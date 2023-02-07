PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Someone lucky could be a big winner in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.The lottery jackpot is now at $700 million after no one won the drawing Wednesday night.Wednesday night's numbers were 31, 43, 58, 59, 66 and a Powerball of 09.Most winners choose the cash option. For Saturday's $700 million jackpot, it would be at least $375 million.The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.This is the sixth-largest jackpot in the game's history.The drawing will happen at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

6 DAYS AGO