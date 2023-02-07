Read full article on original website
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Large retail store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersSouthbury, CT
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
NY School Serves Fried Chicken and Watermelon For Black History MonthMCNyack, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Norwalk political notes: An accusation; a new CEO; opportunities for public service
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Duff accused of ‘snubbing’ Republican lawmaker. City website advertises Board and Commission vacancies. Duff slammed; Dathan talks of ‘initial planning’. Criticisms flew recently when advertisements for a Norwalk State Delegation’s 2023 legislative preview forum excluded one legislator:...
What if we had more women on our Boards and Commissions?
It’s time for women of Norwalk to have an equal role on our Boards and Commissions. The other day I was preparing a letter to the Mayor’s office about how important it was to achieve gender parity on our Boards, Commissions, Committees and Agencies, given that women make up about 52% of the resident population in Norwalk. I found it hard to believe that we still have several important Boards, Commissions, Committees and Agencies had zero, if few, women.
hamlethub.com
Statement from Mayor Dean Esposito on Governor Lamont’s Budget Speech
Today, Mayor Dean Esposito issued the following statement following Governor Lamont’s budget address. “I want to thank Governor Lamont for his increase in ECS funding for the City of Danbury of roughly 3 million dollars a year for the next two years. This is a good start, but I want to stress to our legislative delegation and the entire General Assembly that we need to pass HB 5003 which will finally give Danbury the State aid we deserve. I will always fight for our students, teachers, staff and families as your Mayor, and I’m committed to continuing to advocate for our fair share from the State of Connecticut.”
ctexaminer.com
Pioli Election Win Highlights Infighting Among Stamford Democrats
STAMFORD – The Democrat who did not win her party’s endorsement for a seat on the school board was sworn in Tuesday by the mayor who rallied for the opposing candidate. Jackie Pioli said she planned to hit the ground running by attending the school board’s Tuesday meeting, after a contentious vote Monday that appeared to be more about Democratic Party politics than education.
Connecticut lawmakers vote on free school lunches, bottle bill
Connecticut lawmakers are voting on several items' emergency certifications because they are time-sensitive.
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport ignores scoldings, warnings and orders, testing limits of CT transparency laws
When residents are denied access to records they request from government agencies in Connecticut, a public watchdog is supposed to be there to settle disputes over whether those records should be released. But the ability of the state’s Freedom of Information Commission (FOIC) to forge compliance from state and municipal...
New Superintendent Tapped For Scarsdale Schools
A school board in Westchester County has announced its next superintendent. The Scarsdale Board of Education announced on Thursday, Feb. 9 that Andrew Patrick would serve as the district's next superintendent. Patrick will be formally appointed on Monday, Feb. 13. Patrick was chosen after a thorough nationwide search that ultimately...
DPW roundup: Sidewalks
NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk Department of Public Works roundup:. DPW claims success in hiring smaller contractors for sidewalk work. Connecting Taylor and Scribner Avenues, pedestrian-wise. TMP hopes to be ‘more responsive’ to smaller sidewalk needs. Sidewalk work spread out to different contractors. Colonna Concrete and Asphalt...
greenwichschools.org
Superintendent Appoints Diane Chiappetta Fox and Kerry Gavin Principals
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced the appointments of Mrs. Diane Chiappetta Fox as principal of Hamilton Avenue School and Mr. Kerry Gavin as principal of Cos Cob School, effective July 1. Both were named interim principals at their respective schools on July 29, 2022. “This is a...
westportjournal.com
Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down
WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
multihousingnews.com
Quarterra Launches Preleasing at Connecticut Community
The luxury property is located near major transit hubs and includes 19,000 square feet of retail space. Developer Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp., has launched preleasing at its first Connecticut development, The Smyth. The new luxury mixed-use community, located in downtown Stamford, Conn., is slated to see its...
$1.5M Embezzlement Case: Fairfield Woman Who Served As CFO Sentenced
The former chief executive officer for a Fairfield County company will serve the next two years in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $1.5 million, federal authorities said. She used the money on vacations, luxury cars, jewelry, and a time-share condominium, the prosecutor said. Caroli…
Here’s What’s Being Built Next to The New Milford Police Department
Here's a fun fact about New Milford, Connecticut: New Milford is the largest land-mass town in the state of Connecticut. New Milford is 63.7 square miles, trouncing Woodstock, Connecticut's measly 60 square miles. New Milford is the largest town in the largest County (Litchfield) in our state. Yay New Milford!
Hartford’s north end residents want accountability for repeated flooding
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of Hartford’s north end told story after story Monday evening, describing constant flood and sewage issues that are damaging their homes and businesses. With the ear of the Environmental Protection Agency, they made it clear — someone needs to take responsibility. The complaints have been ongoing for years, with backups […]
darientimes.com
Two women died on the same day in Bridgeport, and their families are still waiting for answers
The families of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls said the Bridgeport Police Department is once again leaving them in the dark. First, it was the city’s failure to inform each family that the two Black women had died in separate incidents in the city on the same day in December 2021. That lack of notification led to national outrage and a change in state law last year that requires such notification within 24 hours.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Once the priciest US home, this Conn. estate now asks $150M
This grand Connecticut estate once sold for a record nine-figure sum — and now it’s returned for sale, asking an even higher price. The Wall Street Journal reports that Copper Beech Farm in affluent Greenwich, which spans 50 acres and features about a mile of frontage along the Long Island Sound, has listed for a cool $150 million. That’s $30 million more than the $120 million the property last sold for in 2014 — which, at the time, was the highest price ever paid for a home in the US.
themonroesun.com
Police Reports: What a McMess!
MONROE, CT — A Westbrook man was banned from the McDonald’s at 390 Monroe Turnpike after slamming his hand down on a breakfast sandwich in frustration, as eggs, sauce and bacon shot out onto the counter, during an argument over bagel sauce Wednesday morning. The manager called police...
WCAX
Man charged in Conn. hit-and-run that killed Vt. student
HARTFORD, Conn. (WCAX) - Authorities have made an arrest in the case of a hit-and-run in Connecticut last year that killed a Vermont woman. Police in Hartford Wednesday said Karanja Thomas, 45, has been arrested for hitting three pedestrians last March, killing Jillian Hegarty, 20 of St. Johnsbury. Police say...
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
goodmorningwilton.com
Spreading Kindness to Honor a Son’s Memory, ‘Kevin’s Afterglow’ Coming to Wilton
Jim Kuczo’s drive, he said, is clear. It’s to spread kindness in the name of his late son, Kevin. “The hope of that keeps me going,” Kuczo said, “that I’ll make change, positive change, in my son’s name.”. That mission brings him to Wilton...
