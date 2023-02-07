Read full article on original website
ocj.com
Wendell Waters: A career of collaboration in Ohio agriculture
Farmers working together can accomplish big things — few have demonstrated this better than Wendell Waters of Coshocton County who has played instrumental roles in several significant collaborative accomplishments in Ohio agriculture. Recently, Waters was recognized with the Pork Industry Excellence Award at the Ohio Pork Congress held in Lima.
ocj.com
A century of conservation
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) marked 100 years of conservation in 2022, celebrating the anniversary of the creation of the Roosevelt Game Preserve. Known today as Shawnee State Park and Shawnee State Forest, the property was established in honor of President Theodore Roosevelt in 1922. The area, now displaying a historic marker, was created to encourage the replenishment of natural resources and wildlife that had been depleted in Ohio’s past.
Farm and Dairy
Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
How to get a fishing license in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio is home to some of the best fishing in the Midwest and it won't be long until anglers drop their lines back in the water. All Ohioans 17 years and older are required to have a fishing license to take fish from state waters. Here's everything you need to know about fishing licenses in the Buckeye State.
WSYX ABC6
Do you speak 'Ohioan?'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers
After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio is in the middle of the largest corruption trial in state history, […] The post Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
City of Lima to host expungement clinic
LIMA — An expungement clinic will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Bradfield Community Center, 550 S. Collett. The City of Lima is partnering with J. Williamson Law Firm, Legal Aid of Western Ohio, Ohio Northern University Legal Clinic, Goodwill Easter Seals and more to help those in need.
How gun commerce has changed in Ohio since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Ohio since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
NBC4 Columbus
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Morning Forecast: February 10, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 10, 2023. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23.
ocj.com
Agricultural guestworkers in Ohio
Please join Ohio State University Extension, with support from the Farm Financial Management and Policy Institute, and the Ohio Commission on Hispanic and Latino Affairs (OCHLA) on Feb. 15 from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. to learn more about agricultural guest workers in our state. Each year, OCHLA publishes Latino Community...
3 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
Ohio school reverses decision to cancel musical
Cardinal Local Schools had canceled the high school's PG-13 production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" back in January, claiming it was "vulgar."
Rabbi: Ohio leaders should ensure home-school students aren’t educated with neo-Nazi Telegram content
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A rabbi with a Jewish global human rights organization is calling on Ohio’s political leaders to change laws and regulations to ensure home-school students cannot learn from the neo-Nazi content an Ohio family posted on Telegram. Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean and director of global...
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
DeWine child tax deduction leaves poor families out
At his “state of the state” address on Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine put forth a unique proposal to the Ohio legislature — to enact a $2,500 per child state tax deduction. When I first saw this, I was excited! The 2021 federal child tax credit expansion lifted over 2 million children out of poverty. […] The post DeWine child tax deduction leaves poor families out appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
13abc.com
Lucas County BOE Chairman ousted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Board of Elections may soon have a new chairman. At the Wednesday night meeting, the Lucas County Republican Party Chairman Chris Joseph decided to let David Karmol go from the role. Joseph told 13abc Karmol was let go because his term was ending and the board “needed change.”
Shop for bargains at Ohio's year-round flea markets
If you enjoy shopping for bargains and one-of-a-kind finds, lace up your walking shoes and explore Ohio’s flea markets. They feature thousands of items, from antiques to locally-grown produce. Here are four year-round flea markets you don’t want to miss:
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Police Division Welcomes Five New Officers
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Five new police officers have joined the Maumee Police Division this year and all five will be busy continuing their various levels of training throughout the month of February. Among the five new officers are two experienced lateral transfer officers, two cadets...
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Health Department Receives Grant From Bryan Area Foundation
WCHD GRANT … The Williams County Health Department received a $650 Founders Grant from the Bryan Area Foundation for their Grief Recovery Method Program. These monies will be used to purchase books for program participants to help them deal with the pain of emotional loss in any relationship. Certified Grief Recovery Specialists lead individuals or groups through a seven to eight-week action-based program or children through a four-week loss course with educational presentations. The grant will help keep the program free for all those in need and provide a support system outside a therapist’s office. Pictured left to right presenting the grant are Cliff Oberlin, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Committee member; Brittany Spotts, Certified Grief Recovery Specialist/Williams County Health Department; and Larry Harsila, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Committee member.
