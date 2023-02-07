ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Asia shares mostly fall, eyeing inflation, earnings, growth

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Friday after Wall Street retreated for a second day as market watchers considered earnings reports and various indicators about whether inflation is waning in the U.S. and elsewhere. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.3% to 27,650.80. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped...
Citrus County Chronicle

Wall Street sinks as early rally fizzles amid higher yields

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks dropped Thursday following another mixed set of profit reports from companies, as rising expectations for interest rates keep up the pressure on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 249 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite...
NEW YORK STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

IMF delays $6B bailout for cash-strapped Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The International Monetary Fund delayed a $6 billion bailout for cash-strapped Pakistan over its failure to meet the terms of a previous deal, officials said Friday, as the country struggled with a worsening economic crisis and a deadly wave of violence. Pakistani officials said progress had...
Citrus County Chronicle

UK economy stagnates during final three months of 2022

LONDON (AP) — The British economy stagnated in the final three months of last year, offering little help for 7 million households expected to struggle to pay food and energy bills. The Office for National Statistics said Friday there was no growth in gross domestic product during the fourth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy