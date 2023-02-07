ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nets' Final Thoughts on Kyrie Irving's Departure, Except Kevin Durant

By Chris Milholen
Inside The Nets
Inside The Nets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q9dIo_0kesH5fK00

Now that Kyrie Irving is no longer a Brooklyn Net, several of his former teammates and head coach reflected on his tenure in the borough.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn began with a 50-point debut and concluded with a disgruntled yet successful trade demand. There were handfuls of controversies, plenty of games missed, and franchise records established across his tenure.

After the Brooklyn Nets-Dallas Mavericks blockbuster trade became official on Monday evening, Irving's former teammates and head coach provided their final thoughts on his time in the borough.

There were only three players (Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Nic Claxton) and a few coaches that were with the ex-Nets guard for his entire tenure in Brooklyn. Out of the small group, head coach Jacque Vaughn, who has been with the organization since 2016, has seen both sides.

"My interactions with Kai have always been positive. I enjoyed coaching him. I want him to succeed. I'll keep it that simple," said Vaughn reflecting on his time with Irving in Brooklyn. "We've had some ups and downs along the way. I've also seen the young man score 60 points.

"I've also seen him bring his kids into the locker room, grow as an individual and be a better teammate than when I first met him. I'm always going to look at the good in people, want the good in people, and I want him to succeed. He's no longer with us and I appreciate his time."

When Irving's trade demand became public on Friday, his now former teammates found out in different ways. For the players that spoke about their reactions to the news, everyone was stunned, shocked, and caught off guard.

At the same time, they understand the NBA is a business at the end of the day and players need to make the best decision for themselves.

"It's tough. I mean, at the end of the day, it's a business," said fourth-year big Nic Claxton on Irving's trade demand. "You hate to see him go but we just have to rock with who we are now."

Outside of delivering memorable performances on the hardwood and cementing himself in countless franchise records, Irving also took a mentorship role with young players. For the past two seasons, it was second-year guard Cam Thomas he grew closest to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QIRs1_0kesH5fK00

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The 21-year-old guard was taken under Brooklyn's superstar's wings the moment the franchise drafted him in the 2021 NBA Draft. He's shared competitive banter with Irving and Kevin Durant, along with showcasing his blooming shot-making talents.

Thomas, who has gained an increased role since Irving's trade demand saga, will miss having that 'big brother' presence around on a daily basis.

"Everything really. That’s my guy we talked about it a lot. We talked about Kobe. Just life in general man. That’s really the main thing that I will miss from Kai is me having that big brother on the team to laugh with, joke with and make fun with," Thomas said. "He’s my big brother. Even though K [KD] is my big brother for real, me and Kai made more jokes together. I can joke around with Kai.

Since Irving separated himself from the team after his trade request, Thomas has compiled 40+ point contests in the two games played. He's shown flashes of Irving's prolific scoring ability, becoming the first player in franchise history to record 44+ points in consecutive games in the superstar guard's short absence.

In the wake of Irving's departure, no Nets have publically expressed any negativity. Take it from Claxton, who will continue to cherish a good relationship with one of the best teammates he's had in his short NBA career.

"That's still my brother, my mentor. We'll continue to have a close relationship off the court. Our relationship always transcended basketball. He was one of the best teammates I've had, despite what people wanted to say painting whatever picture. But he was one of the best teammates I ever had and we'll continue to have a good relationship."

After Brooklyn's defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, Durant declined to talk to reporters when he was being escorted out of Barclays Center. The Nets superstar has yet to comment on Irving's departure.

The only questions that matter are what Durant makes of the organization's shipping his friend Irving out to Dallas and whether will he follow in those same footsteps by forcing his way out as well.

While those questions are yet to be answered, Brooklyn has only two days left before the NBA Trade Deadline (Thursday, Feb. 9 (3:00 p.m. ET) strikes. The Nets have their focus on surrounding their cornerstone with championship-contending pieces. Of course, a possible trade involving their lone superstar can't be ruled out.

The Nets head coach hasn't talked with Durant about Irving. Instead, the two spoke about the past two games. Vaughn is focused on winning with his 34-year-old star.

"That wouldn't even come up in our conversation. We talked about the game and that was really it," said Vaughn on Durant's mindset.

"I won't complicate it. I'm going to coach the group that's in front of me and to coach the group that's in the locker room. That won't change. I'm not going to speculate and get in Kevin's mind at all. Not gonna even try to do that. I'm going to coach this group. I look forward to coaching him and look forward to winning."

Brooklyn will likely have Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith join the team on Tuesday night at Barclays Center. It is not determined whether both players will be available to make their debuts vs. the Phoenix Suns.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well

Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
BROOKLYN, NY
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Kyrie Irving brutally honest about Kevin Durant trade

Last week, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were teammates with the Brooklyn Nets. As of Thursday, they are both playing for contenders in the Western Conference. And by the sounds of it, Irving isn’t too broken up about it from the Nets’ perspective. In the early hours of Thursday morning, the Phoenix Suns traded Mikal Read more... The post Kyrie Irving brutally honest about Kevin Durant trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target

If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
sportszion.com

Stephen A. Smith has no sympathy for Kevin Durant following Kyrie Irving’s move to Mavericks derailing Nets championship hope

When Kevin Durant’s NBA career ends, he will be remembered in many ways. Stephen A. Smith believes that one of those ways will be as the one who chose Kyrie or Steph. The Nets granted Kyrie Irving’s request for a trade on Sunday, sending him to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and three draft picks.
BROOKLYN, NY
Inside The Nets

Inside The Nets

Brooklyn, NY
1K+
Followers
475
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Nets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Brooklyn Nets.

 https://www.si.com/nba/nets/

Comments / 0

Community Policy