The Independent

Survivors scream as desperate rescuers work in Turkey, Syria

Rescue workers and civilians passed chunks of concrete and household goods across mountains of wreckage early Monday, moving tons of wreckage by hand in a desperate search for survivors trapped by a devastating earthquake.“Can anyone hear me?” shouted rescuers trying to find people in the province of Kahramanmaras, the epicenter. In some places around Turkey, survivors could be heard screaming from beneath collapsed buildings. Many people crouched to look below a massive sheet of cement propped at an angle by steel bars. They crawled in and out, trying to reach survivors. Excavating equipment dug through the rubble below. Rescue...
New York Post

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria tops 5,000 as rescuers face tough conditions

The death toll from a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 5,000 people early Tuesday, as more than a dozen more quakes rattled the region and search groups dug through rubble with their bare hands looking for survivors. Desperate cries from those trapped among the rubble could be heard by first responders bracing rain, snow and ongoing seismic activity, including one 7.5 magnitude jolt that was nearly as strong as the original quake. The US Geological Study said there have been at least 14 large tremors and 285 aftershocks since Sunday evening when the region was struck...
The Independent

Turkey earthquake - live: Dozens killed after 7.8 magnitude temblor hits Gaziantep

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early on Monday, toppling buildings and leaving at least 195 dead with the toll expected to rise.The quake, centred at north of the city of Gaziantep, about 90km from the Syrian border, left a huge trail of destruction in both countries and was felt as far away as Cairo. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake. “We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the...
WJBF

Quake deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors

ADANA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria, with the discovery of more bodies raising the death toll to more than 5,000. Countries around the world dispatched teams to […]
The Weather Channel

Photos: Deadly Earthquake Strikes Syria, Turkey

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria Monday, killing more than 5,000. A second powerful earthquake struck the region less than 12 hours later. Photos show the devastation after the quakes struck. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and...
France 24

Turkey Syria deadly earthquake: What are the White Helmets working on now?

The earthquake’s epicenter may have been in south-eastern Turkey but its effects in Northern Syrian have made it the largest disaster of its kind on record there. The White Helmets, officially known as Syria Civil Defence, is one of the few aid organisations that operates currently on the ground in Syria. FRANCE 24 is joined by Ismail Al Abdallah, White Helmet in the Idlib province, Syria.
The Associated Press

Engineers, search dogs sent to Turkey, Syria after quake

Structural engineers, soldiers, paramedics and handlers with trained search dogs are heading to Turkey and Syria to help locate and rescue survivors of Monday’s earthquake. Here’s a glance at the assistance that’s being provided:. — The European Union has mobilized search and rescue teams to help Turkey,...

