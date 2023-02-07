The figure is for the entire month of January, and although the number of accounts is known, the total bets placed will be available later this month. Data from GeoComply shows that Ohio’s sports betting apps have been enjoyed quite heavily in January. About 160 million geolocation checks came up from Ohio, but this doesn’t tell the story of how many bets were placed, for example, or the size of the bets. This information will come from Ohio’s Casino Control Commission and Lottery Commission.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO