Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
