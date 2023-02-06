ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

wapl.com

Person of interest in Appleton murder case in custody

APPLETON, Wis–A person of interest in an Appleton murder is in custody. Police say Yia Lor was involved in a crash in the city of Sheboygan this (Wednesday) morning while trying to flee a traffic stop. Lor was taken to the hospital–where he is stable. Lor is a suspect...
APPLETON, WI
wapl.com

Police standoff in Combined Locks ends

COMBINED LOCKS, WI — It took multiple police agencies about eight-hours to bring a standoff in Combined Locks to an end. The incident in the 500 block of Richard Street started shortly before 9:00 this morning when police arrived to serve a warrant. A SWAT team was called in just after police arrived. No other details have been released.
wapl.com

Oshkosh considering urban density zoning changes

OSHKOSH, Wis–The city of Oshkosh is considering zoning changes to increase urban density. A set of proposals heading to the Common Council next week include allowing for the construction of Accessory Dwelling Units in residential areas, reducing the required parking spaces for apartments, and reducing the minimum lot size from 60-feet of street frontage to just 30.
OSHKOSH, WI
wapl.com

Kotek to retire from Menasha Corp

NEENAH, Wis–The head of Menasha Corporation is retiring. Jim Kotek announces he will step down as president and C-E-O next month. Kotek has been with Menasha Corp for 32-years, the last 14 as president and C-E-O. Chris Drees, who previously served as president of Mercury Marine, will take over for Kotek on March 13th.
NEENAH, WI
wapl.com

Oshkosh Defense loses key U.S. Army contract

OSHKOSH, WI — Oshkosh Defense loses one of its biggest military contracts. The U.S. Army announces that A-M General will build the newest round of Joint Light Tactical vehicles. A-M General submitted the winning bid of $8.66 billion for 20,862 JLTV’s and 9,833 trailers. That contract runs for five-years with an option for a sixth year. Oshkosh Defense beat out A-M General in 2015 for the JLTV project. Oshkosh has built nearly 19,000 JLTV’s to date, supplying them to the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy as well as armies in Montenegro, Brazil, Slovenia and Lithuania. Oshkosh Defense officials say the company is under contract to build more than 22,679 vehicles and expects additional orders through November.
OSHKOSH, WI

