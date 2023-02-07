ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
PGIM Private Capital provided record $16.1B in private debt globally in 2022

PGIM Private Capital provided $16.1 billion of senior debt and junior capital to 241 middle-market companies and projects globally in 2022, completing a second consecutive record year of originations for the firm. PGIM Private Capital is a leading source of private debt for public and private companies and is the private capital arm of PGIM, the $1.2 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).
Gold crawls higher on muted dollar; outlook weak on Fed official comments

(Reuters) - Gold prices rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday as the dollar faltered, but bullion's outlook remained cloudy as several U.S. Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate increases were needed to rein in inflation. Gold is sensitive to high interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost...
Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations

(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%

(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
Spirit Airlines says expects DOJ decision on JetBlue merger in around 30 days

(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc said on Tuesday it expects U.S. antitrust regulators to decide whether to allow the low-cost carrier to proceed with its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways Corp in the "next 30 days or so." "We are now waiting to see whether the Department of Justice...
Chinese state media, AI companies warn of risks in ChatGPT stock frenzy

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese state media on Thursday cautioned against risks in chasing ChatGPT-concept stocks, while artificial intelligence (AI) companies urged investors to be rational after their soaring share prices caught regulators' attention. Frenzy around the ChatGPT chatbot has spurred speculative bets in China's stock market, pumping up AI firms...
Henkel CEO: plan significant expansion of consumer goods business

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Henkel wants to significantly expand its consumer goods business after merging its cosmetics and detergents divisions, Chief Executive Carsten Knobel told WirtschaftsWoche in an interview. "We have a clear strategy to grow in the consumer business both organically and through acquisitions," he said in the interview...
Mib seesaws; Iveco soars after accounts

(Alliance News) - European stock markets are in a bearish direction Friday, with trading rooms weighing the prospect of further policy tightening by the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve to reduce high inflation. Investors also weighed data showing that the British economy remained flat in the fourth quarter...
Aker BP to boost dividend as profits soar

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil firm Aker BP will boost its dividend by 10%, the company said on Friday after posting a $2.2 billion operating profit for the final quarter of 2022, up from $1.2 billion a year earlier. Norway's second-largest listed oil company, partly owned by BP, said...
ChatGPT, other AI models to disrupt Indian IT firms - JPM

(Reuters) - Generative AI models such as ChatGPT will slow down market share gains and deflate pricing for Indian IT companies in the short term, analysts at J.P.Morgan said on Friday. As generative AI is implemented more broadly, consulting firms like Accenture and Deloitte and will gain market share over...
Analysis-Rebounding yields could scuttle U.S. stock rally as Powell stays firm on rates

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The fate of an early year rally in stocks may depend on whether equities can withstand a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors increasingly come around to the Federal Reserve's higher-for-longer mantra on interest rates. Yields, which move inversely to prices, fell to start...
Powell confesses 'This time it's different'

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Jerome Powell calmed the horses, a bit. In attempting to parse last week's blockbuster January jobs report, the Federal Reserve Chair on Tuesday reprised his take from last Wednesday's policy meeting - essentially that another couple of Fed rate hikes were probably needed to get across inflation fully, but that it was anyone's guess after that.

