Iowa lawmakers pass monetary cap on medical malpractice suits
The Iowa legislature passed a bill late Feb. 8 that will place a monetary cap on the amount that can be awarded to a patient in medical malpractice lawsuits. The legislation would cap noneconomic damages at $2 million in medical malpractice lawsuits against hospitals and $1 million in lawsuits against clinics and individual doctors.
Iowa lawmakers considering proposal to double minimum wage
Right now, Iowa's minimum wage is set at $7.25 an hour. This proposal would increase it to $15 an hour.
Yes, Iowa private school students receiving money through an Education Savings Account will have to take state and federal tests
IOWA, USA — Two weeks ago, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed her "school choice" plan into law that creates a new Education Savings Account program. The bill gives every Iowa student the option of receiving $7,598 in state money each year to pay for private school. A News 8...
Illinois advocates spotlight ongoing racial disparities when it comes to HIV/AIDS
Illinois lawmakers and advocates commemorated National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day Tuesday, calling attention to the disproportionate impact the disease has on Black communities. “It’s important that we commemorate or we talk about that on February 7, so that we can spark a debate with all of our public health providers...
Illinois becomes 3rd state to require all businesses to offer PTO
Anyone who works in Illinois will be allowed five days of paid leave, including part-time employees. The bill will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
IRS's latest guidance throwing a wrench in some QC tax accountants' jobs
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Tax season this year might be a little more hectic than usual. That's because new guidance from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) calls for some tax filers to wait to file their taxes. It stems from a special one-time tax credit or tax rebate that up...
Spring flood outlook: Experts predict minor to moderate flooding for Mississippi River this spring
MOLINE, Ill. — The flood risk for the Mississippi River locally this spring is looking to be slightly above normal, according to the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities. Matt Wilson, the senior service hydrologist with the local NWS, shared the station's data on flood risk — gathering...
Muscatine High School students get a peak at what working in a hospital is like
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Roughly 70 Muscatine High School students got a peek at what working in a hospital is like. On Friday, Feb. 10, they got to tour UnityPoint Health - Trinity Muscatine, pick health care professionals' brains and learn hands-on skills like CPR. "They were talking with actual...
