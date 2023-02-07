Read full article on original website
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Four suspects involved in North Syracuse burglary
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ to identify individuals involved in a burglary at the Sunoco on 760 South Bay Road in the Village of North Syracuse. Police say that on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at about...
Police ordered woman sedated in Armory Square arrest, lawyer says; key officer lacked body cam
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police ordered medical personnel to forcibly sedate a woman who suffered a bloody head injury during an Armory Square arrest, the woman’s civil lawyer said Thursday. Uniyah Chatman, 25, is planning a police brutality lawsuit after a dispute over a tip jar at a...
cnycentral.com
Research suggests shooting victims collectively pay millions to survive in Syracuse
Alice Seabron took over parenting duties for her grandson De-Quajah Bloodworth when he was three years old to make sure he stayed out of foster care. Alice talks about him with pride, sharing a close bond with the now 25 year old she protects with a passion. "I'm the caretaker!...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police say arrest made in June 2022 murder of 22-year-old Remir Martin
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An arrest was made in the murder case of 22-year-old Remir Martin who was found unconscious in a crashed vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his midsection in June 2022. On June 24, 2022 at approximately 1:45 p.m., Syracuse Police responded to the 1400 block of...
19-year-old mall security guard attacked at Destiny USA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenage security guard was attacked yesterday on Monday, February 6 at the food court in Destiny USA. The Syracuse Police Department’s Officers responded to the assault complaint around 8:38 p.m. at Destiny USA on 1 Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 19-year-old […]
iheart.com
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff's Office warning of ongoing scam playing on people's compassion
ROME, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is urging people to be wary when strangers ask for money after a man was scammed out of $1,300 at the Walmart in Rome after showing compassion for what he thought was a family in need. On Feb. 8, Oneida...
Car flips in crash that stemmed from domestic dispute in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car crash, which stemmed from a domestic dispute on February 8, caused a car to flip over and injure a 26-year-old woman. The Syracuse Police Department responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. on the corner of Lodi Street and North Townsend Street for a vehicle collision with injuries present […]
Trio of 17-year-olds arraigned for murder after Syracuse victim shot in head, crashes into house
Syracuse, NY -- One 17-year-old is accused of opening fire during a robbery-turned-murder last October on Syracuse’s North Side, with two other 17-year-olds charged as accomplices to the slaying. The accused shooter, Tremaine Davis, was arraigned Tuesday on a murder indictment that carries a possible sentence of up to...
See guns seized from Fulton teacher who police say had tens of thousands of rounds of ammo
Fulton, N.Y. — A Fulton Jr. High School School technology teacher arrested Tuesday had more guns and ammunition than authorities originally made public. In all, police seized more than 40 rifles, shotguns, a bin full of handguns and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition from Jesse Weigand’s home on Demass Road in the town of Oswego during a search on Jan. 26, according to court documents.
Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
whcuradio.com
Trespassing investigation underway in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trespassing investigation is underway after multiple reports of unlawful entry in Ithaca. Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were called to the 600 block of West Buffalo Street around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a report of someone trying to illegally enter a home. Authorities were able to secure a description of a suspect and locate him nearby. He was positively identified by the resident and arrested for trespassing and released on an appearance ticket.
iheart.com
Syracuse Police Make An Arrest In 2022 Homicide
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police make an arrest in a June, 2022 homicide. Back in June, Officer responded to call about a vehicle crashing into a tree a little before 2 in the afternoon. They found 22-year-old Remir Martin inside the vehicle shot. He died from his wounds. Another person,...
5 Year-Old In Upstate New York School Found With Gun Ammo & More
The stories begin to become more frequent but no less disturbing. Five weeks ago, a six year old in Virginia intentionally shot his first grade teacher. Tuesday, a kindergartener in upstate New York, was found with a mini arsenal in their backpack. According to a report by Darian Stevenson of...
Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County man arrested for grand larceny after HVAC investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County man is facing charges after a seven-month investigation. Authorities arrested Orion Parker Megivern Wednesday. Investigators found that he entered into agreement with and took down payments from 13 different people for HVAC installations and never completed the work. In some cases, he never began the work. The investigation covered complaints dating back to September of 2019.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Common Council is considering a new contract for Syracuse police officers
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse lawmakers are at the table once again, to consider approving a new five year contract for officers with the Syracuse police department. The biggest goal this time around—recruiting more officers to Syracuse, even potentially from surrounding departments. During the recent Common Council public safety...
Deputy murder-suicide: Wife argues against prison over concerns she won’t survive due to injuries
Syracuse, NY — A Central New York woman who survived being shot in the head by her homicidal deputy husband a year ago is trying to avoid prison herself, making the argument that she couldn’t survive due to her injuries. Karen Eames, 47, of Clay, is now being...
localsyr.com
14-year-old arrested for having a modified handgun and magazine
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 14-year-old was arrested for possessing a modified fully automatic handgun and 50-round drum magazine, according to Syracuse Police (SPD). On February 3, 2023, around 4:25 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers Glynn and Harriman were out on a routine patrol when they saw a Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows on the sides and windshields.
