Migrants have cost Denver $5 million so farDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
New Castle Rock water billing system requires registrationMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver police training difficult to track, oversight chair saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL World Surprised By Tom Brady, Gisele Development
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly still on speaking terms. While the super-couple got divorced during the fall of 2022, Brady still consulted Bundchen when making his decision to retire from the National Football League. It was Gisele, not Brady, who reportedly pushed for the ...
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
atozsports.com
Broncos legend has strong words on Sean Payton hire
The Denver Broncos just hired their guy, as they did last season, but let’s hope they got this one right. One former Broncos legend seems to think this was the right hire. The Broncos needed some help very badly in terms of coaching. They had high expectations, and none of those expectations were met. In fact, those expectations were nowhere near met, as the Broncos finished with the fifth-worst record.
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys 'Near Decision' on Zeke Cut, Pollard Tag?
The Dallas Cowboys want to re-sign Ezekiel Elliott. And Tony Pollard, too. In fact, Jerry and Stephen Jones are "adamant'' about it. But there's a "but'' ...
49ers legend Joe Montana drops truth bomb on Brock Purdy-Trey Lance QB battle
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has no doubt in his mind who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. To recall, Montana said recently that the 49ers should consider bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo to start at quarterback, raising several eyebrows since Jimmy G. was basically out of the team’s rotation before Lance suffered a season-ending injury and he had to take over again. Nonetheless, the team legend clarified that he said it only if Purdy’s elbow injury that he sustained in the NFC championship game doesn’t heal quickly.
Look: Former Star NFL Quarterback Is Unrecognizable
For fans of the NFL in the late 90s and early 2000s, Jake Plummer is a familiar name. The 2nd-round pick out of Arizona State was a 10-year NFL veteran, beginning his career with the Cardinals before entering his prime with the Broncos. Plummer was certainly a recognizable face for fans of a ...
Football World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Blunt Russell Wilson Comment
Sean Payton will coach Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos after one year as a TV analyst. His former FOX colleague, Terry Bradshaw, had some harsh words for Payton's new quarterback. Per Denver's Altitude Sports Radio, Bradshaw said Payton had "no choice" but to work with Wilson after running ...
atozsports.com
Chiefs HC Andy Reid just dropped the best quote of Super Bowl week
There have been a lot of great quotes from Super Bowl media opportunities this week, but the best quote of the week came from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Reid was asked if he drinks coffee (there are always a lot of bizarre questions during Super Bowl week and this was far from the weirdest question this week).
Disappointing News About Zion Williamson
According to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Zion Williamson will not play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes explains how he was basically lied to during his draft process
One of the most fun celebrations of Patrick Mahomes’ career came against the Chicago Bears when the Kansas City Chiefs dominated them in a 26-3 win in 2019. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who will be playing for a second ring on Sunday, pulled off a finger count to ten after scoring a touchdown in that game. Why?
Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation
This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush to Sign with Kellen’s Chargers?
“I’ve never been a free agent before and we’ll see what’s happens. It’s uncharted territory we’ll get there when we get there.” - Cowboys QB Cooper Rush
Charlie Strong decides to leave Miami Hurricanes over DC snub
University of Miami assistant coach Charlie Strong told ESPN on Thursday that he would not return to the Hurricanes' staff in 2023 after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job.
Watch: Paige Spiranac Runs Football Drills During Super Bowl Week Coverage
The former pro golfer is a guest Super Bowl LVII correspondent for ‘Inside Edition.’
Sean Payton reportedly initially resisted Denver Broncos’ gig due to Russell Wilson
After a whirlwind few weeks that featured all kinds of rumors about Sean Payton, the head coach has landed with
247Sports
Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
Saints mock draft: Trading up for QB after missing on Derek Carr
While the potential for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to end up in New Orleans continues to pick up steam, it’s important to remember that nothing is guaranteed. Much like last year’s Deshaun Watson pursuit, the Saints could wind up empty-handed at quarterback while Carr agrees to be traded or agrees to free agency terms with another team. If that happens, the Saints would likely have to turn back to Andy Dalton, the passer that started the majority of the team’s games in 2022.
Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change
No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
