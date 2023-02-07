ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: LAFC In Talks Over Aubameyang

By Stephen Smith
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIXiz_0kesSSNx00

MLS club LAFC reportedly are discussing a potential move for Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Following the news that he has lost his place in the Chelsea UCL squad for the sake of the new January arrivals, it seems that an exit is on the cards for Pierre-Emerick Aubametang. A summer move is almost a certainty but it appears he may be departing sooner.

Following reports from Spanish sources, MLS insider Tom Bogert released his intel on this potential deal. Bogert agrees with the other reports, stating that both sides are currently engaging in discussions regarding the forward's potential move to the MLS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGy0q_0kesSSNx00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Though these discussions are being had, Bogert has stated that those who are close to them have stressed they are not close to reaching an agreement currently.

Bogert also is under the belief that Chelsea would have to cover a majority of Aubameyang's salary if it is a loan move, given the wage structure in the MLS versus the wages paid in England.

A move away for the 33-year-old is likely best for all parties.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Man City v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

This will be Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's 250th Premier League game as a manager. He's the 29th to reach this milestone in the competition, while only five bosses have more wins than the Spaniard (183). Indeed, Guardiola has the highest win-rate of any permanent manager in Premier League history (73.5%).
BBC

Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?

The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
CBS Sports

Hakan Calhanoglu's new position key to Inter Milan dealing without Marcelo Brozovic; a big decision looms

Inter Milan went through a quite difficult start to the 2022-23 season that led coach Simone Inzaghi to change the way his team played during the previous season when the Nerazzurri failed to win the Serie A but managed to win both the Supercoppa and Coppa Italia titles. Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table, 13 points behind Napoli, who are leading and dominating the ongoing season. Inter will play the Champions League's round of 16 against Porto this month and next with so much on the line. There was one major tactical change in the 3-5-2 of Inzaghi compared to the past years that has seen this team take on a brand new look. Due to the injury to key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the former Lazio coach opted to put playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu there, giving him a new position that sees him drop deep into the midfield. This change helped the team to cope with the absence of such an important player, but what will happen now that Brozovic is back from his injury?
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Want Roberto Firmino on Free Transfer

With 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool contract set to expire in the summer, there has been plenty of speculation this year as to what the future might hold for one of the defining players of the Jürgen Klopp era at Anfield. With the player returning to training over...
AOL Corp

Report: Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United

(Reuters) -Qatari investors are planning to make a huge bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. The report described the investors as "a group of private, high-wealth individuals" from Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup. United declined to...
BBC

'It's time for the squad to stand up and be counted'

After failing to win a Premier League game in 2023, could Monday’s Merseyside derby be the perfect chance for Liverpool to rectify that fact?. Jurgen Klopp might be trying to find the right words to build his players’ confidence up and drag them out of this slump, but surely this is a fixture that shouldn’t be too hard to get motivated for.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy