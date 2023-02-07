ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

19-year-old mall security guard attacked at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenage security guard was attacked yesterday on Monday, February 6 at the food court in Destiny USA. The Syracuse Police Department’s Officers responded to the assault complaint around 8:38 p.m. at Destiny USA on 1 Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 19-year-old […]
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Teen Arrested For Attacking DESTINY USA Mall Security Guard

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police have arrested a teen for attacking and injuring a security guard at DESTINY USA. Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the mall, and were told by a 19-year-old security guard that he was asking a group of kids to leave the food court when he was attacked by 18-year-old Strauthmeek Hosea, who hit the guard in the face causing a laceration according to police.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

See guns seized from Fulton teacher who police say had tens of thousands of rounds of ammo

Fulton, N.Y. — A Fulton Jr. High School School technology teacher arrested Tuesday had more guns and ammunition than authorities originally made public. In all, police seized more than 40 rifles, shotguns, a bin full of handguns and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition from Jesse Weigand’s home on Demass Road in the town of Oswego during a search on Jan. 26, according to court documents.
FULTON, NY
WIBX 950

Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Trespassing investigation underway in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trespassing investigation is underway after multiple reports of unlawful entry in Ithaca. Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were called to the 600 block of West Buffalo Street around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a report of someone trying to illegally enter a home. Authorities were able to secure a description of a suspect and locate him nearby. He was positively identified by the resident and arrested for trespassing and released on an appearance ticket.
ITHACA, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Police Make An Arrest In 2022 Homicide

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police make an arrest in a June, 2022 homicide. Back in June, Officer responded to call about a vehicle crashing into a tree a little before 2 in the afternoon. They found 22-year-old Remir Martin inside the vehicle shot. He died from his wounds. Another person,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital

Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County man arrested for grand larceny after HVAC investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County man is facing charges after a seven-month investigation. Authorities arrested Orion Parker Megivern Wednesday. Investigators found that he entered into agreement with and took down payments from 13 different people for HVAC installations and never completed the work. In some cases, he never began the work. The investigation covered complaints dating back to September of 2019.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

14-year-old arrested for having a modified handgun and magazine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 14-year-old was arrested for possessing a modified fully automatic handgun and 50-round drum magazine, according to Syracuse Police (SPD). On February 3, 2023, around 4:25 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers Glynn and Harriman were out on a routine patrol when they saw a Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows on the sides and windshields.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

14-year-old arrested for gun after jumping from moving Jeep, running from police, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 14-year-old boy was arrested for having a gun after they jumped out of a moving Jeep and then running from police on Friday, police said. On 4:25 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers Glynn and Harriman were patrolling near South Salina Street and West Borden Avenue when they attempted to pull over a Jeep Cherokee, according to a Facebook post from Syracuse police.
SYRACUSE, NY

