ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Chasse, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Tarpons earn district sweep against Morgan City

South Lafourche earned a district sweep of Morgan City on Tuesday in The Tank with both the boys and girls teams scoring wins. The game marked the season finale for the Tarpons' girls. For the boys, they kept pace in the local 4A district and continue to control their own fate in the chase to try and win the district title.
MORGAN CITY, LA
lafourchegazette.com

SCHOUEST-ONCALE

Mr. and Mrs. Corey and Jamie Schouest announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter Olivia Schouest to Dillon Oncale, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne (Joseph) and Jenny Oncale. The bride elect is the granddaughter of Mr. John and Mrs. Jackie Guidry, Mrs. Geraldine Dantin, and Mr. and...
THIBODAUX, LA
lafourchegazette.com

CAPTAIN PATRICK BASS

We are sad to announce that Captain Patrick Bass, 69, a native of Algiers, La. and native of Raceland, La. made his final voyage on February 5, 2023. Patrick was born on March 5, 1953. Patrick was a lifelong boat captain. When he wasn’t on the water, he spent his...
RACELAND, LA
postsouth.com

News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA

Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
HOUMA, LA
lafourchegazette.com

MICHAEL ALLEMAND

Michael James Allemand, 68, a native and resident of Larose passed away in the early hours of Thursday, February 2, 2023. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday, February 9th from 9:30 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
LAROSE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Nicholls to Host Book Signing for Grammy-Winning Artist

THIBODAUX, La. -- Grammy-winning blues artist Chris Thomas King is scheduled to present “Rhythm of Resistance” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Mary and Al Danos Theater in Nicholls State University’s Talbot Hall as part of the University’s Black History Month activities. King, a Baton...
THIBODAUX, LA
999ktdy.com

Things a Cajun Oughta Know

When you're from Acadiana, there are a few things you're going to be expected to know... Growing up in Acadiana, there are so many things we learn how to do that, we don't really even realize it. It's just second nature to know how clean crabs, jitterbug, and make a...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy