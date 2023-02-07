Sister Janet Ryan: Vanishing wildlife threatens humanity

The 21st century can be called the age of extinction with vanishing wildlife being a huge indicator.

The possible extinction of 70% of creation is not new information, but I always want to deny it. Contributing factors catching my attention lately are: the human population has grown from 3.5 billion in the 1970s to 8 billion in 2023, people have claimed more of the earth’s land and water surface, and animal and plant life is being squeezed into much less space or habitat.

Wealthy countries use more of the world’s resources, generate more pollution and have overwhelmed the earth’s ability to regenerate itself. In addition, the world’s 4 billion impoverished people want access to that apparent wealth and security of the well-off.

Sweeping environmental loss and devastation of the past 10 years in the Southern Hemisphere has increased demands upon the planet’s regenerative systems. Burning of the Amazon rainforest which acts as environmental lungs to purify air, but is also home to much threatened wildlife, is one concrete illustration. The devastating threats to wildlife are many.

Global warming, the greatest threat to all species on earth, was major in the USA’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and in agreements reached at the November Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Egypt, where committed young people acted and influenced the outcomes. Biodiversity loss including wildlife was the specific focus of the United Nations Conference on Global Diversity (COP15), which was held in two sessions in Kunming, China, in October 2021 and Montreal, Canada, in December 2022.

Every two years this conference writes the UN biodiversity goals and creates programs from directions of the annual COP meetings, such as COP27. Though the goals set 10 years ago were not met, global climate threats should stimulate more commitment and action now.

The Global Biodiversity’s Framework adopted by 196 countries states that 70% of the world’s most vulnerable depend directly on wild species for their food source and livelihood. You and I, too, depend on the wild by our dependence on birds and bees to pollinate fruit trees and gardens with 75% of food crops being pollinator dependent. Our own survival is threatened by wildlife extinction.

The framework’s 2030 goals include: restoring 30% of degraded systems on land and sea; conserving and managing 30% of the globe’s land, water, coasts and marine life; stopping species extinction; reducing risks from pesticides by 50%; reducing global footprint by lessening overconsumption, waste generation and food waste; and, finally, by securing the safe, legal and sustainable use and trade of wild species. Action will have an impact.

The multifaith community driven by the moral mandate of protecting the environment was present at COP15 and met with Elizabeth Mrema, executive director of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, and Malmunah Mohd Sharif, the executive director for UN Habitat. Both urged the faith communities to become mobilized around diversity issues, to utilize their grassroots outreach and to capitalize on faith leaders motivating living in harmony with the earth.

Frans Timmermans, executive vice president for the European Green Deal, summarized COP15 as "…a landmark deal to protect nature, restore ecosystems and keep our planet livable. This is about our very survival: humanity has no future on a dead planet. We need nature and biodiversity for food security, our economy, our well-being and our health. Nature is our best ally in the fight against the climate crisis. When we restore and protect nature, it can help us adapt and shield us from the worst impacts of climate change."

COP15 offers direction as to how to avoid total environmental devastation. Wildlife and restoring ecosystems need to become greater priorities. We must organize and demand civil and political action in seeking systemic change through cooperative global agreements to stem biodiversity loss.

Sister Janet Ryan, IHM, is a member of Stronger Together Huddle, a group engaged in supporting and promoting the common good of all.