A substandard psychological horror that still got a sequel makes a desperate dash for streaming freedom

By Scott Campbell
 3 days ago
wegotthiscovered.com

A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts

Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Hulu

Seeking out the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story...
wegotthiscovered.com

A bone-chilling new horror movie is coming to make you too afraid to ever visit a carnival again

Over the years, the versatile horror genre has featured a wild variety of different settings. From spooky haunted houses to abandoned psychiatric hospitals, each divine setting attracts a separate group of genre fanatics. Although, as a way to constantly expand the collective catalog and introduce new concepts, a new horror movie has promised to steer away from traditional settings and offer up a stomach-turning extravaganza that will make you completely terrified of clowns, fair snacks, and carnivals.
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel finally clears up a big Namor question you might’ve been wondering after ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

After the film itself at last arrived on streaming a week ago, Disney Plus has now unleashed the latest episode of making-of series Marvel Studios Assembled, which dives behind the scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The hour-long special is a must-watch for any fans of the superhero sequel spectacular, especially the many Namor obsessives out there as the documentary finally clarifies what some might’ve been wondering about the Sub-Mariner.
wegotthiscovered.com

First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ reactions say Kang makes Thanos look like anything but an Avengers-level threat

Early reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are out, and Jonathan Majors‘ performance as Kang The Conqueror is being hailed as a tour de force. Critics and fans flocked to social media to unpack how Kang has transcended Thanos as the ultimate MCU villain. AtabeyTV tweeted that Majors’ rendition of Kang is above and beyond what they anticipated.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ faces international turmoil at the box office as ‘Quantumania’ threatens to dethrone ‘No Way Home’

The first reactions to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are now in, following Marvel‘s latest movie hosting its splashy red carpet premiere on Monday night, and thankfully they indicate that the incoming flick is set to round out the trilogy with as much aplomb as anticipated. On the other hand, Marvel’s last film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is continuing it streak of bad luck since it arrived on Disney Plus last week as it heads back into theaters…
wegotthiscovered.com

Girlfriend Reviews brought to tears as Twitch chat attacks pair for playing ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

Right now, a new front in the endless culture war is opening up with Hogwarts Legacy. Some outlets are playing the game with little thought to author J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, others are not playing it at all, and some are exploring it while donating to charities. The “Girlfriend Reviews” channel chose the last option, but, for some, playing the game was still a step too far. That’s when the threats began to emerge.
wegotthiscovered.com

An Oscar-winning dark fantasy that got a reboot instead of a sequel inherits a fresh wave of admiration

The first two decades of the 21st Century were defined by the colossal number of YA literary adaptations being thrown into multiplexes with reckless abandon, with the misses dramatically outnumbering the hits. Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events was one of the small exceptions to the rule, though, but still didn’t get a money-spinning franchise to call its own.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King baffled people wouldn’t understand a most basic concept of horror

Stephen King has made sure people completely understand a basic trope of horror following the first views and reactions to the upcoming The Boogeyman adaptation. Based on a short story originally released by King in a pulp magazine, The Boogeyman is finally out of cinematic development hell. The first trailer saw some fairly basic horror vistas, including the perhaps annoying trope of absolute darkness, children’s rooms, and slightly bespooked parents.
wegotthiscovered.com

A film banned from cinemas thanks to memes rises to the top of Netflix

Ah, 2022. The year Will Smith torched his airtight reputation in a matter of seconds by slapping Chris Rock, Taylor Swift created her own multiverse of madness, and groups of teens wearing suits were banned from cinemas for causing a ruckus during screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru. Well,...

