Chicago, IL

Spurs Crushed at Bulls; DeMar and Pop Share Warm Moment

By Mike Fisher
 3 days ago

DeMar DeRozan hooks up with former coach Gregg Popovich ... and the Spurs get crushed in Chicago.

The San Antonio Spurs' struggles continued on Monday night in Chicago as the Bulls defeated the coach Gregg Popovich's bunch, 128-104. ... with efforts from a handful of Bulls who might not be Bulls much longer.

Yes, the NBA trade deadline is approaching and two of the guys who faced off on Monday know all about the transient nature of the business, which is maybe why Pop and DeMar DeRozan made sure to share a moment while the Spurs were in the Windy City.

"My man!'' Pop appeared to say as the two met at center court at the United Center, a warm moment before the Bulls treated the Spurs - who are in the second-to-last spot in the West with a dismal record of 14-40 - oh so coldly.

DeRozan spent just three years working under Popovich with the Spurs before he engineered his departure from the Alamo City ... but we must admit we are happy to see that the relationship is a healthy one.

Now, to the matter of getting the Spurs healthy in the standings? That's going to take awhile. ... as there is buzz related to San Antonio as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches. (Read more here .)

As for the Bulls? DeMar is putting up averages of 26 points per, on 51 percent shooting, along with about five rebounds and five assists per game. And here, he was good for 19 points as the 33-year-old continues to play at a level that merited him having earned him a spot on the All-Star team for the sixth time in his career.

What is going to happen to the Bulls roster? There are rumors about Nikola Vucevic 22 points, 12 rebounds and four assists) and Andre Drummond (21 points and 15 rebounds) and Zach LaVine (20 points) as the Bulls sort of flouder around the .500 mark in the East. But at least they are a non-embarrassing 26-27 ... and at least they have DeMar.

