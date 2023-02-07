Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Asia shares mostly fall, eyeing inflation, earnings, growth
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Friday after Wall Street retreated for a second day as market watchers considered earnings reports and various indicators about whether inflation is waning in the U.S. and elsewhere. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.3% to 27,650.80. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped...
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Wall Street sinks as early rally fizzles amid higher yields
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks dropped Thursday following another mixed set of profit reports from companies, as rising expectations for interest rates keep up the pressure on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 249 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite...
IMF delays $6B bailout for cash-strapped Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The International Monetary Fund delayed a $6 billion bailout for cash-strapped Pakistan over its failure to meet the terms of a previous deal, officials said Friday, as the country struggled with a worsening economic crisis and a deadly wave of violence. Pakistani officials said progress had...
UK economy stagnates during final three months of 2022
LONDON (AP) — The British economy stagnated in the final three months of last year, offering little help for 7 million households expected to struggle to pay food and energy bills. The Office for National Statistics said Friday there was no growth in gross domestic product during the fourth...
