Microsoft and Skyesports Partner Up to Bring Windows 11 Skyesports Grand Slam Season 3 Featuring All-Female Valorant LAN Event

BGMI and New State Mobile Developer Krafton Is Opening Its First Canadian AAA Game Studio
South Korean gaming giant Krafton has launched its latest AAA studio. The new studio sees the company expanding its operations to Canada for the first time. The studio located in Montréal, Quebec opened its doors earlier this week. It will be led by Patrik Méthé, former director at Ubisoft Montréal, who is known for his work on franchises like Far Cry and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six.
Comic Con Mumbai 2023 Marks the 10th Edition of the Event; All You Need to Know Including How to Buy Passes for the Festival
Following entertaining outings at Delhi and Bengaluru, Comic Con complete its Indian circuit for the year 2023 with its final stop at Mumbai. The popular convention returns to the City of Dreams for the 10th time with the pop culture event taking place on February 11-12 at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Tech Giant Microsoft Announces Widespread Layoffs
As threats of a possible recession loom large, several organizations have been forced to consider layoffs in recent months as they try to limit costs, especially after several experienced widespread job growth in previous years.
Respawn Developer Interview on Season 16 and the Future of Apex Legends
Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry is just around the corner launching February 14th and there are a lot of changes coming for Apex’s fourth anniversary. Join Stella Chung as she interviews Apex Legends Game Director Steven Ferreira and Design Director Evan Nikolich about Revelry's Legend Class changes, weapon additions, and the future of Apex development and whether or not Respawn will stop adding Legends.
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Animal Well - Official Gameplay Trailer
Explore the beautiful, strange world of Animal Well in this latest trailer for the upcoming game. Animal Well is coming to PlayStation 5. In Animal Well, hatch from your flower and spelunk through the beautiful and sometimes haunting world.
Pavlov Runs Faster on Sony PSVR 2 Compared to PC With Nvidia 3090Ti GPU; PS Plus Subscribers Can Now Claim Feb 2023 Games
The PlayStation VR 2 is all set to release towards the end of this month on February 22, 2023. The VR headset is going to be the next-generation upgrade for the VR gaming industry. We already know that the device will come with higher visual fidelity, enhanced sensory features, tracking and more.
UK regulator shoots down Microsoft's $68.7B Activison deal
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The UK's Competition and Markets Authority has issued a provisional report declaring that Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard will result in reduced competition in the gaming market. Microsoft agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard in a...
All Minecraft Commands and Cheats
Minecraft can be a daunting game for newcomers. From threatening mobs to thousands of collectible items, there's no shortage of ways for you to become overwhelmed by its blocky world. However, Mojang makes it easy to take full control of the landscape around you through the use of console commands.
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Walkthrough - Prepare for Your Search for the Final Keeper (Part 3)
In this Hogwarts Legacy gameplay walkthrough, we finish out the Prepare for Your Search for the Final Keeper main quest storyline. This includes the Astronomy Class, The High Keep, and Back on the Path main quests. You will need to learn the Wingardium Leviosa spell to get to this point as well.
Disney+ Sees First Quarterly Subscriber Loss as Growth Lags Well Behind Netflix
Disney+ lost 2.4 million subscribers between October 2022 and December 2022, marking the streaming service's first reported decline since it launched in late 2019. The news of the subscriber decline comes from Disney's Q1 2023 financial results. The loss is explained by a 3.8 million subscriber decline in Disney+ Hotstar, which is the version of the platform in India and parts of Southeast Asia. Disney+ losing subscribers because of Hotstar was expected by analysts.
The Last of Us HBO Series Episode 5 To Premiere Early in US and UK; Part 3 of The Game Reportedly in Development and More
The Last of Us series premiered on January 15 and fans are flocking towards it left, right and centre. Just from the first episode, the series became one of the highest rated on IMDb, and the ratings have just been going uphill ever since the series has launched. Every episode...
Chinese tech giant Alibaba is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT
At this point, Apple might as well just go ahead and announce it is working on a ChatGPT rival. As reported by CNBC, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has announced that it is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT, the conversational AI developed by OpenAI that has taken the tech industry by storm over the last few months.
Valentine’s Day: Best PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch Games to Gift Your Gamer Partner
It's Valentine's Week, and everyone's out on the streets to find gifts for their partners. You might be attracted to the idea of giving conventional items like flowers, chocolates, jewelry to your lover. Or you might be looking for something specific that caters towards an interest that your partner has.
We Are Beginning The Age Of AI
Technology keeps advancing at an explosive pace, and only those who are adaptive to its every change will survive. Although the promise of Artificial intelligence (AI) has been active since World War II, it is just in the last decade or so that technology and underlying engineering have slowly caught up with expectations.
Aussie Deals: Stock Up for the Weekend With Cheap AAAs, Discounted Consoles and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly The King of All Cosmos—it's Friday! Interesting sort of week's end for yours truly. A PSVR 2 has landed in the office, and now the race is on to cover an insane amount of launch titles in not many days. Keep it locked to IGN AU for more VR-centric opinions, plus the odd guide on what to get. Until such a time, stay safe, and save often!
Disney to Lay Off 7,000 Employees in Effort to Cut $5.5 Billion in Costs
In his first earnings call since returning as Disney CEO, Bob Iger announced that the company would be laying off 7,000 employees as they venture to cut back $5.5 billion in costs. The layoffs will impact almost all of Disney's various brands. “I have enormous respect and appreciate for the...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer's Biggest Surprises
It’s been four months since we last saw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but with less than a hundred days to go until we get the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo couldn’t help but give us another look at the game.
Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Announced, Includes Splatoon 1's Inkopolis
Splatoon 3's paid DLC is giving players an ink blast from the past, as Wave 1 features a return to Splatoon 1's hub world, Inkopolis. Announced during today's Nintendo Direct, the first wave of the newly-revealed Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass allows squid kids to go revisit all their favorite shops and characters from 2015's original Splatoon. Wave 1 is coming sometime this Spring.
