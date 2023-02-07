Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in TexasMaliceandMurder.comGrimes County, TX
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Jimmy Johnson Weighs in on Dallas Cowboys Decision to Stick with Mike McCarthy
Jimmy Johnson is weighing the Dallas Cowboys decision to stick with Mike McCarthy over replacing him with Sean Payton. The legendary Cowboys coach got to know Payton over their time together at FOX in 2022. He respects the former New Orleans Saints leader. However, he doesn’t believe the freshly-minted Denver Broncos coach would’ve been a huge upgrade over McCarthy.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
4-star ATH Martavious Collins decommits from Alabama, could snag USC offer soon
Martavious Collins, at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds, had been committed to Alabama since July 20 of last summer, when he picked the Crimson Tide over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina and others. However, he decommitted on Monday. Collins is the No, 159 recruit in the nation...
247Sports
Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
Blue-chip LSU commit says he's still open to other opportunities
The 2024 recruiting cycle just officially began, and LSU is already piecing together one of the top classes in the country. It features eight commits already and ranks third nationally, per the 247Sports Composite. However, one of the top players currently in that group is far from a done deal.
atozsports.com
Hopefully Nick Saban is finally losing his touch after what happened last week
Alabama football hired new offensive and defensive coordinators last week in Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele, respectively. Alabama fans along with opposing fans and media alike were… underwhelmed by Saban’s choices. But do these mediocre hires along with a disappointing 2022 season mean Saban is truly losing his iron grip on college football at long last? We debated this question in the YouTube video below…
Charlie Strong decides to leave Miami Hurricanes over DC snub
University of Miami assistant coach Charlie Strong told ESPN on Thursday that he would not return to the Hurricanes' staff in 2023 after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job.
LSU trying to flip this elite 2025 offensive tackle committed to Georgia
Micah DeBose is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound, four-star offensive tackle in the class of 2025. DeBose is from Mobile, Alabama, where he plays for Vigor High School. The Vigor Wolves finished the 2022 season 5-4 and failed to make the playoffs just one year after winning the 4A state championship. DeBose...
LSU offers 4-star Colorado DL commit
Omar White is a 6-foot-2, 305-pound, four-star defensive lineman from the class of 2024. White is from Valdosta, Georgia, where he plays for Valdosta High School. The Valdosta Wildcats finished the 2022 season 8-3 with a loss to Westlake in the first round of the Georgia 7A state playoffs. White...
Mike Florio Thinks Longtime NFL Coach Will Be On Hot Seat With Losing Season In 2023
Social media's preeminent NFL hot take machine has a new one fresh out of the oven. Appearing on NBC Sports, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio made a bold prediction for the 2023 NFL. He said that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be on the hot seat if the team doesn't turn ...
Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change
No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports
Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
chatsports.com
Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology shows the importance of Kentucky vs. Arkansas
The Kentucky Wildcats are currently on a six-game SEC winning streak and now sit in 4th place in the SEC standings. With eight games remaining in the regular season, Kentucky is still fighting for an NCAA Tournament spot after a rough start to the season, as evidenced by the majority of bracketology projections.
Cardinals Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Coaching Hire
The Cardinals are one of two teams in the NFL without a head coach. The expectation is that a decision won't be made until after the Super Bowl. Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons appeared on PFT Live this Thursday to discuss the team's vacancy at head coach. Simmons admit that he's ...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Titans officially name their new offensive coordinator
The Tennessee Titans have officially named Tim Kelly as the team’s next offensive coordinator in a press release on Tuesday afternoon. Kelly joined the staff last year as the team’s Passing Game Coordinator after spending eight seasons with the Houston Texans, three of them as the offensive coordinator from 2019-2021.
chatsports.com
Ravens News 2/9: Landing Spots and more
Whether it’s signing Jackson via the franchise tag or a multi-year deal, the Ravens arguably have too much committed to the rest of this team to start over at the quarterback position. That being said, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared in his notes from the Senior Bowl that some folks...
Four star offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy announces top-10 schools
The Vols continue to make progress on the recruiting trail for the class of 2024. Four-star offensive tackle, and a top Tennessee target, JacQawn McRoy announced his top-10 schools on Feb. 4. Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Tennessee are McRoy’s top schools. The...
Top 2024 Running Back James Peoples Names Final 6 Schools
Several top programs are hot on the recruiting trail, and many are after prized recruits in the class of 2024. One of those recruits is running back James Peoples, who has recently narrowed his list of potential schools down to 6. The four-star recruit out of San Antonio, TX revealed his ...
Son Of Former NFL Star Changing Positions For College Team
Penn State athlete Cristian Driver is switching positions for the 2023 season. Cristian Driver, the son of former Packers wide receiver Donald Driver, spent time at defensive back last season. He announced on Tuesday that he "fully switched over" to wide receiver. Coming out of Liberty ...
