Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
KTVZ
Republican AGs sue ATF over new rule regulating pistol-stabilizing braces
A coalition of primarily GOP-led led states sued the Biden administration Thursday in an effort to block a new federal rule that subjects pistol-stabilizing braces to additional regulations, including higher taxes, longer waiting periods and registration. The rule, announced earlier this year by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and...
KTVZ
Chavez-DeRemer spotlights ‘opportunities for common ground’ after Biden State of the Union address
WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., issued the following statement highlighting opportunities for common ground following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address:. “Despite the partisan bickering that often dominates headlines, it’s important for us to remember — especially after the State of the Union —...
