Sessions, activities, player appearances designed to bring communities together. PRAGUE/HELSINKI/NEW YORK -- Czechia and Finland will present their first-ever Hockey Day celebrations in March designed to bring communities together around the sport of hockey and its many forms through TV broadcasts and in-person free activations for fans of all ages and those new to the sport. Hockey Day in Czechia on March 4 and Hockey Day in Finland on March 17-18 will include hockey skills and coaching training sessions, hockey activities, player and Alumni appearances and live reporting periodically throughout the day by NHL international broadcast partners Nova Group in Czechia and Viaplay Group in Finland. Each day will culminate with viewing parties of NHL Saturday presented by SAP NHL game broadcasts.

7 HOURS AGO