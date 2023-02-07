ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
BOULDER, CO
atozsports.com

Hopefully Nick Saban is finally losing his touch after what happened last week

Alabama football hired new offensive and defensive coordinators last week in Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele, respectively. Alabama fans along with opposing fans and media alike were… underwhelmed by Saban’s choices. But do these mediocre hires along with a disappointing 2022 season mean Saban is truly losing his iron grip on college football at long last? We debated this question in the YouTube video below…
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 4-star Colorado DL commit

Omar White is a 6-foot-2, 305-pound, four-star defensive lineman from the class of 2024. White is from Valdosta, Georgia, where he plays for Valdosta High School. The Valdosta Wildcats finished the 2022 season 8-3 with a loss to Westlake in the first round of the Georgia 7A state playoffs. White...
VALDOSTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports

Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
atozsports.com

Tennessee Titans officially name their new offensive coordinator

The Tennessee Titans have officially named Tim Kelly as the team’s next offensive coordinator in a press release on Tuesday afternoon. Kelly joined the staff last year as the team’s Passing Game Coordinator after spending eight seasons with the Houston Texans, three of them as the offensive coordinator from 2019-2021.
NASHVILLE, TN
chatsports.com

Ravens News 2/9: Landing Spots and more

Whether it’s signing Jackson via the franchise tag or a multi-year deal, the Ravens arguably have too much committed to the rest of this team to start over at the quarterback position. That being said, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared in his notes from the Senior Bowl that some folks...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Top 2024 Running Back James Peoples Names Final 6 Schools

Several top programs are hot on the recruiting trail, and many are after prized recruits in the class of 2024.  One of those recruits is running back James Peoples, who has recently narrowed his list of potential schools down to 6. The four-star recruit out of San Antonio, TX revealed his ...
ALABAMA STATE

