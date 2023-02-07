Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta senior signs letter of intent to secure a career at Mercy Health-St. Rita's
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - There was a different type of letter of intent signed today in Wapakoneta, not for a college but a path for a future career. Most generally when a high school senior signs their letter of intent, it is to go to college, but Hannah Prine is looking beyond college and finding a career. She signed a letter to work for Mercy Health-Saint Rita's while she is studying at Rhodes State College to become a nurse. Prine did an internship with the hospital, through the Wapakoneta Internship Network or WIN program, where she was able to check out different departments at the hospital, to get a better idea of her future.
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Recognizes Alumni And Hall Of Fame Athletes And Coaches
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee High School recognized alumni and former staff members for their contributions to the school on Saturday, January 21. The Distinguished Alumnus Award presentations were held along with the Athletic Hall of Fame and Athletic Hall of Excellence and Contribution induction ceremony during “A Night of Stars,” with 13 Maumee graduates recognized.
crawfordcountynow.com
$2.3 million investment moving forward in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS—By a unanimous vote, Bucyrus City Council voted this evening to approve the Community. Reinvestment Area tax exemption for the new Bucyrus Storage Complex project at 1850 Marion Road. As a result, Ohio investor Jim Manos officially announces he will be moving forward with the warehouse and storage project that he has been working on for the last several months.
Westerville prepares for Intel with land purchase
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Westerville is investing in a new development project, in anticipation of business demands related to Intel’s semiconductor facilities in Licking County. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88 acres of land by the Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation. The property, located along the east […]
laprensanewspaper.com
City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development and Toledo Public Schools Announce Success of Families Stabilization Program
The City of Toledo and Toledo Public Schools are proud to announce the success of the TPS Families Stabilization Program, a pilot program that helped to stabilize a total of 482 children. Funded by an Emergency Solutions Grant, the program provided support and assistance to families in need, including financial assistance, counseling, and educational support.
‘Shawshank Redemption’ tree at center of Ohio lawsuit
Pieces of Ohio's movie history were mistakenly burned, leaving their owner out of potential merchandising revenue, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in Richland County.
richlandsource.com
What's the future of the former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- The financial future of the former Holiday Inn in Mansfield -- a downtown staple for nearly four decades and a key part of the emerging Imagination District -- is in serious jeopardy. A group of local (public and private) leaders are trying to figure out how to help...
Beacon
Real Estate Transfers 2-9-23
02/03/2023 Good Shepard Baptist Church DBA Safe Harbor Ministries of Port Clinton to Thomas R and Laura L Klingman, 978 Limestahl Road, $85,000. 02/01/2023 Linda W Lopez to Central Colony Apartments LLC, 6483 teal Bend, $96,000. 02/01/2023 Therese V Dimke to Kevin Allen, 6658 North Earl Avenue, $20,000. 02/02/2023 Long...
Del Taco opening fourth Ohio location
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The nation’s second-largest Mexican restaurant chain, Del Taco, is opening a fourth location in Ohio. The quick-service restaurant is welcoming guests at 1207 Mt. Vernon Ave. in Marion, joining Del Taco locations in Whitehall, Bellefontaine and Circleville. The Marion restaurant will also serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and […]
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Gregory Reynolds and Mari Andrews, both of Lima; Nhu Tran of Adrian, Michigan, and Chia Tsai of Lima; Sarah Bales and Shauna Firstenberger, both of Lima; William Bernier and Ivy Young, both of Lima; Robert Hough and Diana Henderson, both of Lima; Larry Fett and Shirley Drew, both of Lima; Robert Smith and Debbie Gilbert, both of Lima; Kenneth Barnett and Sara Fish, both of Lima; Devyn McVicker and Danielle Carmack, both of Delphos; and Logan Jones and Jordan Williams, both of Lima.
Everything You Always Wanted To Know About: The Three C Highway
Among official routes in the Buckeye State, it’s one of the oldest, with a route predating establishment of the state highway system. It’s also one of most iconic, as its name traditional and current names reference the fact that it connects the state’s three largest metropolitan areas which, unlike other locations in the US, have names which begin with the same letter.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Memorial Hospital Announces Medical Staff Officers for 2023
MARYSVILLE – Memorial Hospital has announced the appointment of the organization’s new Medical Staff Officers for 2023. Medical Staff Services is an integral part of the Memorial team that manages key systems and is responsible for maintaining compliance with regulatory and accrediting bodies. They also develop and implement credentialing processes and procedures, and oversee development of and adherence to governance bylaws, department rules and regulations, as well as medical staff and organizational policies.
NBC4 Columbus
Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware County
Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3K2xnA7. Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware …. Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday...
US 23 in Delaware County reopens following explosion
UPDATE: The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that at approximately 10:10 p.m., U.S. 23 reopened following Monday’s fire. LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Currently, U.S. 23 is closed in both directions at East Orange Road, causing […]
richlandsource.com
Shelby welcomes new Mickey Mart gas station with Dunkin' Donuts franchise on State Rt. 39
SHELBY — The city of Shelby is about to be running on Dunkin'. City officials have been in contact with Mickey Mart representatives, who are planning to break ground this spring for the construction of a gas station with a built-in Dunkin' Donuts franchise.
Road changes improving safety
LIMA —The growing number of roundabouts in the region is among the factors improving the area’s road safety, according to a report released Wednesday. An annual report of crashes in the area is complete for community members to view. The Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission released the report. LACRPC analyzes the involvement of alcohol and drug use, seatbelt usage, the conditions of roadways, the time of day and the location of crashes. Fortunately, the number of crashes is down overall.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foods very day of the week.
crawfordcountynow.com
Prosecutor to Jury: “This case is about justice”
BUCYRUS—Opening statements in the murder trial of Timothy Montgomery began on Tuesday in the Crawford County Common Pleas Courtroom. Judge Sean Leuthold is presiding over the trial. Crawford County Prosecutor Dan Stanley outlined the state’s interpretation of the events that led to the beating Death of Michael “Mikey” Benedict...
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp Reviews
Ohio is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
