Read full article on original website
Related
spmetrowire.com
Jennifer R. Wilson, 43
Jennifer R. Wilson, 43 of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2023, at her residence. She is free of her mental illness and addiction. Jennifer was born March 22, 1979, in Menomonie, Wis., to John and Barbara (née Thompson) Wilson. After moving to the Stevens Point area, she attended and graduated from Pacelli High School in 1997. Following high school, she attended Viterbo College for a few years.
spmetrowire.com
Ramona M. Nugent, 90
Ramona M. Nugent, of Stevens Point, passed away on February 1, 2023, at Dimensions Living Center, at the age of 90. Ramona was born June 2, 1932 to Julian and Mary (née Pehowski) Lila in Amherst Junction. She grew up in the area, attending local schools and graduating from Amherst High School.
spmetrowire.com
Local snow sculpter, Worzalla, partner to highlight reading
Local snow artist Jef Schobert sculpted his newest creation at Worzalla Publishing Company, 3535 Jefferson St. this week. The employee-owned book printer said it partnered with Schobert to encourage reading, according to a news release from the company. Schobert is a community favorite who sculpts snow art in his front...
spmetrowire.com
UW-Stevens Point offers speaker series on black bears
Learn about black bear research and management in a six-part speaker series hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s College of Natural Resources (CNR), beginning with a virtual presentation on Thursday, Feb. 9. The 2023 Spring Seminar Series, “The Science and Culture of Black Bears: Human Perspectives on a...
spmetrowire.com
Letter: Wiza has already made city welcoming
Meleesa Johnson, who is no relation to me, is running for mayor. She claims that she wants to make Stevens Point a welcoming place for everybody. As somebody who has lived in Portage County for the majority of my life, I think it already is. I credit our current mayor, Mike Wiza for that.
spmetrowire.com
Plover woman treats PCSO to K9 portraits
The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office is sporting some new art of its K9 dogs, thanks to a woman from Plover. Stephanie Schlegel works by day in the military science building on the UW-Stevens Point campus. But in her spare time, the trained graphic artist flexes her artistic muscles arm through Nefelibata Creative, her business that offers hand-painted portraits of family pets.
spmetrowire.com
New head soccer coach named at SPASH
SPASH has a new head soccer coach for Panther ladies. Jacob Geiger previously coached at MC United in Wausau and has coached a variety of teams within the program, according to the school. Geiger is a Class of ’16 Medford High school graduate and played high school soccer on the...
spmetrowire.com
Committee to consider city traffic, parking changes
City leaders on Monday will consider changes to parking and traffic ordinances at various locations in Stevens Point. The board of public works will consider several changes at its Feb. 13 meeting, some based on safety recommendations from Mayor Mike Wiza and city police. In order to implement changes to parking and traffic patterns, the city needs to formally amend current ordinances.
spmetrowire.com
UWSP resumes series on the future of artificial intelligence
“When Robots Rule the World,” a year-long series of free community lectures and film screenings at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, will resume in February and continue through May. Presented by the College of Letters and Science, the series explores the futuristic portrayal of robots in film, the daily...
spmetrowire.com
Plans greenlit for new coffee shop on Hwy. 10 East
Stevens Point plan commissioners on Monday approved the site plan for a new coffee shop on Hwy. 10 East.
spmetrowire.com
Metal fabrication program coming to Mid-State
Mid-State Technical College is set to launch a new Metal Fabrication program in the fall of 2023 to meet the growing local demand for skilled manufacturing professionals. Applications are now being accepted for the 29-credit, one-year technical diploma, which features a variety of lab-based, hands-on classes and utilizes state-of-the-art equipment used in local industries.
spmetrowire.com
BREAKING: SPFD wins FEMA grant totaling over $228K
The Stevens Point Fire Department learned this week that it had won its largest grant ever from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The department was awarded a $228,750 grant through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program to cover the costs of an updated batch of Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), also sometimes referred to as an “air pack.” The devices allow firefighters to breathe on the scene of a fire, protecting their airway and lungs from toxic gases and harmful, cancer-causing particulates.
spmetrowire.com
Woman arrested for allegedly skip-scanning at Walmart
A Portage Co. woman has been released on a $1,000 signature bond after police say she was caught skip-scanning at Walmart.
Comments / 0