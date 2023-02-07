Read full article on original website
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Russian weekly consumer prices climb ahead of central bank rate decision
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia recorded a rise in weekly consumer prices, extending the previous week's gain, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, cementing expectations the central bank will give a hawkish signal as it holds rates on Friday. The consumer price index rose 0.26% in the week to Feb....
Children plucked from ruins days after earthquake, but death tolls tops 21,000
ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria, (Reuters) -Rescue crews on Friday pulled a 10-day-old boy and his mother from the ruins of a collapsed building in Turkey and dug out several people in other sites four days after a huge earthquake wrought death and destruction across southern Turkey and northwest Syria. The confirmed...
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -France and Germany's economy ministers found a willingness in Washington to engage with Europe's concerns over subsidies for green technologies under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, but emerged with few specifics from meetings with top officials there. European capitals worry that the act, designed to shelter U.S. companies...
Factbox-Crisis-hit Pakistan's macroeconomic indicators
(Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has asked for more time for negotiations with Pakistan over a deal that would unlock much-needed funds from a $6.5 billion programme. Below are four key economic indicators of the cash-strapped country. FOREX RESERVES. Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have fallen to the lowest level...
Equinor shares spike as gas bonanza lands record profit
OSLO/LONDON (Reuters) - Equinor posted a record $74.9 billion adjusted operating profit on Wednesday, more than doubling its previous high and sending the Norwegian oil and gas producer's shares up more than 7%. With net profit for the year of $28.7 billion, up from $8.6 billion a year earlier, Equinor...
France in new row with Germany and Spain over nuclear-derived hydrogen
PARIS/MADRID/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A new row has erupted between France, Germany and Spain over nuclear energy, with Paris furious about a lack of support from Berlin and Madrid for its efforts to have nuclear-derived hydrogen labelled as 'green' in EU legislation, sources said. The dispute, which could block a multi-billion...
Oil prices fall 1% as U.S. crude, fuel inventories swell
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell about 1% on Thursday as U.S. crude inventories swelled to their highest in months, while the prospect of the Federal Reserve continuing with an aggressive rate hike path rattled sparked fears about weakening fuel demand. Brent crude futures slipped 86 cents to $84.23 a...
New Zealand pilot taken hostage in Indonesia - Papuan rebel group
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Separatist fighters in Indonesia's Papua region have taken a New Zealand pilot hostage after setting a small commercial plane alight when it landed in a remote highland area on Tuesday, a pro-independence group said in a statement. A police spokesperson in Papua province, Ignatius Benny Adi Prabowo,...
Gold and Silver to Head Lower, Crude Oil Trades Sideways
Gold bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart & then the weekly chart suggested the 3-month rally in Gold just ended. Silver huge bearish engulfing candle on the weekly chart is a sell signal as we take out all the candles for the 7 weeks last week. Crude Oil WTI...
VW to speed up electric shift in five-year plan
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen will speed up its shift to electric cars and revamp its software strategy in a five-year investment plan presented by management to the supervisory board on Friday, the automaker said in a statement. Bosses discussed how to rejig the German group's production network to accelerate the move...
Ancora secures Ritchie Bros stake, criticizes investors opposing $6 billion IAA deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ancora Group Holdings, a key shareholder in U.S. auto retailer IAA (NYSE:IAA), has accumulated a new 0.5% stake in Canada's Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA) Auctioneers and is calling a major opponent of Ritchie's $6 billion deal to buy IAA "misinformed," documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.
Oil falls belatedly on U.S. stock build, but dollar dip saves bulls’ hide
Investing.com -- Oil’s fundamentals-defying rally came to a stop on Thursday. But a drop in the dollar prevented a harder selloff in crude contracts that bucked beefy stockpile builds across the U.S. petroleum complex last week. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 41...
Japan's Subaru cuts annual output target as chip shortage drags on
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru (OTC:FUJHY) Corp slashed its annual output target by nearly 10% on Wednesday amid ongoing fallout from a semiconductor shortage that continues to hamper automakers around the world. The carmaker said the shortages were most acute among parts for immediate delivery in the spot market and...
Coin Cloud Thundering Down: A Stormy End for an ATM Powerhouse
Coin Cloud Thundering Down: A Stormy End for an ATM Powerhouse. Coin Cloud, one of the largest Bitcoin ATM operators, has filed for bankruptcy with nearly $500 million in liabilities. The crypto winter and the collapse of major companies have taken a toll on Coin Cloud. Despite the recent challenges...
Shuttered South African airline Comair sues Boeing over 737 MAX purchases
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A shuttered South African airline sued Boeing (NYSE:BA) Co for fraud over its agreement to buy eight 737 MAX planes and seeks damages of at least $83 million. Boeing "placed profits over safety and led with a plan of deception," Comair's suit filed Monday in U.S. District...
U.S. trade gap widens in December; deficit highest on record in 2022
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened in December, reversing half of the prior month's sharp contraction, as imports rebounded and exports of goods dropped to a 10-month low amid cooling global demand and declining crude oil prices. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed the...
