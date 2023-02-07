The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s $70 price tag will not be the standard, according to Nintendo’s statement. The recently concluded Nintendo Direct saw the opening of the game’s preorders. This was the first time we found out about Tears of the Kingdom’s price, which was a staggering $69.99. This is the first Nintendo-exclusive game to have that price. As such, players were left wondering if this will be the company’s practice moving forward. It wouldn’t be a surprise if it were, as other companies like Xbox plan on increasing game prices this year. Thankfully, this doesn’t seem to be the case for Nintendo.

9 HOURS AGO