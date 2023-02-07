Read full article on original website
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee basketball: Jerry Stackhouse puts win among career's best, credits Rick Barnes' squad
Vanderbilt pulled a major upset on Wednesday as Tyrin Lawrence hit the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to knock off in-state rival Tennessee. The Commodores pulled back to .500 and took some pressure off coach Jerry Stackhouse in the process, earning him his first win over the Volunteers or Kentucky in his tenure at the helm in Nashville.
Big, bruising back Braylen Russell puts forth a top 10 as recruitment heats up
Running back Braylen Russell has released a top 10 list of programs pursuing him. Russell, out of Benton (Ark.) High School listed, in no particular order, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Baylor, Purdue, Kansas, Kansas State and Cincinnati. Russell, a big 6-2, 230-pound, bruiser of a back,...
Four-star wing Marcus Adams in midst of a big recruiting week
Last week, four-star wing Marcus Adams announced his top five list of schools that included Mississippi State, Oregon, Syracuse, Texas, and UCLA. Since then, Adams has collected offers from Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, UCLA, and USC all within this week. “The purpose of the top five was not to cut any...
A Top 25 overall prospect says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time
An elite defensive end/athlete from Georgia says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time.
Lewis listed as a top 10 wide receiver transfer
Following the end of the 2022 season, South Carolina looked to the NCAA Transfer Portal and landed wide receiver Eddie Lewis who is making his way to Columbia from Memphis. Lewis started his collegiate career at Rutgers in 2018 before transferring to Butler Community College in 2020. After his one year at Butler Community College, Lewis would make his way to Memphis to play for the Tigers. In his two years with the Tigers, Lewis would catch 62 passes for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ESPN's Jen Schroeder: 'I don't think they're going to be the big, bad Oklahoma Sooners that they've been'
NORMAN, Okla. — ESPN's Jen Schroeder is one of the best in the college softball business, so our ears always perk up when she makes a prediction—or call it a pair of predictions—like she did on the season five premier of the Out of the Box Podcast this week. And, well, they're ones Sooner Nation surely won't necessarily agree with.
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Details on ‘One-in-a-Million’ WR Recruit David Washington
Among roughly three dozen prospects offered by Notre Dame over the last 30 days, wide receiver David Washington stood out to Irish Illustrated. Out of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, the six-foot, 185-pound junior shows outstanding route running talent within a polished, eye-popping skill set. In several ways, he may draw comparisons to Notre Dame 2023 receiver signee Rico Flores given his hard-charging style and well-rounded nature.
Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Kentucky basketball: Media stunned by Wildcats' home loss to Arkansas
Arkansas absolutely blistered Kentucky's defense in an 88-73 Razorback victory at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. The Razorbacks shot 66.7% from 2, 44.4% from behind the 3-point arc and 83.3% from the free throw line, taking advantage of their chances to score in the paint and in transition, two areas the Wildcats likely wanted to slow down going in.
Mike Locksley gives Nick Saban grief for steering Jalen Hurts to Oklahoma over Maryland: 'It pissed me off'
Just how close did Maryland head coach Mike Locksley come to beating out Oklahoma in the Jalen Hurts transfer sweepstakes back in 2019? Alabama head coach Nick Saban recently revealed that Hurts, now the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, preferred a transfer to Maryland or Miami upon deciding to leave the Crimson Tide before he ultimately advised Hurts to play for the Sooners. Oklahoma was then under Lincoln Riley.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
CU linebacker transfer addition Demouy Kennedy adds four-star transfer rating
A four-star prospect coming out of Theodore (Ala.) High in 2020, Demouy Kennedy has maintained blue-chip status as a Colorado transfer commit, after three years in Tuscaloosa. Kennedy was given a .90, four-star transfer rating on 247Sports. Kennedy saw action in a total of 24 games at Alabama, primarily as...
South Carolina offers phenom quarterback
South Carolina recently extended a scholarship offer to his phenom signal caller from the Peach State. Find out more in this VIP update.
San Diego (Calif.) 2023 kicker Tyler Robles commits to USC football
USC landed another big leg for the 2023 season with a commitment from La Costa Canyon (Calif.) kicker Tyler Robles on Tuesday. Robles, who will join the program as a preferred walk-on, chose USC over Boston College, Georgia Southern and the Colorado School of Mines. Robles is the third preferred walk-on addition this month along with running back King Miller and defensive lineman Kaylon Miller, twins from Calabasas High School.
Four-star wing Jalen Shelley talks recent Louisville offer and SEC recruitment
Earlier this week, Frisco (Texas) native Jalen Shelley picked up an offer from Lousiville. A 6-foot-7 versatile small forward with great long-term tools, Shelley says he was impressed with Kenny Payne’s background and the conversation they had. “It was a good conversation between Coach Payne and I,” Shelley said....
Florida State coach Mike Norvell calls Jordan Travis 'one of the best players in college football'
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was one of the 2022 college football season’s biggest surprises. He entered the year with a tenuous grasp on the Seminoles’ starting job and emerged as one of the nation’s best signal callers. Now, he is receiving Heisman Trophy hype as he returns for a fifth year with the program. According to Florida State coach Norvell, who recently appeared on the ACC Network, his star QB can get even better.
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
