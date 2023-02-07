Read full article on original website
3AC liquidators files against Kyle Davies for ignoring Subpoena order
Three Arrows Capital (3AC) liquidators alleged that 3AC co-founder Kyle Davis has openly ignored the court’s subpoena order, however, a motion was filed to extend the deadline till March 16. 3AC liquidators had filed a subpoena against Davis openly via Twitter on Jan. 5. The court order mandated the...
UK says digital pound will not be a crypto as consultation period begins
The U.K. initiated the consultation period for its digital pound today and said that the asset will not be a cryptocurrency, as seen in a Feb. 7 statement. “While cash is here to stay, a digital pound issued and backed by the Bank of England could be a new way to pay … That’s why we want to investigate what is possible first, whilst always making sure we protect financial stability.”
Robinhood saw crypto transaction revenue fall by 24% in Q4 2022
Trading app company Robinhood reported various cryptocurrency-related trends in its quarterly and full-year report published on Feb. 8. The company said that it saw cryptocurrency transaction revenues decrease 24% to $39 million sequentially during the fourth quarter of 2022. This trend was part of a larger decline that saw all transaction-based revenue fall 11% to $186 million.
ChatGPT.ens domain name sells for over $10k
A ChatGPT ENS domain name was sold for 6 Wrapped Ethereum (WETH) — roughly $10,000 — on Feb. 7, according to OpenSea data. The domain name is currently owned by Ishmilly, who owns several ENS domain names and other notable blue-chip NFTs like Bored Ape, Otherdeeds, etc. Interest...
Genesis-backed Coin Cloud files for bankruptcy on its ATM network
Cryptocurrency ATM company Coin Cloud has filed for bankruptcy, according to a document submitted to Nevada’s bankruptcy court on Feb. 7. Coin Cloud has up to 10,000 creditors, according to the filing. It also has $50 million to $100 million in assets and $100 million to $500 million in liabilities.
Class-action lawsuit alleges Signature bank ‘permitted’ FTX comingling customer funds
Crypto-friendly Signature Bank has been drawn into a class-action lawsuit over its role in the operations of the defunct crypto exchange FTX, according to a Feb. 6 court filing. The lawsuit alleged that:. “[Signature Bank] knew of and permitted the commingling of FTX customer funds within its proprietary, blockchain-based payments...
‘Unregulated, rogue’ crypto exchanges to end under passport system, says O’Leary
Entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary advocated for an exchange passport system that oversees cryptocurrency regulation on a global scale. “I think this is all coming, and I think this is how we’ll emerge out of this. It’s going to squeeze out the unregulated rogue exchanges slowly but surely…”
DeFi TVL increased 26.82% in January
DeFi’s total value locked (TVL) recorded an increase of 26.82% in January to reach $74.6 billion, according to DappRadar’s January Industry report. “The DeFi market showed signs of recovery in January 2023,” the report stated, as the TVL recorded a rise in January. Currently, DeFi TVL is...
3AC co-founders launch marketplace to trade crypto claims
Founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital founders Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, in collaboration with CoinFLEX co-founders, have launched the “first public marketplace for crypto claims” Open Exchange. According to a Feb. 9 Twitter thread, Open Exchange (OPNX) said there is “a $20 billion market...
Gazprombank warns of losses stemming from launch of Russian CBDC
Gazprombank said the Russian central bank digital currency (CBDC) has to be launched gradually and carefully to minimize the losses banks will face as a consequence, Russian news outlet RBC reported Feb. 7. According to the report, the lender believes the digital ruble will lead to an inevitable fall in...
SEC targets registered crypto advisors as top priority for 2023
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released its top priorities for 2023 on Feb. 7, in which it highlighted the need for greater attention to those advising investors to participate in crypto projects without proper accreditations. Alongside an initiative to ensure registered investment advisers (RIAs) have “adopted and implemented...
SEC chair Gensler spins staking rules positively: “Not your keys, not your crypto”
Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, attempted to cast new restrictions on staking in a positive light during a video on Feb. 9. In his “Office Hours” series on YouTube, Gensler said:. “When you sign on the dotted line or accept the terms of...
FTX User Debt (FUD) tokens decline 10% as 18M burn becomes imminent
Crypto exchange Huobi said DebtDAO would burn 18 million FTX User Debt (FUD) tokens later today because it rallied to a much higher value than the recommended price, according to a Feb. 7 statement. Debt DAO previously issued 20 million FUD tokens valued at $1 each, representing around $100 million...
Hut 8 to merge with rival cryptocurrency mining firm US Bitcoin
Two notable Bitcoin mining firms, Hut 8 and US Bitcoin, have announced a merger as detailed in a press release published on Feb. 7. The merger will combine two of Hut 8’s sites in Canada with all four of US Bitcoin’s sites in the US. The combined firm will utilize 825 megawatts of gross energy across all six sites. The new company will be able to leverage an estimated 5.6 exahashes per second (EH/s) of self-mining power across five sites.
Celsius creditors, US gov oppose bankrupt’s lender extension request due to high cash burn rate
The U.S. government and creditors have objected to Celsius’ plan to extend its restructuring plan to June 30, according to Feb. 8 court filings. Celsius wanted to extend its exclusive filing period until March 31 and its exclusive solicitation period through June 30, according to a Jan. 25 filing. The firm argued that it might have to liquidate assets if it could not “reach a definitive agreement” on its restructuring plan.
Grayscale continues to challenge SEC for spot Bitcoin ETF conversion
Grayscale announced that it had filed its final briefs in its litigation against the SEC to challenge the decision to deny the conversion of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into a spot Bitcoin ETF on Feb. 7. The company disclosed that it filed documents “essentially identical” to those sent previously, but...
Is your crypto safe? Check the security of your portfolio with NGRAVE
Hardware wallet manufacturer NGRAVE has launched the Security Self-Audit, enabling users to check the safety of their crypto portfolio. Despite the ongoing bear market, there has been no decrease in crypto crimes. Hackers stole around $3.8 billion worth of cryptocurrencies in 2022, making it a record year for crypto crime. Most of the stolen funds can be attributed to smart contract exploits, drained wallets, and user mistakes that accounted for a significant loss.
US tops Coin Journal’s list of most successful crypto countries
The United States sits perched atop Coin Journal’s list of most desirable crypto countries, garnering a 9.94 score out of 10, recognized as having 1,992 crypto-related businesses that employ 5,691 people, worth $46.95 billion. The next more successful country, the UK, has a crypto industry worth an estimated $8.16...
Smaller exchanges see around $200M in Bitcoin withdrawn over past week
Around $200 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) was withdrawn from smaller exchanges over the past week, according to Glassnode’s data as analyzed by CryptoSlate. Gate.io recorded the highest withdrawals during this period — the exchange saw $120 million. It was followed by Bithumb, which saw $60 million in withdrawals, and Luno, with $45 million in withdrawals.
LocalBitcoins P2P marketplace to shutter services
Peer-to-Peer marketplace LocalBitcoins is discontinuing its services from Feb. 17, according to a Feb. 9 company statement. New sign-ups will be suspended as of Feb. 9, followed by the suspension of trading on the platform and use of LocalBitcoins wallet on Feb. 16, according to the statement. “[…]We have regretfully...
