ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Heights, OH

University Heights council hires lobbyist to seek funding for needed sewer upgrades

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

West Side Market has a new nonprofit board, seeks executive director

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb on Thursday took another step in the transformation of the West Side Market, announcing the incorporation of a new non-profit Cleveland Public Market Corporation to manage the 111-year-old institution. He also revealed the names of the 15 volunteer board members who will oversee the market and look for ways to improve it and steer it into the future.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Bibb’s tough budget tradeoffs aim to propel reform, including in policing

I was pleased to see the summary of Mayor Justin Bibb’s plan to make some hard choices in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness on behalf of Clevelanders (”This year is ‘right time to make some hard decisions’,” Feb. 7). While cutting unfilled police jobs may at first seem like the last thing we need to do to keep Clevelanders safe, the point that we can’t effectively process hundreds of new officer hires each year is well-taken.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Election year in Fairview Park includes familiar names and new challengers on fall ballot

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- A quick look at candidates running for re-election and office in Fairview Park finds incumbents challenged by newcomers. The list includes Mayor Patrick Cooney, seeking a second term in office, challenged by Bill Schneider, while longtime City Council President Michael Kilbane faces off against current Council-at-Large member Gregory Burger in November.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Land conservancy recommends adding lakefront property occupied by mobile homes to Cleveland Metroparks’ Euclid Beach Reservation

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A transition from low-cost housing to public parkland is looming closer for the badly aging Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community located between Lake Shore Boulevard and Lake Erie in the city’s North Collinwood neighborhood. The nonprofit Western Reserve Land Conservancy, which bought the 28.5-acre property...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights seeks to shut down late-night lawn mowing

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After numerous complaints by residents over the years regarding late-night shenanigans by disruptive neighbors, City Council is currently looking to update its noise ordinance. “We’re in the beginning stages of looking at a noise ordinance that is sensitive to residents’ needs around early morning and late-night...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Monica Wilson is Parma’s first Black City Council member

PARMA, Ohio -- Monica Wilson was appointed earlier this week as the first Black member of Parma City Council. “I’m aware of the historic nature of the appointment and that it signals a change, as well as a willingness by council to open the circle to a more diverse point of view,” Wilson said.
PARMA, OH
wqkt.com

Threats cause Wadsworth brewery to cancel LGBTQ+ fundraiser

A brewery in Wadsworth is canceling an LGBTQ+ fundraiser after receiving some online threats over the event. The Wadsworth Brewing Company said in a Wednesday Facebook post that it was cancelling next month’s event because the safety of its staff and customers comes first. According to a flyer for the event, one of the things that was going to be featured was a drag queen story hour. All funds would have gone to support Margie’s Hope, a Northeast Ohio organization that provides resources for transgender, nonbinary and gender expansive people.
WADSWORTH, OH
Cleveland.com

Lakewood continues to work toward affordable housing

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Lack of affordable housing can affect all segments of society. That includes barriers for low-income families to move into a community, as well as senior residents priced out of their homes due to increasing property taxes. For years, Lakewood officials have been concerned about the issue, which...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy