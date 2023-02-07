Nets' Final Thoughts on Kyrie Irving's Departure, Except Kevin Durant

Now that Kyrie Irving is no longer a Brooklyn Net, several of his former teammates and head coach reflected on his tenure in the borough.

The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn began with a 50-point debut and concluded with a disgruntled yet successful trade demand. There were handfuls of controversies, plenty of games missed, and franchise records established across his tenure.

After the Brooklyn Nets-Dallas Mavericks blockbuster trade became official on Monday evening, Irving's former teammates and head coach provided their final thoughts on his time in the borough.

There were only three players (Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Nic Claxton) and a few coaches that were with the ex-Nets guard for his entire tenure in Brooklyn. Out of the small group, head coach Jacque Vaughn, who has been with the organization since 2016, has seen both sides.

"My interactions with Kai have always been positive. I enjoyed coaching him. I want him to succeed. I'll keep it that simple," said Vaughn reflecting on his time with Irving in Brooklyn. "We've had some ups and downs along the way. I've also seen the young man score 60 points.

"I've also seen him bring his kids into the locker room, grow as an individual and be a better teammate than when I first met him. I'm always going to look at the good in people, want the good in people, and I want him to succeed. He's no longer with us and I appreciate his time."

When Irving's trade demand became public on Friday, his now former teammates found out in different ways. For the players that spoke about their reactions to the news, everyone was stunned, shocked, and caught off guard.

At the same time, they understand the NBA is a business at the end of the day and players need to make the best decision for themselves.

"It's tough. I mean, at the end of the day, it's a business," said fourth-year big Nic Claxton on Irving's trade demand. "You hate to see him go but we just have to rock with who we are now."

Outside of delivering memorable performances on the hardwood and cementing himself in countless franchise records, Irving also took a mentorship role with young players. For the past two seasons, it was second-year guard Cam Thomas he grew closest to.

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The 21-year-old guard was taken under Brooklyn's superstar's wings the moment the franchise drafted him in the 2021 NBA Draft. He's shared competitive banter with Irving and Kevin Durant, along with showcasing his blooming shot-making talents.

Thomas, who has gained an increased role since Irving's trade demand saga, will miss having that 'big brother' presence around on a daily basis.

"Everything really. That’s my guy we talked about it a lot. We talked about Kobe. Just life in general man. That’s really the main thing that I will miss from Kai is me having that big brother on the team to laugh with, joke with and make fun with," Thomas said. "He’s my big brother. Even though K [KD] is my big brother for real, me and Kai made more jokes together. I can joke around with Kai.

Since Irving separated himself from the team after his trade request, Thomas has compiled 40+ point contests in the two games played. He's shown flashes of Irving's prolific scoring ability, becoming the first player in franchise history to record 44+ points in consecutive games in the superstar guard's short absence.

In the wake of Irving's departure, no Nets have publically expressed any negativity. Take it from Claxton, who will continue to cherish a good relationship with one of the best teammates he's had in his short NBA career.

"That's still my brother, my mentor. We'll continue to have a close relationship off the court. Our relationship always transcended basketball. He was one of the best teammates I've had, despite what people wanted to say painting whatever picture. But he was one of the best teammates I ever had and we'll continue to have a good relationship."

After Brooklyn's defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, Durant declined to talk to reporters when he was being escorted out of Barclays Center. The Nets superstar has yet to comment on Irving's departure.

The only questions that matter are what Durant makes of the organization's shipping his friend Irving out to Dallas and whether will he follow in those same footsteps by forcing his way out as well.

While those questions are yet to be answered, Brooklyn has only two days left before the NBA Trade Deadline (Thursday, Feb. 9 (3:00 p.m. ET) strikes. The Nets have their focus on surrounding their cornerstone with championship-contending pieces. Of course, a possible trade involving their lone superstar can't be ruled out.

The Nets head coach hasn't talked with Durant about Irving. Instead, the two spoke about the past two games. Vaughn is focused on winning with his 34-year-old star.

"That wouldn't even come up in our conversation. We talked about the game and that was really it," said Vaughn on Durant's mindset.

"I won't complicate it. I'm going to coach the group that's in front of me and to coach the group that's in the locker room. That won't change. I'm not going to speculate and get in Kevin's mind at all. Not gonna even try to do that. I'm going to coach this group. I look forward to coaching him and look forward to winning."

Brooklyn will likely have Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith join the team on Tuesday night at Barclays Center. It is not determined whether both players will be available to make their debuts vs. the Phoenix Suns.