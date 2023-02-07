ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month

A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
