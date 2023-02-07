Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers' GM Kevin Colbert's Behind The Scenes Look Into Passing On Chad Pennington In 2000
The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first draft under General Manager Omar Khan, and it will be interesting to see how he will approach the NFL Draft differently than his predecessors Kevin Colbert and Tom Donahoe. Khan has a lot to measure up to, as the Steelers were able to win Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII, due in large part to Colbert’s aggressive approach. What remains to be seen is who Khan will select with his first ever selection in the first round, and if that player is as both talented and enigmatic as the players were in the initial selections of his predecessors as we review in Part II of this comparison series.
Mike Florio Thinks Longtime NFL Coach Will Be On Hot Seat With Losing Season In 2023
Social media's preeminent NFL hot take machine has a new one fresh out of the oven. Appearing on NBC Sports, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio made a bold prediction for the 2023 NFL. He said that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be on the hot seat if the team doesn't turn ...
Watch: Paige Spiranac Runs Football Drills During Super Bowl Week Coverage
The former pro golfer is a guest Super Bowl LVII correspondent for ‘Inside Edition.’
chatsports.com
Cowboys free agents 2023: Team needs to bring back unsung hero of 2022 season, QB Cooper Rush
When someone asks if the Dallas Cowboys season was a disappointment, it is easy to answer that question with a yes. The team lost in the divisional round, despite what felt like a wide-open NFC and having a really talented roster. However, when you put into perspective how the season started, one could argue that the season was a tremendous success.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
Ravens News 2/9: Landing Spots and more
Whether it’s signing Jackson via the franchise tag or a multi-year deal, the Ravens arguably have too much committed to the rest of this team to start over at the quarterback position. That being said, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared in his notes from the Senior Bowl that some folks...
Son Of Former NFL Star Changing Positions For College Team
Penn State athlete Cristian Driver is switching positions for the 2023 season. Cristian Driver, the son of former Packers wide receiver Donald Driver, spent time at defensive back last season. He announced on Tuesday that he "fully switched over" to wide receiver. Coming out of Liberty ...
Yardbarker
Eagles legend: Cardinals should 'absolutely not' hire Giants' Mike Kafka
Philadelphia Eagles legend Donovan McNabb made it clear he's convinced the Arizona Cardinals should not hire New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as their new head coach. "Absolutely not," McNabb answered when asked about the topic during an appearance on Fox Sports 910 Phoenix, per Donnie Druin of FanNation's...
chatsports.com
Cowboys draft 2023: 3 mid-round running backs the team could target in April’s draft
There are plenty of questions that have yet to be addressed regarding the Cowboys backfield. At this very moment, running back Ezekiel Elliott and his $16.72 million dollar cap hit for 2023 are currently on the roster. This figure ranks second behind Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for the highest cap hit for any running back in the NFL for this upcoming season. When Zeke signed this contract in 2019, the numbers seemed a little high but to that point he was arguably the best running back in the league. Since then however, he has had six documented lower body injuries which have seemingly taken the explosiveness he once had away from him.
ESPN Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
During this Tuesday's episode of NFL Live, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered a potential solution for the Raiders' quarterback situation. Although there's a lot of smoke surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Raiders, Orlovsky believes Las Vegas should target Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in this ...
chatsports.com
Chiefs vs. Eagles: Super Bowl LVII Preview
NFL Super Bowl - PHOENIX - Perhaps you have heard this already, but Super Bowl LVII is a very close matchup. It's not really impressive to say that Super Bowl LVII is the closest matchup since whatever Super Bowl was last this close, because we've had a lot of these close Super Bowls lately. The current line is Eagles -1.5. Super Bowl LIV three years ago closed with a similar line, Chiefs -1.5. Just a few years before that, the last time we were here in Phoenix, Super Bowl XLIX closed as a Pick 'Em between the Patriots and Seahawks.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers OT Max Starks Assured Listeners That The Most Despised Player of 2021 Is An Emerging Talent
The 2022 season was a rollercoaster for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans. They had some definite lows at the beginning and then some real highs as they nearly made the playoffs. There were also some surprises along the way. One of the biggest surprises had to be the improvement...
chatsports.com
‘Grand Canyon-esque’ gulf between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, says ESPN’s Louis Riddick
The Seattle Seahawks are well into their 2023 offseason, with Pete Carroll and John Schneider preparing for the NFL Combine, free agency and the draft. As the team goes through its standard procedures and fans and observers impatiently await, the million dollar question - or perhaps in this instance the one hundred million dollar question - is what the team will do at quarterback for the 2023 season.
chatsports.com
Halas Intrigue, Episode 273: Was Devin Hester snubbed?
From Phoenix, Patrick Finley is joined by a special guest — his twin brother Ryan Finley! (Seriously!) — to talk about Bears returner Devin Hester missing out on the Pro Football Hall of Fame. New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on...
chatsports.com
Risers and Fallers from the 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl
The 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl have come and gone and we have “winners and losers” or at least players who helped introduce themselves to the masses. Justin and I run down some of the previously unheralded 2023 NFL Draft prospects who helped themselves the most during All-Star season, including a quarterback, a couple of edge rushers, running backs, and some wide receivers to know.
chatsports.com
Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs could learn from Super Bowl 55 mistakes
Why: Andy Reid and Co. learn their lesson from Kansas City’s Super Bowl LV loss to Tampa Bay and scheme up a creative quick game to beat Philadelphia’s prolific pass rush. Bold prediction: Isiah Pacheco has more touches than Kansas City’s wide receivers combined, the most by a rookie in a Super Bowl since Colts RB Joseph Addai in Super Bowl XLI (29).
chatsports.com
Early favorites on the 2023 draft at each position on defense for the Cowboys.
The evaluation process leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft is still in the baby stages, but each and every one of us still have favorite prospects we would absolutely love to see end up with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s part of the reason why the draft process is so much fun. Everybody gets to compare notes and share who they’d like to see wearing the star in the not-too-distant future.
chatsports.com
Bears’ top front office brass came from Super Bowl teams
PHOENIX — Say this for the Bears: when they revamped their front office a year ago, they took from the best. Ryan Poles had been employed by the Chiefs for 12 years — starting as a scouting assistant and working his way up —when the Bears named him their general manager. Poles quickly made his first hire: Ian Cunningham, who had spent the previous five years with the Eagles. Poles even created a new title to help lure him away: assistant general manager.
chatsports.com
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
On Thursday night, this year’s NFL Honors ceremony took place, and while there were no seasonal awards given to Dallas Cowboys players, it was a big night for America’s Team. DeMarcus Ware and Chuck Howley were named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, the...
