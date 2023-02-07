University Heights council hires lobbyist to seek funding for needed sewer upgrades

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in ScholarshipsAsh JurbergAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
West Side Market has a new nonprofit board, seeks executive director
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb on Thursday took another step in the transformation of the West Side Market, announcing the incorporation of a new non-profit Cleveland Public Market Corporation to manage the 111-year-old institution. He also revealed the names of the 15 volunteer board members who will oversee the market and look for ways to improve it and steer it into the future.
Mayor Bibb’s tough budget tradeoffs aim to propel reform, including in policing
I was pleased to see the summary of Mayor Justin Bibb’s plan to make some hard choices in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness on behalf of Clevelanders (”This year is ‘right time to make some hard decisions’,” Feb. 7). While cutting unfilled police jobs may at first seem like the last thing we need to do to keep Clevelanders safe, the point that we can’t effectively process hundreds of new officer hires each year is well-taken.
Election year in Fairview Park includes familiar names and new challengers on fall ballot
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- A quick look at candidates running for re-election and office in Fairview Park finds incumbents challenged by newcomers. The list includes Mayor Patrick Cooney, seeking a second term in office, challenged by Bill Schneider, while longtime City Council President Michael Kilbane faces off against current Council-at-Large member Gregory Burger in November.
Land conservancy recommends adding lakefront property occupied by mobile homes to Cleveland Metroparks’ Euclid Beach Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A transition from low-cost housing to public parkland is looming closer for the badly aging Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community located between Lake Shore Boulevard and Lake Erie in the city’s North Collinwood neighborhood. The nonprofit Western Reserve Land Conservancy, which bought the 28.5-acre property...
City seeks ideas to make use of former Watterson-Lake school site in Gordon Square neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The former site of a school in the Gordon Square neighborhood on Cleveland’s West Side is now an opportunity to create a community hub that could include affordable housing or new green space. The city of Cleveland earlier this month put out a request for proposals...
Parma Heights seeks to shut down late-night lawn mowing
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After numerous complaints by residents over the years regarding late-night shenanigans by disruptive neighbors, City Council is currently looking to update its noise ordinance. “We’re in the beginning stages of looking at a noise ordinance that is sensitive to residents’ needs around early morning and late-night...
East Cleveland Council president under investigation after video shows her unplugging clerk’s computer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- East Cleveland Council President Korean Stevenson is under investigation after a city hall security camera captured her entering the clerk of council’s office in December and unplugging the computer while the clerk, whom Stevenson claimed to have fired, worked from home. The clerk, Tracy Udrija-Peters, was...
After missing the 45-day deadline, Cleveland Heights City Council appointment now up to mayor
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With the clock ticking and another 3-3 split apparent, City Council last week turned the stalemate on filling its vacant seat over to Mayor Kahlil Seren, who will make the interim appointment. On Feb. 2, council met in special session to vote on a successor to...
Power restored for thousands in Cuyahoga County
FirstEnergy reported just over 1,000 outages statewide as of 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Brenda Frazier aims to keep Cleveland’s Winery at Chateau Hough a thriving, positive force in neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just off the beaten path in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, sits a ¾-acre lot with 13 rows of meticulously trimmed and tied grapevines and a micro-winery. Bonded in 2019, the Winery at Chateau Hough was the brainchild of the late community activist and writer Mansfield Frazier.
Residents sue Norfolk Southern over train derailment in East Palestine
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Residents in East Palestine have sued Norfolk Southern Railway Co., alleging the railroad’s negligence led to the major derailment and chemical spill in the small city in Columbiana County. The residents filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Youngstown that seeks a class-action status....
School vouchers offer success for some students, struggles for the most vulnerable: Renee T. Willis
RICHMOND HEIGHTS -- Every parent wants to enroll their child in a school with a strong academic program, a welcoming campus, and talented teachers. Rather than uplifting the public schools in their neighborhoods that offer all three, some parents consider private school the only viable option. With a proposed universal...
Monica Wilson is Parma’s first Black City Council member
PARMA, Ohio -- Monica Wilson was appointed earlier this week as the first Black member of Parma City Council. “I’m aware of the historic nature of the appointment and that it signals a change, as well as a willingness by council to open the circle to a more diverse point of view,” Wilson said.
Exit interviews: Former Cuyahoga County corrections officers blame poor management for high turnover in jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After putting in her resignation, former Cuyahoga County corrections officer Rolanda Morris said she showed up to work her final three shifts in the jail to find her bosses had already cleaned out her locker and threw away her personal belongings. A work sweater she’d purchased...
wqkt.com
Threats cause Wadsworth brewery to cancel LGBTQ+ fundraiser
A brewery in Wadsworth is canceling an LGBTQ+ fundraiser after receiving some online threats over the event. The Wadsworth Brewing Company said in a Wednesday Facebook post that it was cancelling next month’s event because the safety of its staff and customers comes first. According to a flyer for the event, one of the things that was going to be featured was a drag queen story hour. All funds would have gone to support Margie’s Hope, a Northeast Ohio organization that provides resources for transgender, nonbinary and gender expansive people.
Emails expose right-wing fraudsters’ scheme to use robo calls to suppress Black voter turnout in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hours after right-wing fraud peddlers Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl unleashed tens of thousands of robocalls on Black voters in Cleveland and other cities across the country to suppress their vote in the November 2020 election, Burkman dashed off a giddy email to his partner provocateur.
‘A freeloader’: Strongsville dentist sentenced to four years in prison for failing to pay taxes for 20 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal judge called a Strongsville dentist “a freeloader” before sentencing him Tuesday to four years in prison for failing to pay taxes for at least two decades. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster also ordered Douglas Smith, a self-described “sovereign citizen,” to pay more...
Lakewood continues to work toward affordable housing
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Lack of affordable housing can affect all segments of society. That includes barriers for low-income families to move into a community, as well as senior residents priced out of their homes due to increasing property taxes. For years, Lakewood officials have been concerned about the issue, which...
Mayor’s office still hiring despite cuts in Cleveland police: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found the City of Cleveland won’t be filling 200 police jobs, but it does plan to hire more people to work in the mayor’s office.
Ohio woman finds chickens dead, questions chemical release from train
Even though North Lima is a little more than 10 miles away from East Palestine, Amanda Breshears said the smell caused her eyes to water when she went to let her dog out. She believes it could be the reason why her birds are now dead.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1