Washington State

Washington Lawmakers Split on Education

With the Washington state legislature currently in 5th gear, we're seeing a lot of bills aiming for many ideals and new laws. At issue for this article are two bills making their way through Olympia that focus on the time students will spend in school each year. Though it seems that lawmakers can't decide as to which direction they'd like to go.
Washington State Ranks In the Top Ten For This Vehicle Crime

There have been plenty of cold mornings this winter. How many people on one of those cold mornings want to get the car warmed up before heading to work? How many people have stopped off at the closest convenience store to grab a quick coffee and left the running? How many people think their neighborhood is safe and don't lock their car doors at night?
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]

During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
Jurassic World Dinosaurs Prowl Washington City This Summer

Hold on to your butts, because the Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Washington State this summer and I can't wait!. Yes, this is the official Jurassic World Live Tour that is connected to the famous movie franchise you know and love. This traveling arena show features multiple life-sized animatronic dinosaurs that are brought to life in an action-packed and interactive show. As an audience member, you help a team of scientists save a baby dinosaur and meet some of your favorites from the movies, like Blue the Raptor.
88 Unsolved Missing Persons in Washington. Have You Seen Them?

Every day, someone goes missing in Washington, Oregon, and California. Sometimes, some of these instances are quickly solved, perhaps a miscommunication, and the person that was once believed to have gone missing returns home. But all too often, years may pass, without the slighted word of the mother, father, sister, brother, or friend who is gone, but not forgotten. The worry and the anguish continue for families who are left desperately wondering.
State Democrats Proposing Universal Health Care Plan

The bill would create a universal health care plan, open to all WA residents. Democrats propose a payroll tax to pay for a universal health care system. It's called the WA Healthcare Trust, Senate Bill 5335. It's the proposal of Democratic Senators Senators Hasegawa, Hunt, Liias, Nguyen, and Stanford, some of the bigger names in the legislature.
ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA

The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
Move Over COVID, WA State Launches Vaccine Dashboard

The Washington State Department of Health announced Wednesday, February 8th, they are launching a new vaccine dashboard. The dashboard will be very similar to the COVID models. The new Influenza Vaccine Dashboard will allow the state, and presumably, the public, to track the number of types of vaccines (flu) across WA state.
