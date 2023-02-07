Report: LAFC In Talks Over Aubameyang

MLS club LAFC reportedly are discussing a potential move for Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Following the news that he has lost his place in the Chelsea UCL squad for the sake of the new January arrivals, it seems that an exit is on the cards for Pierre-Emerick Aubametang. A summer move is almost a certainty but it appears he may be departing sooner.

Following reports from Spanish sources, MLS insider Tom Bogert released his intel on this potential deal. Bogert agrees with the other reports, stating that both sides are currently engaging in discussions regarding the forward's potential move to the MLS.

Though these discussions are being had, Bogert has stated that those who are close to them have stressed they are not close to reaching an agreement currently.

Bogert also is under the belief that Chelsea would have to cover a majority of Aubameyang's salary if it is a loan move, given the wage structure in the MLS versus the wages paid in England.

A move away for the 33-year-old is likely best for all parties.

