ffnews.com
Open Banking Has Vital Role in Cost of Living Crisis, as Estimated 25 Million Brits Fear Income Soon Won’t Cover Essential Spending
As the cost of living crisis continues, new research from Europe’s leading open banking platform, Tink, paints a stark picture of financial realities in the UK. Findings reveal almost half (46%) of people in the UK are ‘only just managing’, where they expect their income not to cover their essential spending in the future. A further one in four (23%) are identified as ‘financially vulnerable’, with their current income already no longer covering their essential spending.
ffnews.com
Lyfeguard Partners With Hometree to Connect Users With Cost-effective Heating and Home Emergency Solutions
Lyfeguard, a digital life-planning assistant and document management platform, has partnered with Hometree, the home services tech company offering comprehensive boiler and home emergency breakdown cover at affordable prices. The partnership will enable Lyfeguard users to access Hometree’s services directly through the smart platform’s insurance cover for boilers, central heating,...
ffnews.com
Identity decisioning platform Alloy launches in the UK
US fintech Alloy has launched in the UK, strengthening its presence in EMEA with key senior hires and office space in London. Alloy’s Identity Decisioning Platform helps banks and fintech companies to make smarter and faster decisions about the risk profile of each customer, and keep them safe from financial crime. The platform connects to more than 170 data sources, enabling financial institutions to automate customer approval and account opening, and monitor transactions in real time. Over 350 companies around the world trust Alloy to help them simplify processes and respond rapidly to new risks.
ffnews.com
Richard Saulet appointed as MD Consumer Finance at Metro Bank
Metro Bank has appointed Richard Saulet as MD Consumer Finance subject to regulatory approval. In this role Richard will be responsible for leading and developing the bank’s unsecured lending products, including its personal loan proposition under the RateSetter brand. Richard has been with Metro Bank for over 10 years...
ffnews.com
Comment on the UK Avoiding Recession With Focus Needed on Tech and Healthcare Businesses
Commenting on the UK narrowly avoiding recession with focus now needed on technology and healthcare businesses, John Glencross, CEO and Co-Founder of Calculus, said: “Today’s news will be welcomed by investors and advisers as the economy kicks on from the sluggish growth and high inflation that we saw last year. The UK has shown remarkable resilience despite significant uncertainty caused by rising interest rates, supply chain issues, increases in wages and a worsening cost-of-living crisis. Demand for growth capital remains at unprecedented levels and there is now a real opportunity to provide meaningful support to a new generation of UK companies driving the digital revolution forward, improving healthcare and creating jobs and opportunities throughout the country.
ffnews.com
Jobber Raises $100 Million Growth Round
Jobber, a leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced it has raised $100 million USD in primary capital led by global growth equity investor General Atlantic. The Series D round also includes participation from Jobber’s existing investors Summit Partners, Version One Ventures, and Tech Pioneers Fund. The financing is anticipated to support the company’s continued growth through investments in R&D, sales and marketing, and new customer acquisition.
ffnews.com
American Express Expands Relationship with Microsoft to Drive Innovation in Business Travel
American Express® (NYSE: AXP) is expanding its decades-long relationship with Microsoft to develop a suite of solutions built on Microsoft Cloud and AI technologies focused on reducing business travel friction for employees and businesses. The first solution developed through this collaboration will enhance the expense management process by addressing some of the pain points business travelers and expense processors face.
ffnews.com
Tuum Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth of Its Next-generation Banking Technology
Tuum, the next-generation core banking platform, has today announced the appointment of Edgardo Torres-Caballero as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The company is seeing strong demand for its technology with an Annual Recurring Revenue of almost 400% on last year. The appointment is part of Tuum’s wider strategy to support continued and accelerated growth which also includes setting a strong focus on strategic partnerships as a key strategic pillar for expansion.
ffnews.com
Broadridge Named Leading Provider of Managed Services Capabilities by Chartis
For the fourth consecutive year in a row, global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), has earned a category award in the Chartis 2023 RiskTech100®, a globally recognized independent study of the world’s major providers of risk and compliance technology. Broadridge has been recognized as the OpsTech:...
ffnews.com
Africa Finance Corporation Partners with the Solid Minerals Development Fund on Catalyzing Private Sector-Led Mining Projects in Nigeria
Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricAFC.org), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, and the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF) are partnering to deploy project development funding and technical advisory to fast track closure and operations of commercial scale mining projects in Nigeria. This following AFCs flagship investment in the first commercial scale gold mining project in Nigeria, the Segilola Gold Mine in Osun State, through an innovative financing package comprised of debt, equity and a stream.
ffnews.com
Listerhill Credit Union Boosts Sales with Digital-First Service Powered by Glia
Listerhill Credit Union has streamlined online member support with Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), offering seamless on-screen experiences that are driving high member satisfaction rates. The digital-first solution has enabled the Alabama-based credit union to get proactive with sales, fueling significant new growth for its mortgage business.
ffnews.com
Navigating the World of Treasury Services with BNY Mellon’s Carl Slabicki
Join us as we explore the world of Treasury Services with Carl Slabicki at BNY Mellon. In this informative video, Carl will share his in-depth knowledge on the typical customers of Treasury Services, and guide us through the process of understanding the complex yet crucial world of Treasury Services. Discover...
ffnews.com
Virtual Arena: African Innovation in Europe
Join us for an exciting Virtual Arena, where we showcase the dynamic minds behind African innovation in Europe. Our guests, Gwerna Kiwana from MFS Africa, Matthew Barnard from BBD, and Matteo Rizzi from FTS Group, will share their inspiring journeys and innovative visions. Get an inside look into Gwerna Kiwana’s...
ffnews.com
Nium Expands Payments Platform with ‘Zero-Deduction’ Wire Transfers for Payroll and Procurement
Nium, the global platform for on-demand money movement, today announced zero-deduction wire transfers, additional currency support for global payouts, and real-time transaction tracking through SWIFT gpi. The move benefits financial institutions, payroll, and procurement firms seeking lower costs, broader reach, greater transparency, and faster settlement of cross-border wire transfers. Nium’s...
ffnews.com
APEXX and CarTrawler Partner to Boost Payment Acceptance
APEXX Global, the multi-award-winning global payments platform, has partnered with CarTrawler, the leading B2B car rental software providers for the travel industry, to transform the company’s legacy payment software system. CarTrawler works with some of the biggest names in travel including United Airlines, easyJet, Uber, Emirates and Hotels.com. APEXX...
ffnews.com
Genetic Data the Key to Hyper Personalised Life Insurance?
Last November, McKinsey released the ‘Global Insurance Report 2023: Reimagining life insurance’ – in it they discussed the recurring trends found in the industry as a result of the past decade’s episodes of pandemics, environmental and political disasters. Personal health is now vulnerable, and people from...
ffnews.com
Hubflow Targets Global Expansion After Successful London Rollout
Belfast start-up Hubflow plans 100 new London locations and sets sights on global expansion over next five years. Workspace innovator Hubflow is spearheading a rapid expansion of its bespoke office network across London as part of a major launch to take its successful brand and model to cities across the world.
ffnews.com
Alkami Co:lab 2023 Levels Up Digital Banking with Industry Experts and Insights into the Future of Fintech
Alkami Technology, Inc., a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., today announced the full agenda for its annual conference, Alkami Co:lab, in Grapevine, TX, April 3-5, 2023. This year’s event, “Winning at Innovation through Co:laboration,” will feature the sharpest minds in banking and fintech examining key trends and digital innovation strategies for financial institutions (FIs).
