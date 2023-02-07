ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOLO TV Reno

Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday morning on Highway 50. The crash happened at eastbound U.S. 50 and Sheckler and involved two vehicles, one car and a FedEx truck with several trailers attached. Nevada State Police say their preliminary investigation shows...
Fox5 KVVU

Proposed Hawaii bill would ban ads for Las Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is known as the Ninth Island in Hawaii, but a new bill in the Aloha state proposes banning ads for Las Vegas hotels and casinos. The bill would ban the promotion of casinos or gambling devices licenses by the Nevada Gaming Commission in the islands, and it would impose a 30% tax on vacation packages that promote gambling.
knpr

Getting the most from your HOA: Nevada experts answer your questions

Some people love them, some hate ‘em, but almost everyone has an opinion about homeowner associations. They’re the fastest-growing form of residential governance in the country, up 30% in the last decade. The average monthly HOA fee is about $250, and in Nevada, more than a 500,000 homeowners live in HOAs. And there are 3,460 HOAs throughout the state.
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook- 2/9/2023

Northeast Gusts to 25-35 MPH are expected for Thursday. We’ll see the higher end of those winds on the east side of the Las Vegas Valley and the higher elevations around the area. The worst of the wind will be through the Colorado River Areas with a Lake Wind Advisory from 4AM to 4PM.
OnlyInYourState

The Nevada Resort Where You Can Go Ice Skating, Make Homemade S’mores, And More This Winter

The winter months may have many people wanting to stay home and avoid the cold, but we have another idea. Why not make the most of the season and plan an unforgettable winter getaway? Regardless of the type of vacation you need right now – activities for the kids, energetic adventures, relaxing spa days, or soaking up nature – this luxury resort in Nevada has it all, and then some.
knpr

All eyes are on water, but Nevada faces other environmental threats

When we talk about environmental issues in Nevada, we often focus on one thing ... water. That makes sense: The mega-drought we’re in has dropped Lake Mead to levels unseen in almost 90 years. But climate change, or global warming, is also damaging Nevada’s environment in ways that aren’t...
Edy Zoo

Nevada legislature proposes removing distinctive garb requirement for DUI convicts

CARSON CITY, NV. - The Nevada legislature recently introduced a new bill to revise the current law regarding driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or controlled substances. Currently, individuals convicted of DUI are required to perform community service while wearing distinctive garb that identifies them as having been convicted of such a crime. However, the new bill being introduced aims to remove this requirement.
The Associated Press

Nevada lithium mine wins ruling; green energy fights rage on

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A U.S. judge has ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada, but denied opponents’ efforts to block it in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the nation’s largest known deposit of the rare metal widely used in rechargeable batteries. The ruling marks a significant victory for Canada-based Lithium Americas Corp. at its subsidiary’s project near Nevada’s border with Oregon, and a setback — at least for now — for conservationists, tribes and a Nevada rancher who have all been fighting it for two years. The opponents said they are considering an appeal based in part on growing questions raised about the reach of an 150-year-old mining law. It’s the latest development in a series of high-stakes legal battles that pit environmentalists and others against so-called “green energy” projects President Joe Biden’s administration is pushing to help speed the nation’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The White House says the mine on the Nevada-Oregon line is critical to ramped up efforts to producing raw materials for electric vehicle batteries.
