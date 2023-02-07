ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Brie Larson is locked, loaded, and rocking leather in first ‘Fast X’ images

One of the many hallmarks of the long-running Fast & Furious franchise – besides stretching the laws of physics, gravity, and logic ever closer to breaking point – is roping in a bevvy of big names to join an already massive roster. Fast X is going to be no different, with the first images from the upcoming sequel revealing newbies Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.
wegotthiscovered.com

A film banned from cinemas thanks to memes rises to the top of Netflix

Ah, 2022. The year Will Smith torched his airtight reputation in a matter of seconds by slapping Chris Rock, Taylor Swift created her own multiverse of madness, and groups of teens wearing suits were banned from cinemas for causing a ruckus during screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru. Well,...
wegotthiscovered.com

The first gory look at Samara Weaving’s new cult horror flick promises bloodshed

Samara Weaving has become something of an “it girl” for bombastic action horror flicks following some tremendous roles over the las few years, and her next one promises more bloodshed than ever before. Weaving continues to cement herself as a strong candidate for this generation’s greatest scream queen,...
TheDailyBeast

ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report

Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wegotthiscovered.com

Justin Roiland thought he would never get fired if he cast himself in key voice roles

The rise of Justin Roiland may have been a gradual one, spanning over a decade across various popular animated shows such as Rick and Morty, Gravity Falls, Solar Opposites, and most recently Koala Man. His downfall, however, happened overnight. Now, new reports suggest the 42-year-old animator and voice actor had been safeguarding himself from such a fate by casting himself in key voice roles.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ faces international turmoil at the box office as ‘Quantumania’ threatens to dethrone ‘No Way Home’

The first reactions to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are now in, following Marvel‘s latest movie hosting its splashy red carpet premiere on Monday night, and thankfully they indicate that the incoming flick is set to round out the trilogy with as much aplomb as anticipated. On the other hand, Marvel’s last film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is continuing it streak of bad luck since it arrived on Disney Plus last week as it heads back into theaters…
wegotthiscovered.com

Girlfriend Reviews brought to tears as Twitch chat attacks pair for playing ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

Right now, a new front in the endless culture war is opening up with Hogwarts Legacy. Some outlets are playing the game with little thought to author J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, others are not playing it at all, and some are exploring it while donating to charities. The “Girlfriend Reviews” channel chose the last option, but, for some, playing the game was still a step too far. That’s when the threats began to emerge.
wegotthiscovered.com

A bone-chilling new horror movie is coming to make you too afraid to ever visit a carnival again

Over the years, the versatile horror genre has featured a wild variety of different settings. From spooky haunted houses to abandoned psychiatric hospitals, each divine setting attracts a separate group of genre fanatics. Although, as a way to constantly expand the collective catalog and introduce new concepts, a new horror movie has promised to steer away from traditional settings and offer up a stomach-turning extravaganza that will make you completely terrified of clowns, fair snacks, and carnivals.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ director teases the buildup to ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

We’re nearly a week away until Jonathan Majors shatters any concept of the word “safety,” when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally makes its bow in theaters. As we gear up for our formal introduction to Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, it would be wise for us to also be prepared to say goodbye to a member of Ant-Man’s family, or even Ant-Man himself.
wegotthiscovered.com

How much did Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint make from ‘Harry Potter?’

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint were only kids when they signed on to the first Harry Potter movie in 2001, but when all was said and done – after Harry, Ron, and Hermione vanquished Lord Voldemort and saved the Wizarding World from collapsing into chaos – the three of them had become fully fledged adults right before our eyes and created permanent ties to one of the most famous film franchises in movie history.
wegotthiscovered.com

Madonna blasts critics for obsessing over her appearance at the Grammys

Music legend Madonna is slamming everyone who roasted her online and in the media after her appearance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on February 5. The singer took to Instagram to hit back at critics who have been ridiculing the star since she presented the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance to Sam Smith and Kim Petra for the song “Unholy.” She posted a reel of herself irreverently frolicking with Smith and other artists after the show, and posted a statement in the caption calling out her critics for discriminating against her due to her age and sex.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy