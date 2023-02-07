Mississippi Skies: Severe threat coming into focus

We hope everyone got a chance to spend some time outdoors Sunday or Monday to enjoy the sunshine and springlike weather because we’re about to have a stretch of clouds, rain, and a chance for some severe storms.

The rain will hold us for most of us today, but we’ll all see clouds moving in. The better chance of some showers is in southern parts of Mississippi today, but showers will be more isolated in nature.

More widespread rain moves in tomorrow with the chance of storms coming later in the day. Right now, there is only a Level 1 risk for severe storms, hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes.

We’ll go into more details with timing with our next update. Right now, it’s looking like the threat will be for the top two-thirds of the Magnolia State.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high near 66 today. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low near 54.

Central Mississippi

A slight chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high of 67. A slight chance of a shower tonight with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 55.

South Mississippi

Isolated showers in the afternoon with a high of 69. Cloudy tonight with a low near 60.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon and a high of 74. Tonight, patchy fog and cloudy with an isolated shower and a low of 63.