FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
It's Rihanna TimeAndryPQGlendale, AZ
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale luxury homebuilder launches Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations
Founded in 2023, Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations is a new name in luxury homebuilding, built upon a proud foundation of award-winning homes that stretch back across three generations and 50+ years here in the Valley. Led by Cameron “Cammie” Beckert, Cameron Custom is a full-service custom home and renovation company founded by the family behind Camelot Homes, Arizona’s most awarded luxury homebuilder. Cameron Custom was launched due to interests by Camelot Homeowner’s and fans alike and Camelot’s desire to provide a truly custom experience.
roselawgroupreporter.com
City seeks developers for south Phoenix property
The city of Phoenix seeks developers for south Phoenix property. Phoenix is moving forward with a request for proposals for a city-owned, vacant lot on the south side of the city that has a long history. The economic development and equity subcommittee approved on Jan. 25 a motion that will...
Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water. Scottsdale's mayor isn't happy
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city's historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing water crisis...
City unveils shipping containers as 'sustainable' housing in Phoenix
Turning shipping containers into sustainable housing, a kickoff event was held Wednesday for a unique project in Phoenix.
azbigmedia.com
Landsea Homes breaks ground on 681 new homes in Goodyear
Landsea Homes (Nasdaq: LSEA), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today it has closed on 65 homesites and construction will begin immediately on a new neighborhood called Solvida in the Estrella master planned community in Goodyear, Arizona. The company has also broken ground on 616 new homes at Citrus Park with model home construction beginning later this month.
themesatribune.com
City faces $20M revenue loss from state tax cuts
State lawmakers are moving to strip cities and towns of their ability to tax residential rentals and grocery store food – a move that would cost the City of Mesa about $20.4 million. In addition to a vote Feb. 1 by the Senate Commerce Committee on that measure, Senate...
New Dunkin' in Mesa, Arizona saves money using repurposed shipping container
Dunkin' at 2105 South Power RoadPhoto byFelix-Albert Desmangles/Google Maps. Mesa, Arizona's newest fast food addition brings an unconventional architectural style to the city.
SignalsAZ
Tempe Investing in Your Streets
In 2022, Tempe completed 29 pavement improvement projects citywide, resulting in the resurfacing of more than 130 lane miles, which is over 10% of Tempe’s roadway network. These changes may have been noticed along 52nd Street, between First Street and Broadway Road, Warner Road, between Rural and Price roads, and many neighborhoods.
kjzz.org
Trees, growth and high-speed internet among Mesa mayor’s State of the City address
Mesa’s mayor thinks the city’s $63 million investment to bring Arizona State University downtown is paying off. During his State of the City address Tuesday, Mayor John Giles called the school’s Media and Immersive Experience Center, known as MIX, a catalyst for the downtown arts and innovation district. Next to the MIX center is a two-acre plaza for community events.
azbigmedia.com
AC Hotel Phoenix Biltmore sells for $67.8 million
Holualoa Companies and LaPour Partners announced the sale of the AC Hotel Phoenix Biltmore by Marriott for $67.8 million to Nella Invest. The sale closed in late January at $423,750 per room, which represents the highest price per room of an upscale select-service hotel in Phoenix history. Located at 2811 E. Camelback Road in the exclusive Biltmore area of Phoenix, the hotel attracts both business and leisure travelers.
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Utah sex offender met Arizona girl on social media, court docs say. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. New records show a sex offender used social media to talk to an Arizona...
New public university tuition structure approved by Arizona Board of Regents
PHOENIX — Arizona residents can better predict the cost of college tuition after the Arizona Board of Regents approved a new multi-year tuition setting structure. The board announced its approval of the new structure Thursday and said it would increase cost predictability for residents attending Arizona's public universities. The...
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in Arizona
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Arizona next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona location in Chandler, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
'Economic conditions' cancel development of go-kart park in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. — The Gilbert Town Council has terminated a lease agreement that would have let developers build a go-kart and miniature golf attraction at Crossroads Park. Development for the proposed San Tan Adventure Park has ended due to recent "economic conditions and the current high cost of construction," town documents state.
East Valley Tribune
Hotel prices skyrocket in advance of crowds
But Scottsdale, almost inarguably, has “the Big Fun.”. Gregory Hays, a Main Street mainstay for decades, took a break from hawking his books to visitors to answer a question: Why would people come here rather than Glendale for Super Bowl week, considering the often brutal 27-mile commute from Scottsdale to State Farm Stadium.
azbigmedia.com
Collaboration leads to landmark Cave Creek land conservation
Arizona has taken a notable step forward towards preserving its natural beauty for generations to come through the power of collaboration. The Town of Cave Creek, Maricopa County, and the Desert Foothills Land Trust announced the conservation of nearly 30 acres of critical land near the trailhead of the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area, a special part of the state’s pristine landscape.
Popular food chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers held the grand opening event for its newest Arizona restaurant location in Mesa, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government. SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
azbex.com
New Legislation Could Renew or Destroy Prop 400
AZBEX and BEX Companies are dedicated to covering and supporting the Architecture/Engineering/Construction industry in Arizona. From our inception more than a decade ago, our operating mission has been: “We help our subscribers find work.”. That focus has been both broad enough to allow us to cover a wide range...
