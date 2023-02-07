Read full article on original website
bvmsports.com
Pittsburgh Penguins Make Three Roster Moves
Pittsburgh Penguins Make Three Roster Moves February 7, 2023 at 2:10 pm CDT | by Gavin Lee 4 Comments Official now, Kasperi Kapanen and Josh Archibald have been activated from injured reserve. To make room on the roster, Tristan Jarry has been moved to IR – though that doesn’t necessarily mean his status has changed. Jarry was on the ice…
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Panthers
The San Jose Sharks continue their road trip in Florida Thursday against the Panthers. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. The Sharks completed the comeback Tuesday night, defeating Tampa Bay 4-3 in OT thanks to Timo Meier. Erik Karlsson posted...
theScore
NHL Thursday best bets: Wild to rebound vs. Golden Knights
Flames (-165) @ Red Wings (+140) Goals, goals, goals. That's what I'm expecting to see early in this game. The Calgary Flames have played consistently high-event first periods all season long, scoring 56 goals in the opening frame this year - only the Tampa Bay Lightning have put up more.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Canucks
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (27-22-5) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (20-27-4) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders are contending for their fifth consecutive win on Thursday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks at UBS Arena. Former Canuck Bo Horvat will see his former team for the first time - in just his third game since the blockbuster trade - while Anthony Beauvillier is expected to play against the Islanders for the first time in his career.
Penguins Room: DeSmith Smiles After Stealing Win, Third Period ‘In Their Face’
There probably was no way for Casey DeSmith to know that he would be facing 42 shots when the Pittsburgh Penguins faced Colorado at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. But while he might not have realized exactly what his night would be like, DeSmith had a pretty good idea that the Avalanche, who are fast and skilled and the defending Stanley Cup champions, would keep him busy.
NHL
NHL Pregame fan fest for Stadium Series game in Raleigh announced
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL®) has announced the attractions and hockey interactives planned for the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL PreGame™, the official fan festival of the Saturday, Feb. 18 outdoor game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Before the Hurricanes face the Capitals at 8 p.m. ET (broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ in the United States and on SN360, SN NOW and TVAS2 in Canada), the PreGame will entertain fans of all ages with fun hockey attractions at PNC Arena's East 1000 Parking Lot in Raleigh with dynamic activities from 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET.
NHL
Avalanche and Kiewit Corporation Announce Official Helmet Sponsorship
The Colorado Avalanche and Kiewit Corporation ("Kiewit") today announced a sponsorship agreement that connects the leading North American construction and engineering firm, with regional headquarters in Denver, to the hometown National Hockey League (NHL) and Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche. As part of a multi-year sponsorship, Kiewit will become the...
Penguins vs. Ducks, Game 51: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
ANAHEIM, Calif. — This would, at first blush, appear to be precisely the kind of opponent the Pittsburgh Penguins should be happy to face tonight. One that isn’t contending for anything except a lofty spot in the 2023 draft order, and that the Penguins defeated just a few weeks ago.
NHL
Blues acquire two picks, Blais, Skinner from Rangers
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, forward Sammy Blais and defenseman Hunter Skinner from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola.
NHL
Recap: Ducks Extend Point Streak on Vatrano's OT Winner in Chicago
The Ducks extended their point streak to a season-best five games tonight, downing the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Frank Vatrano's overtime game-winner at United Center. The Ducks twiced erased one-goal deficits to earn three of four possible standings points on a road back-to-back. Anaheim has now won four of its last five games, with points in six of its last seven.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Strong Checking, Shootout Heroics Spur 2-1 Win
The Philadelphia Flyers captured a 2-1 (2-1) shootout decision over the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Excellent defensiver structure, tight gaps, active forechecking and a penalty-free game against the NHL's No. 1 power play club keyed the Flyers to being the better team for the decided majority of the game.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RED WINGS
FLAMES (24-17-10) @ RED WINGS (21-20-8) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (46) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (19) Red Wings:. Points - Dylan Larkin (44)
NHL
The Men Behind the Mask | FEATURE
Vitek Vanecek debuted a new mask at practice, one that pays homage to two franchise legends. There is the man behind the mask. And in Vitek Vanecek's case, there are also the men behind the mask. The man: that is Vanecek himself. He's the one wearing it. He has been...
NHL
Mailbag: Sabres, Islanders, Panthers set for push; Blues' trade options
Here is the Feb. 8 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What team out of the playoffs now is going to make the biggest second half playoff push? -- @johnfiorino97. I'll stay in the Eastern Conference for...
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Dave Lewis
The former defenseman joins episode 39 of the podcast. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders defenseman Dave Lewis joins episode 39 of the podcast. Lewis talks to Cory and Greg about:. 2:48...
NHL
Czechia, Finland to celebrate 1st Hockey Day in March
Sessions, activities, player appearances designed to bring communities together. PRAGUE/HELSINKI/NEW YORK -- Czechia and Finland will present their first-ever Hockey Day celebrations in March designed to bring communities together around the sport of hockey and its many forms through TV broadcasts and in-person free activations for fans of all ages and those new to the sport. Hockey Day in Czechia on March 4 and Hockey Day in Finland on March 17-18 will include hockey skills and coaching training sessions, hockey activities, player and Alumni appearances and live reporting periodically throughout the day by NHL international broadcast partners Nova Group in Czechia and Viaplay Group in Finland. Each day will culminate with viewing parties of NHL Saturday presented by SAP NHL game broadcasts.
NHL
Ward excited for Hurricanes to host Stadium Series against Capitals
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Cam Ward began his NHL career by winning the Conn Smythe Trophy voted as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was a rookie and helped the Carolina Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup by defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the 2006 Stanley Cup Final.
NHL
Women in Hockey: Allison Vaughan
Senators director, hockey administration manages day-to-day administrative needs. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Ottawa Senators director, hockey administration Allison Vaughan:. Name: Allison Vaughan. Job title: Director, hockey administration.
NHL
DeJordy reflects on being ultimate EBUG with Black Hawks
Ironman goalie Glenn Hall had just pulled himself from the Black Hawks' Nov. 7, 1962 game against the Boston Bruins, unable to continue beyond 10:21 of the first period with a badly pinched nerve in his back. In came DeJordy, summoned from the stands, to make 24 saves in a...
