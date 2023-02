PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — A new chapter for the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury officially started on Tuesday when the team announced its new owner. Mat Ishbia has assumed controlling ownership interest, after the announcement he would take over the professional basketball franchises. The NBA’s board of governors approved his plan on Monday to purchase the controlling stake of the Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury from embattled owner Robert Sarver. He paid an estimated $4 billion for the teams.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO