ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Nintendo responds to falling profits with 10% raise for Japanese staff

As tech companies respond to a tough economic environment by laying off huge numbers of staff (including Microsoft, with a significant impact on its gaming division), Nintendo is heading the other way. Despite lowering its profit and sales forecasts in its most recent round of financial results, Nintendo is promising a 10% salary increase to all its staff in Japan.
The Associated Press

Japan’s Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan reported a 55% jump in its October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault. Profit for the quarter at Yokohama-based Nissan Motor Co. totaled 50.6 billion yen ($386 million), up from 32.7 billion...
kalkinemedia.com

Japan's Nippon Steel to pay record FY dividend on rising profit

(Reuters) - Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp on Thursday posted a 2% increase in April-December net profit to 517 billion yen ($4 billion) and said it would pay a record-high full-year dividend of 180 yen per share. Nippon Steel, which kept its full-year net profit forecast unchanged at 670...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
investing.com

Veteran ruling party lawmaker Amari warns BOJ against raising rates

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has yet to see economic conditions fall into place for the central bank to raise interest rates, Akira Amari, a veteran ruling party lawmaker, told Reuters on Wednesday. "Basically, Japan's economy isn't in a condition where the Bank of Japan (BOJ) can exit" ultra-loose monetary policy,...
marketscreener.com

Italy's BPER Banca doubles dividend as rate hikes help profit

MILAN (Reuters) - BPER Banca said on Wednesday its dividend for 2022 had doubled as rate hikes and lower loss provisions helped its profit offsetting higher costs. Italy's fourth-largest bank reported a net profit of 1.45 billion euros ($1.56 billion) last year, slightly below a 1.6 billion euros forecast in a Reuters analyst poll.
Motley Fool

1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher

Skyworks Solutions stock has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, and it looks set for more. The chipmaker's reliance on Apple and the growth of the 5G smartphone market could be a catalyst for the stock. Skyworks stock is cheap right now, and investors may want...
investing.com

Russian weekly consumer prices climb ahead of central bank rate decision

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia recorded a rise in weekly consumer prices, extending the previous week's gain, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, cementing expectations the central bank will give a hawkish signal as it holds rates on Friday. The consumer price index rose 0.26% in the week to Feb....
Reuters

Toyota's Q3 profit jumps 22%, buoyed by weak yen and higher sales

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) posted a surprise 22% rise in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday, as a weaker yen and higher sales volumes helped the world's top automaker overcome a jolt from the soaring costs of raw materials.
investing.com

XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours

XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. XRP’s price fell victim to the market-wide selloff over the last 24 hours. The remittance token’s price breached the $0.3971 and $0.3937 support levels. The price of XRP may rise in the coming 24-48 hours if it...
The Associated Press

Toyota reports 8% drop in Oct-Dec profit, keeps forecast

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota reported an 8.1% drop in fiscal third quarter profit Thursday, as a global shortage of computer chips and soaring raw material costs battering the auto industry hit Japan’s top automaker. Toyota Motor Corp.’s October-December profit totaled 727.9 billion yen ($5.6 billion), down from 791.7 billion yen the previous year. The company said it was doing its best to find other chips suppliers to keep up with demand. Higher material and energy costs slashed profitability, it said. Toyota kept its global consolidated vehicles sales forecast for the fiscal year that ends in March unchanged at 10.4 million vehicles. That would be little changed from what it sold in the previous fiscal year, at 10.38 million vehicles.
US News and World Report

Adidas Slumps as Kanye Split Triggers New Profit Warning

BERLIN (Reuters) - Adidas shares slumped as much as 12.6% on Friday after the sportswear maker warned it could plunge to a loss this year for the first time in three decades, in the latest downgrade triggered by its split from Kanye West. Inventory of the rapper and fashion designer's...
investing.com

U.S. stocks are falling as investors weigh outlook on rates

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were falling as investors considered the chances of more interest rate increases in the coming months. At 9:56 ET (14:56 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 43 points or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 0.7%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy