MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Ted Cruz and Marjorie Taylor Greene seemingly unable to handle ‘evil’ performance of ‘Unholy’ at the Grammys
You’d think that, as elected officials, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would have better things to do than freak out on social media about a performance of “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Grammy-award winning single at last night’s awards show.
CNN Forces GOP Rep to Admit There’s ‘No Evidence’ Spy Balloon Had ‘Bioweapons’
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins repeatedly grilled House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) on Tuesday over his wild assertion that the Chinese spy balloon could have contained “bioweapons,” forcing the GOP lawmaker to admit he had “no evidence” to back his claim.Prior to the U.S. military shooting down the surveillance craft on Saturday, Comer took Republican hysterics over the balloon to new heights by invoking the COVID-19 “lab leak theory” and fear-mongering about possible biological warfare.“My concern is that the federal government doesn't know what's in that balloon,” he told Fox News on Friday. “Is that bioweapons in that balloon? Did...
Lauren Boebert Shades Marjorie Taylor Greene for Bringing Giant White Balloon to SOTU
The feud between two of the most outsized personalities in the Republican House caucus showed no signs of slowing down on Tuesday when Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) appeared to mock her colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over a stunt she has planned for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. After Greene proudly posted video clips of herself walking the halls of Congress carrying a large white balloon to make some sort of point about Biden’s handling of the Chinese spy balloon over the weekend, Boebert was asked by a reporter if she was planning any type of “symbolic protest” for the primetime speech. Her response? “Well, I won’t be bringing a white helium balloon, if that's what you're asking.”It’s just an innocent balloon… #SOTU pic.twitter.com/Q6saJYqcp8— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 7, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Chelsea Handler Roasts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Unhinged Outburst
Chelsea Handler began her week as guest host of The Daily Show by brutally mocking Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for complaining about how “miserable” her job is. And she was at it again on Wednesday night after the Georgia Republican interrupted President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address with shouts of “liar!”“Republicans were acting like wild animals… and I liked it!” Handler said. “Keep this up, you guys. You finally made a State of the Union watchable!” She went on to joke that after Greene screamed “liar,” Rep. George Santos stood up and said, “Over here!”Earlier, Handler praised Republican...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Jim Jordan Was Made to Look 'Foolish' in Twitter Hearing: Kirschner
Some former Twitter employees were questioned on Wednesday by Republicans about allegedly colluding with the FBI to suppress the Hunter Biden story.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Trump Misspelling 'Stolen' in Election Rant Sparks Avalanche of Bread Jokes
The latest Donald Trump typo is actually a common mistake made by the former president.
Stephen King offers succinct take on Representative Jim Jordan’s Biden callout
Stephen King has let the world know exactly what he thinks of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), following the politician’s tweet claiming media bias against the Republican party. Jordan is part of the House Judiciary Committee, and one of Donald Trump’s closest allies still in the Republican Party. Jordan has consistently voted against women’s rights as well as attempted to stop any investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection, which Trump empowered.
Melania Trump's 'Unexpected' Presence in the Situation Room During a Major Military Operation Raised a Few Eyebrows
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The Donald Trump administration has provided lots of headlines and plenty of surprises since he exited the White House in 2021, but the latest Melania Trump headline is definitely raising eyebrows. A new memoir from former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies, is talking about the former first lady’s presence in the Situation Room during a very delicate military operation. Miller recalls that Melania sat in to each...
Trump Rages Over Being Left Out of Conservative Event
Trump slammed the Club for Growth as "an assemblage of political misfits, globalists, and losers" after the group left him off their annual guest list.
MSNBC Gleefully Mocks Kevin McCarthy’s ‘Weakness’ at SOTU
Immediately after President Joe Biden wrapped up his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, MSNBC’s post-speech analysis largely focused on ridiculing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s “weakness” and inability to control his own caucus.According to the network’s liberal hosts and anchors, this was “the worst possible night” for the GOP leader as it revealed that he “has no power” within his own party. And Biden “understands” that, they insisted.Republican lawmakers repeatedly heckled and cursed at the president throughout his speech, regardless of Biden’s attempts to offer up some bipartisan olive branches. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), naturally, helped lead...
CNN host fact-checks GOP claim that no one wants to cut Social Security: "Rick Scott said that!"
Flanked by Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) speaks during a news conference after a closed-door lunch with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., tried to claim...
Trump is the latest Republican to avoid his most notable success
The first sign of trouble began, oddly enough, in Alabama. In August 2021, Donald Trump headlined an event in the ruby red state he won by 25 points, and the former president briefly encouraged attendees to get Covid vaccines. As regular readers might recall, the booing was audible and immediate.
No One With a Functioning Brain Sees the GOP as the ‘Party of Normal’
There is perhaps no bit of American political theater more overrated in its importance than the president’s annual State of the Union address. Sure, it’s a great opportunity for the president to use the bully pulpit to his advantage, but more often than not it just reinforces the political biases of Democrats and Republicans.However, to that latter point, President Joe Biden did enjoy one nice benefit from his 73-minute speech last night. Thanks to the caucus of House Republicans boorishly heckling him as if they were at a football game, Biden came off as confident, optimistic, and…normal, by comparison. He...
Hear Santos respond to constituents calling for his resignation
A group of constituents from Rep. George Santos' New York district traveled to Capitol Hill calling for his resignation. Hear the freshman congressman's response.
