ ads are pulled

In preparation for Hogwarts Legacy‘s release, an ad campaign was launched on Twitch to get potential gamers excited about the game. Unfortunately, this didn’t sit well with Twitch streamers due to their support for the LGBT+ community and their views towards the franchise’s creator, J.K Rowling. Twitch...
The Oregonian

ChatGPT-like tech coming to Microsoft search engine Bing

Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence. The revamping of Microsoft’s second-place search engine could give the software giant a head start against other tech companies in capitalizing...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Netflix steps up its effort to get paid for account sharing

Netflix has a plan to deal with rampant account sharing: a program that lets subscribers pay extra to share their account with people outside their household. The streaming giant introduced paid sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain on Wednesday. It was previously rolled out in multiple markets in Latin America.
BGR.com

Chinese tech giant Alibaba is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT

At this point, Apple might as well just go ahead and announce it is working on a ChatGPT rival. As reported by CNBC, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has announced that it is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT, the conversational AI developed by OpenAI that has taken the tech industry by storm over the last few months.

