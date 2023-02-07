ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

KTLA.com

What if nobody claims California’s $2.04B Powerball jackpot?

One lucky winner in Washington just scored a $747 million Powerball jackpot, but an even bigger winner in California is still out there. It’s been three months since lottery officials announced a Powerball ticket worth $2.04 billion had been sold at a convenience store in Altadena. California lottery officials have yet to confirm a winner has claimed the prize.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as jackpot soars to $747M

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was bought in New Jersey for Saturday’s lottery drawing, though no tickets matched all of the winning numbers pushing Monday’s Powerball jackpot to $747 million, officials said. New Jersey Lottery officials will disclose where the lucky, second-prize Powerball ticket was sold on...
KANSAS STATE
CBS Miami

Powerball jackpot at $700 million for Saturday night drawing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Someone lucky could be a big winner in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.The lottery jackpot is now at $700 million after no one won the drawing Wednesday night.Wednesday night's numbers were 31, 43, 58, 59, 66 and a Powerball of 09.Most winners choose the cash option. For Saturday's $700 million jackpot, it would be at least $375 million.The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.This is the sixth-largest jackpot in the game's history.The drawing will happen at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

