Reno, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nnbw.com

McMaster Consulting purchases Reno property

A prominent name in the field of providing IT services and products to businesses throughout Nevada and California, McMaster Consulting has purchased a property at 620 E. Plumb Lane in Reno to serve as company headquarters. The transaction, which includes minor tenant improvements was valued at $1,006,550. For information, visit...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Roundabout Announces Ownership of Franco Baking Company

SPARKS, Nev. — MaryBeth and Colin Smith, local business owners of Roundabout Catering, Smith and River, Tannenbaum Events Center and The Meadows events venue, have announced the acquisition of Franco Baking Company. For more than 50 years, Franco Baking Company has been producing freshly baked bread at its facility...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Step inside Noble Pie Parlor in Midtown as they celebrate National Pizza Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Treat yourself to an extra slice of one of America’s favorite foods! Thursday is National Pizza Day. which is observed every year on Feb. 9. Did you know that the nation’s first pizzeria is believed to be Lombardi’s in New York, established in 19-05. Antica Pizzeria Port’alba in Naples, Italy is thought to be the world’s first pizzeria, established in 1738. And According to National Day Calendar, the most popular type of pizza is pepperoni.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Are students at UNR using ChatGPT?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine you’re a student at the University of Nevada. It’s time for class but you forgot to write an essay. The good news is you only need a few minutes to complete it. That’s thanks to ChatGPT. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence program...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Sparks mayor: Cities need state help with Tesla expansion

Tesla's recently-announced $3.6 billion expansion of its Gigafactory east of Reno and Sparks will increasingly strain the infrastructure of the two cities, the mayor of Sparks said on Nevada Newsmakers. Mayor Ed Lawson suggested the 2023 Legislature, which opened Monday in Carson City, may need to step up to help...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Accused Killer Troy Driver Expected to Waive Upcoming Preliminary Hearing

Accused killer Troy Driver is expected to waive his right to a preliminary hearing on Valentine's Day. The preliminary hearing was scheduled for a week from today but a status conference is now scheduled for February 14 when the Fernley Justice Court said Driver's attorney is expected to waive the right.
FERNLEY, NV
beckersasc.com

Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death

Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Major Construction Starting in Downtown Reno

The project is expected to take up over a million square feet and will include over 500 apartments and non-gaming mixed property. The project is expected to be up to 1.4 million square feet including over 500 apartments and non-gaming mixed property.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Feb. 8, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A Maverik in Gardnerville recommended for approval on Tuesday night is going to have a fairly significant impact on the intersection at Stodick Parkway that it shares with Heritage Bank, but what those might be are entirely up to the state. Town Board members insisted that the store be moved to the corner of that lot under the town’s design guidelines.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks City Council to consider settlement with former fire chief Mark Lawson

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Council will meet next week to consider settling a lawsuit with former fire chief Mark Lawson. Lawson was briefly the city’s fire chief before being fired after being charged with a number of drug crimes in December. The amount being considered as a payout to Lawson is $441,218.83.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two hospitalized in Longley Lane crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -10:55 P.M. UPDATE: Two people hurt in a crash remained in the hospital late Wednesday night with serious injuries, the Reno Police Department said. Alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the crash, police said. The vehicle was driving at high speed when it crashed. The...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local doctor shares what an annual COVID vaccine could mean for Americans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The COVID-19 vaccine could become an annual shot. Following a meeting last month, the FDA met to discuss the country’s Covid immunization schedule. Some of those researchers on the FDA vaccine advisory panel believe this could help simplify the current Covid schedule and increase the number of people who do get vaccinated.
RENO, NV

