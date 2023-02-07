Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Nintendo responds to falling profits with 10% raise for Japanese staff
As tech companies respond to a tough economic environment by laying off huge numbers of staff (including Microsoft, with a significant impact on its gaming division), Nintendo is heading the other way. Despite lowering its profit and sales forecasts in its most recent round of financial results, Nintendo is promising a 10% salary increase to all its staff in Japan.
Japan’s Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
TOKYO (AP) — Nissan reported a 55% jump in its October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault. Profit for the quarter at Yokohama-based Nissan Motor Co. totaled 50.6 billion yen ($386 million), up from 32.7 billion...
kalkinemedia.com
Japan's Nippon Steel to pay record FY dividend on rising profit
(Reuters) - Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp on Thursday posted a 2% increase in April-December net profit to 517 billion yen ($4 billion) and said it would pay a record-high full-year dividend of 180 yen per share. Nippon Steel, which kept its full-year net profit forecast unchanged at 670...
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now
A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Goldman Sachs cuts U.S. recession odds to 25% on strong labor market
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) said on Monday it now sees a 25% probability of the United States entering a recession in the next 12 months, down from a previous 35% forecast.
investing.com
Veteran ruling party lawmaker Amari warns BOJ against raising rates
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has yet to see economic conditions fall into place for the central bank to raise interest rates, Akira Amari, a veteran ruling party lawmaker, told Reuters on Wednesday. "Basically, Japan's economy isn't in a condition where the Bank of Japan (BOJ) can exit" ultra-loose monetary policy,...
marketscreener.com
Italy's BPER Banca doubles dividend as rate hikes help profit
MILAN (Reuters) - BPER Banca said on Wednesday its dividend for 2022 had doubled as rate hikes and lower loss provisions helped its profit offsetting higher costs. Italy's fourth-largest bank reported a net profit of 1.45 billion euros ($1.56 billion) last year, slightly below a 1.6 billion euros forecast in a Reuters analyst poll.
Motley Fool
1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher
Skyworks Solutions stock has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, and it looks set for more. The chipmaker's reliance on Apple and the growth of the 5G smartphone market could be a catalyst for the stock. Skyworks stock is cheap right now, and investors may want...
investing.com
Russian weekly consumer prices climb ahead of central bank rate decision
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia recorded a rise in weekly consumer prices, extending the previous week's gain, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, cementing expectations the central bank will give a hawkish signal as it holds rates on Friday. The consumer price index rose 0.26% in the week to Feb....
Toyota's Q3 profit jumps 22%, buoyed by weak yen and higher sales
TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) posted a surprise 22% rise in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday, as a weaker yen and higher sales volumes helped the world's top automaker overcome a jolt from the soaring costs of raw materials.
investing.com
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. XRP’s price fell victim to the market-wide selloff over the last 24 hours. The remittance token’s price breached the $0.3971 and $0.3937 support levels. The price of XRP may rise in the coming 24-48 hours if it...
Toyota reports 8% drop in Oct-Dec profit, keeps forecast
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota reported an 8.1% drop in fiscal third quarter profit Thursday, as a global shortage of computer chips and soaring raw material costs battering the auto industry hit Japan’s top automaker. Toyota Motor Corp.’s October-December profit totaled 727.9 billion yen ($5.6 billion), down from 791.7 billion yen the previous year. The company said it was doing its best to find other chips suppliers to keep up with demand. Higher material and energy costs slashed profitability, it said. Toyota kept its global consolidated vehicles sales forecast for the fiscal year that ends in March unchanged at 10.4 million vehicles. That would be little changed from what it sold in the previous fiscal year, at 10.38 million vehicles.
Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields in the S&P 500
One industry in particular dominates the list of stocks with the highest dividend yields in the benchmark index.
US News and World Report
Adidas Slumps as Kanye Split Triggers New Profit Warning
BERLIN (Reuters) - Adidas shares slumped as much as 12.6% on Friday after the sportswear maker warned it could plunge to a loss this year for the first time in three decades, in the latest downgrade triggered by its split from Kanye West. Inventory of the rapper and fashion designer's...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slump On Interest Rate Worries
The major indexes finished lower for a second straight day on hawkish talk from a Fed official.
investing.com
U.S. stocks are falling as investors weigh outlook on rates
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were falling as investors considered the chances of more interest rate increases in the coming months. At 9:56 ET (14:56 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 43 points or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 0.7%.
Comments / 0