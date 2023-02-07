Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud CrimesTaxBuzzMarrero, LA
Superstar QB to Meet with New Orleans SaintsOnlyHomers
BBQ Shrimp, a New Orleans original recipeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
LSAT still required for law school, American Bar Association decides in New OrleansBrenna Temple
lafourchegazette.com
Melaco Sisters Hardware and Supplies Player of the Week: Gabby Lee
-- Senior Gabby Lee is leaving it all out on the floor for South Lafourche in every, single game. This past week, Gabby was big in a win against Lutcher, but also played her heart out in a close, hard-fought loss at Assumption.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Central celebrates Senior Night against East St. John
The Central Lafourche basketball teams celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday against East St. John. See photos of the games online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
Kim Mulkey will never schedule LSU vs Baylor, and she has a good reason
With No. 3 LSU women’s basketball preparing for a showdown with a top-ranked South Carolina team that represents its biggest regular games in years, there’s another monumental matchup on people’s minds. See more on WWL and Audacy.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Tarpons earn district sweep against Morgan City
South Lafourche earned a district sweep of Morgan City on Tuesday in The Tank with both the boys and girls teams scoring wins. The game marked the season finale for the Tarpons' girls. For the boys, they kept pace in the local 4A district and continue to control their own fate in the chase to try and win the district title.
LSU Quarterbacks: Garrett Nussmeier's Future in Baton Rouge
Nussmeier has all the tools to be successful in Death Valley. Will he wait behind Daniels once again?
theadvocate.com
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
lafourchegazette.com
SCHOUEST-ONCALE
Mr. and Mrs. Corey and Jamie Schouest announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter Olivia Schouest to Dillon Oncale, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne (Joseph) and Jenny Oncale. The bride elect is the granddaughter of Mr. John and Mrs. Jackie Guidry, Mrs. Geraldine Dantin, and Mr. and...
lafourchegazette.com
CAPTAIN PATRICK BASS
We are sad to announce that Captain Patrick Bass, 69, a native of Algiers, La. and native of Raceland, La. made his final voyage on February 5, 2023. Patrick was born on March 5, 1953. Patrick was a lifelong boat captain. When he wasn’t on the water, he spent his...
postsouth.com
Here's what Governor John Bel Edwards says about LSU court naming controversy
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on the LSU basketball court naming controversy Thursday, saying he supports the addition of former women's Coach Sue Gunter's name to join former men's Coach Dale Brown's on the floor. "I think the court is big enough for both names," Edwards told USA...
postsouth.com
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
lafourchegazette.com
MICHAEL ALLEMAND
Michael James Allemand, 68, a native and resident of Larose passed away in the early hours of Thursday, February 2, 2023. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday, February 9th from 9:30 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
In Houma & Thibodaux, WGNO delivers Coats for Kids
Coats for Kids delivered to schools in Houma
wbrz.com
LSU head coach Brian Kelly files for divorce; sources say petition to be withdrawn
BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly filed this week for divorce from his wife of 28 years, according to court records, but sources say the couple has reconciled and will seek to have the case withdrawn from the courts. Kelly filed a petition for divorce from Francisca...
lafourchegazette.com
Nicholls to Host Book Signing for Grammy-Winning Artist
THIBODAUX, La. -- Grammy-winning blues artist Chris Thomas King is scheduled to present “Rhythm of Resistance” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Mary and Al Danos Theater in Nicholls State University’s Talbot Hall as part of the University’s Black History Month activities. King, a Baton...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Jan. 18-23, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
DUNDEE LOOP 3076: $192,900, Deep Roots Property Solutions LLC to Cassidy Lee Luedtke. IRONWOOD SUBDIVISION, LOT 12: $102,500, Christopher D. Guilott and Kristin M. Viola Guilott to Jacob W. Finn and Taylor R. Dossett Finn. NEAR ABITA SPRINGS, LOTS 6, 7: $53,000, Jay Edward Gould and Peggy Martin Gould to...
Belle Chasse man cited for fishing violations, over 800 lbs unreported red snapper without trip tickets
A Belle Chasse man has been cited by The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) after alleged fishing violations.
NOLA.com
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
999ktdy.com
Things a Cajun Oughta Know
When you're from Acadiana, there are a few things you're going to be expected to know... Growing up in Acadiana, there are so many things we learn how to do that, we don't really even realize it. It's just second nature to know how clean crabs, jitterbug, and make a...
