BBC News apologizes for ‘mistake’ using Viola Davis image instead of Beyoncé

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
 3 days ago

BBC News has issued a groveling apology after using a photo of Viola Davis in a story about Beyoncé.

The unfortunate mix-up took place Sunday during the outlet’s live coverage of the Grammy Awards, which showed a picture of Davis at this year’s Golden Globes next to the headline, “Beyoncé’s big night.”

The accidental blunder was called out instantly, with outraged fans rushing to Twitter to slam the BBC.

“We apologize for the mistake last night when our news channels briefly showed a photograph of Viola Davis from January’s Golden Globes alongside a headline about Beyoncé at yesterday’s Grammys,” BBC News tweeted Monday .

“This fell below the BBC’s usual standards.”

— BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) February 6, 2023

Beyoncé made history by becoming the most decorated Grammy Award artist of all time with a whopping total of 32 wins.

The singer’s back-to-back victories in the Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best R&B Song, and Best Dance/Electric Record categories Sunday solidified her Grammys supremacy.

The “Heated” hitmaker scored two Grammys at the non-televised awards ceremony, which was held before the live broadcast Sunday.

Who’s gonna tell @BBCNews 🤔🫤☹️ @RecordingAcad #Grammys pic.twitter.com/kdir14pij9

— Dr Tru Powell (@Tru_Powell) February 6, 2023

Also triumphant Sunday, Davis earned the prestigious “EGOT” title — becoming the third black woman to achieve the honor.

She scored the Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for narrating her memoir, “Finding Me.”

Davis is now one of 18 stars who have achieved EGOT fame by winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

Viola Davis at the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Throughout her glittering career, Davis has won one Emmy (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “How to Get Away With Murder”); two Tonys (“Fences” and “King Hedley II”); and one Oscar (Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Fences”).

She’s earned four Oscar nominations, making her one of the most-nominated African American actresses .

However, she failed to secure an Oscar nod for Best Actress this year for her role in “The Woman King,” despite the film garnering $6.85 million on opening night and earning acclaim from critics .

New York Post

New York Post

