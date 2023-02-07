Read full article on original website
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Senator Accused of Major Ethics Violations
Several advocacy groups have reportedly filed an ethics complaint against Senator Kyrsten Sinema, alleging that the Arizona senator has been using her staff to conduct tasks that are unrelated to their jobs and instructing them to advance their own money for her personal purchases.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
When’s the Best Time to Pick a President?
Editor's Note: this article is a part of Governing's Inside Politics newsletter. Sign up here. When’s the Best Time to Pick a President?: Anyone with even passing familiarity with the presidential voting calendar knows the drill: Iowa goes first with its caucuses, then New Hampshire holds the first primary. Democrats are shaking up that old routine but, like a frustrated party planner, haven’t yet been able to agree on dates that will work for everyone.
N.C. GOP Eliminate Spending Watchdog for Partisan Staff
(TNS) — In February 2021, Republican state lawmakers dissolved a nonpartisan watchdog division that made sure tax dollars were properly spent and replaced it with partisan House and Senate staff controlled by legislative leaders and tasked with similar duties. Two years later, oversight is weaker and it’s likely that...
One Smart Way to Win Over Working-Class Voters — and Help the Economy
(TNS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has held his job for less than a month, so it’s probably too early for him to think about running for president. But it’s not too soon for other governors considering a White House run to do what he did with a splash on his first full day: open up thousands of state jobs to people who don’t have four-year college degrees but do have relevant skills, training or experience.
The Solar Industry Is Booming. So Where Are the Jobs?
(TNS) — The solar boom underway in places like West Texas has been heralded by politicians and industry as a means to replace the fossil fuel jobs that are expected to disappear in the transition to clean energy. Only those job gains are not materializing as expected. In 2021,...
Cities Need to Be Able to Regulate Guns. States Should Let Them.
In early January, a 6-year-old student in Newport News, Va., shot his 25-year-old first grade teacher. The teacher had recognized her student was armed and alerted the administration. But, as she frustratedly texted a loved one an hour before she was shot, no one helped her or the student. A...
Missouri Might Limit Public Access to Records, Meetings
(TNS) — Missouri lawmakers are weighing a bill that would limit the public’s ability to access government records and attend public meetings. The bill, filed by state Sen. Andrew Koenig, a Manchester Republican, is set to be heard Thursday morning by the Senate Governmental Accountability Committee. It would allow state and local government agencies to close certain meetings to the public for various security reasons.
Corporations Score Wins in Fight Against Progressive California
(TNS) — Twice in the last two weeks, major corporations have scored wins in their fights against progressive policies approved by Democrats at the California Capitol. First, the Secretary of State announced that fast food companies had collected enough signatures to force a referendum on a state law meant to boost wages for restaurant workers. Last week, oil companies' effort to overturn an environmental safety law that would ban new drilling projects near homes and schools similarly qualified for the ballot.
Connecticut Looks to Legalize Human Composting
(TNS) — Step aside burial and cremation, a new bill would give Connecticut residents the option of a new after-death arrangement — composting. Looking to reduce their carbon footprint even in death, the eco-conscious are turning to natural organic reduction, a decomposition method that rapidly transforms the human body into nutrient-rich soil. A group of state legislators in the Environment Committee is looking to legalize the practice in Connecticut.
Virginia Says Broadband Coverage Map Is Unrealistic
(TNS) — The Federal Communication Commission’s map of available consumer broadband shows 100 percent coverage for the state of Virginia, and near total mobile coverage in areas other than national forests. But the Virginia Office of Broadband says rural parts of the state, including the outer reaches of...
New Mexico Introduces Bill to Lower Voting Age, Again
(TNS) — Some people think 16- and 17-year-olds should be allowed to do it, and some don't. Two New Mexico House Democrats have introduced a bill to allow 16- and 17-year olds to register as voters starting in 2024. House Bill 217 is scheduled to be considered by the...
