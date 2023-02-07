ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By Tom Brady, Gisele Development

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly still on speaking terms. While the super-couple got divorced during the fall of 2022, Brady still consulted Bundchen when making his decision to retire from the National Football League.  It was Gisele, not Brady, who reportedly pushed for the ...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Broncos legend has strong words on Sean Payton hire

The Denver Broncos just hired their guy, as they did last season, but let’s hope they got this one right. One former Broncos legend seems to think this was the right hire. The Broncos needed some help very badly in terms of coaching. They had high expectations, and none of those expectations were met. In fact, those expectations were nowhere near met, as the Broncos finished with the fifth-worst record.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

49ers legend Joe Montana drops truth bomb on Brock Purdy-Trey Lance QB battle

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has no doubt in his mind who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. To recall, Montana said recently that the 49ers should consider bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo to start at quarterback, raising several eyebrows since Jimmy G. was basically out of the team’s rotation before Lance suffered a season-ending injury and he had to take over again. Nonetheless, the team legend clarified that he said it only if Purdy’s elbow injury that he sustained in the NFC championship game doesn’t heal quickly.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Former Star NFL Quarterback Is Unrecognizable

For fans of the NFL in the late 90s and early 2000s, Jake Plummer is a familiar name. The 2nd-round pick out of Arizona State was a 10-year NFL veteran, beginning his career with the Cardinals before entering his prime with the Broncos. Plummer was certainly a recognizable face for fans of a ...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Chiefs HC Andy Reid just dropped the best quote of Super Bowl week

There have been a lot of great quotes from Super Bowl media opportunities this week, but the best quote of the week came from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Reid was asked if he drinks coffee (there are always a lot of bizarre questions during Super Bowl week and this was far from the weirdest question this week).
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation

This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
LAS VEGAS, NV
247Sports

Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints mock draft: Trading up for QB after missing on Derek Carr

While the potential for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to end up in New Orleans continues to pick up steam, it’s important to remember that nothing is guaranteed. Much like last year’s Deshaun Watson pursuit, the Saints could wind up empty-handed at quarterback while Carr agrees to be traded or agrees to free agency terms with another team. If that happens, the Saints would likely have to turn back to Andy Dalton, the passer that started the majority of the team’s games in 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy