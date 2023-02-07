Read full article on original website
marketscreener.com
Canadian dollar to rise later in 2023 on more favorable global outlook
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. In three months, however, the loonie is...
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
marketscreener.com
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
marketscreener.com
Investors' reactions to Biden's State of the Union speech
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Following are reactions from analysts and investors to U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in which he challenged Republicans to lift the debt ceiling and support tax policies that are friendlier to middle class Americans. In his first address to a joint...
marketscreener.com
ECB to zero in on soured loans this year as economy slows
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank supervisors will zero in on bad loans this year after finding that some euro zone banks had set too little money aside for them or were slow in recognising the problem, the ECB said on Wednesday. Presenting its annual review of the sector, the...
marketscreener.com
HSBC putting China's interests above exiled Hong Kong customers, UK lawmakers say
LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers have accused HSBC of mistreating customers who have fled Hong Kong in the wake of China's anti-democracy crackdown, to protect the bank's profits and curry favour with the Chinese government, a report on Wednesday showed. The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong said the lender...
marketscreener.com
Putin waves a sarcastic goodbye to foreign business departing Russia
(Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin waved a sarcastic farewell on Thursday to foreign businesses which have left Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, saying their departure would benefit Russian companies. Speaking to senior officials at a meeting broadcast on state television, Putin said those companies had suffered major losses as...
marketscreener.com
Gold faces second weekly drop on Fed concerns
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Friday and were headed for a second straight weekly fall, as investors remained wary of impending interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation. Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher rates tend to dull the appeal...
marketscreener.com
Gold crawls higher on muted dollar; outlook weak on Fed official comments
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday as the dollar faltered, but bullion's outlook remained cloudy as several U.S. Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate increases were needed to rein in inflation. Gold is sensitive to high interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost...
marketscreener.com
Spirit Airlines says expects DOJ decision on JetBlue merger in around 30 days
(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc said on Tuesday it expects U.S. antitrust regulators to decide whether to allow the low-cost carrier to proceed with its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways Corp in the "next 30 days or so." "We are now waiting to see whether the Department of Justice...
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
marketscreener.com
Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations
(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
marketscreener.com
Netherlands, Denmark and Germany buy 100 Leopard 1 Tanks for Ukraine - Dutch gov't
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Denmark and Germany are buying 100 Leopard-1A5 battle tanks for Ukraine, the Dutch government said on Tuesday. The Dutch defense ministry said in a statement the tanks would be purchased "directly from German industry". In an interview on Dutch national broadcaster NOS, Netherlands Defense...
marketscreener.com
Oil climbs 3rd day on subdued dollar, U.S. crude stocks' drop
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous two days, as the dollar fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish on interest rates than markets had expected and as U.S. crude stocks surprisingly fell. Brent crude futures inched up by 11...
marketscreener.com
Corn Futures Slide on Risk-Off Day Following WASDE -- Daily Grain Highlights
--Corn for March delivery fell 1.1%, to $6.70 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday as grain traders embraced a hands-off approach after Wednesday's WASDE report yielded little to move the market. --Wheat for March delivery fell 1% to $7.57 1/4 a bushel. --Soybeans for March...
marketscreener.com
Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%
(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
