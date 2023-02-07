Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday morning on Highway 50. The crash happened at eastbound U.S. 50 and Sheckler and involved two vehicles, one car and a FedEx truck with several trailers attached. Nevada State Police say their preliminary investigation shows...
news3lv.com
NV Energy addresses Las Vegas valley residents' rising energy bills
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're a customer of NV Energy, you might have received an email explaining why bills have gone up lately. The utility company says the main reason is that the price of natural gas has increased by 50% from a year ago. The increase has...
2 men hit 9 Las Vegas valley banks in 20 days, report says
Brad Haino is facing five counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery, and eight counts of burglary. His alleged accomplice, Thomas Turner, 41, is facing five counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery, and a violation of his probation conditions for a previous offense of forgery.
sparkstrib.com
Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought?
Over the past few weeks, storm after storm has rolled through the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Great Basin, dropping much-needed rain and heavy snow from Reno to Elko. But despite all the welcome precipitation, the state still faces drought conditions after back-to-back dry years. As with much of California...
Classic car repair program aims to assist drivers across Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Classic car plate registration changes have many drivers frustrated on what to do, especially if there is a need to fix a car or a car cannot pass a smog test. “The intent of the classic vehicle plates was never to enable people to avoid a smog check, it’s about clean […]
Fox5 KVVU
Hawaii lawmaker proposes taxing vacation packages in Vegas, other legal gambling destinations
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hawaii lawmakers are eyeing changes that could make a trip to Las Vegas more expensive for Islanders. The bill proposed by state senator Stanley Chang argues that Hawaii residents spend hundreds of millions of dollars in gambling in other places like Las Vegas, and in return, there’s no benefit to Hawaii.
Fox5 KVVU
Proposed Hawaii bill would ban ads for Las Vegas casinos
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is known as the Ninth Island in Hawaii, but a new bill in the Aloha state proposes banning ads for Las Vegas hotels and casinos. The bill would ban the promotion of casinos or gambling devices licenses by the Nevada Gaming Commission in the islands, and it would impose a 30% tax on vacation packages that promote gambling.
Single water district in California to use 11 times more Colorado River water than Southern Nevada will use in 2023
In California - which will use more than half of the available water this year - the largest user will be the Imperial Irrigation District. This district alone is forecast to use 11 and a half times more than what Southern Nevada will use in 2023.
knpr
Getting the most from your HOA: Nevada experts answer your questions
Some people love them, some hate ‘em, but almost everyone has an opinion about homeowner associations. They’re the fastest-growing form of residential governance in the country, up 30% in the last decade. The average monthly HOA fee is about $250, and in Nevada, more than a 500,000 homeowners live in HOAs. And there are 3,460 HOAs throughout the state.
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook- 2/9/2023
Northeast Gusts to 25-35 MPH are expected for Thursday. We’ll see the higher end of those winds on the east side of the Las Vegas Valley and the higher elevations around the area. The worst of the wind will be through the Colorado River Areas with a Lake Wind Advisory from 4AM to 4PM.
This Is Nevada's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
OnlyInYourState
The Nevada Resort Where You Can Go Ice Skating, Make Homemade S’mores, And More This Winter
The winter months may have many people wanting to stay home and avoid the cold, but we have another idea. Why not make the most of the season and plan an unforgettable winter getaway? Regardless of the type of vacation you need right now – activities for the kids, energetic adventures, relaxing spa days, or soaking up nature – this luxury resort in Nevada has it all, and then some.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Nevada
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada DETR says unemployement trust fund currently has enough to pay benefits through Nov. 2025
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced Thursday that the Unemployment Insurance (UI) Trust Fund has reached $1 billion. According to DETR, with the fund reaching just over $1 billion, “unemployment benefit payment reserves are continuing to build toward recommended levels.”
news3lv.com
Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada to host annual 'Girl Scout Cookie Mega Drop'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's that time of year again. Girl Scout cookie season is here. The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada will host its annual Girl Scout Cookie Mega Drop on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Three official locations, including the signature pick-up location,...
knpr
All eyes are on water, but Nevada faces other environmental threats
When we talk about environmental issues in Nevada, we often focus on one thing ... water. That makes sense: The mega-drought we’re in has dropped Lake Mead to levels unseen in almost 90 years. But climate change, or global warming, is also damaging Nevada’s environment in ways that aren’t...
Nevada's first-ever electronics recycling facility opens
Who said recycling is just for plastics? It's very much needed for electronics, as most of its metal can be repurposed for global, national and non-profit organizations.
‘We’re going to have to compromise,’ Governor Lombardo settles into first term in office as legislative session begins
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Day two of the Nevada State Legislative session took place on Tuesday. New Republican Governor Joe Lombardo spoke with 8 News Now’s John Langler as he settles into his first term. It’s been a little more than a month since Gov. Joe Lombardo formally took office in Carson City. “In order […]
Nevada legislature proposes removing distinctive garb requirement for DUI convicts
CARSON CITY, NV. - The Nevada legislature recently introduced a new bill to revise the current law regarding driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or controlled substances. Currently, individuals convicted of DUI are required to perform community service while wearing distinctive garb that identifies them as having been convicted of such a crime. However, the new bill being introduced aims to remove this requirement.
Nevada lithium mine wins ruling; green energy fights rage on
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A U.S. judge has ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada, but denied opponents’ efforts to block it in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the nation’s largest known deposit of the rare metal widely used in rechargeable batteries. The ruling marks a significant victory for Canada-based Lithium Americas Corp. at its subsidiary’s project near Nevada’s border with Oregon, and a setback — at least for now — for conservationists, tribes and a Nevada rancher who have all been fighting it for two years. The opponents said they are considering an appeal based in part on growing questions raised about the reach of an 150-year-old mining law. It’s the latest development in a series of high-stakes legal battles that pit environmentalists and others against so-called “green energy” projects President Joe Biden’s administration is pushing to help speed the nation’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The White House says the mine on the Nevada-Oregon line is critical to ramped up efforts to producing raw materials for electric vehicle batteries.
