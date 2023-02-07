Read full article on original website
BBC
Is this co-op the future of farming in Wales?
A co-operative that sells food to local families could help form a template to make farming in Wales greener. Tyddyn Teg, near Caernarfon, in Gwynedd, grows organic veg for the community and tries to be environmentally friendly. It does not use pesticides, which it says helps biodiversity to thrive. It...
BBC
Hamble Airfield: Quarry firm responds to residents' concerns
A building materials firm has responded to residents' concerns over plans to turn a former airfield into a quarry. Cemex wants to use Hamble Airfield, Hampshire, to extract sand and gravel for seven years - then infill for the next six years. Health and environmental concerns, including dust and HGV...
BBC
Mass tree-planting in Chippenham to boost park
Almost 2,000 trees are to be planted in Monkton Park in Chippenham. A total of 1,720 trees are planned and the first stage of the work is due to be completed by 10 February. Lower Riverside Meadow will be planted with trees and shrubs. Chippenham Town Council's Environmental Services Team...
BBC
Exeter council plans to adopt second home tax premium
Exeter City Council plans to increase council tax premiums for empty and second homes when rules allow. The council’s executive approved the plan unanimously, becoming the latest Devon authority - after Mid Devon, Teignbridge and South Hams - to sign up in principal. The government included tax premiums for...
BBC
Shellfish deaths: Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee calls for investigation
Further investigations must be carried out into the deaths of thousands of shellfish off the North East and North Yorkshire coast, a committee has said. Since late 2021, thousands of marine life, including crabs, have washed up between Hartlepool and Whitby. In a letter to the Environment Secretary, the Environment,...
BBC
Decision due for 250 homes on greenfield land
A final decision over controversial plans to build hundreds of homes will be taken later this week. Developer Bloor Homes wants to build 250 homes on land near Whitycombe Farmhouse, between Banbury and Drayton. Residents have raised objections over parking, the loss of greenfield land and the impact of the...
BBC
Somerset A39 bypass scrapped as government rejects plans
Plans for a new bypass in Somerset have been scrapped after central government refused to provide funding. Proposals for a new bypass on the A39 Bath Road, between the M5 and Clarks Village, were put forward by Somerset County Council in 2019. It aimed to take 95% of traffic away...
BBC
Center Parcs pull out of Crawley development plans
Center Parcs has announced it will not go ahead with plans to develop a new forest holiday village in West Sussex. In July 2021, the company secured an option agreement to acquire Oldhouse Warren, a privately owned woodland on the outskirts of Crawley. It said the site was found to...
BBC
Borders battery energy scheme passes planning hurdle
Plans for a huge Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in the Borders have moved a step forward. Scottish Borders Council has decided not to object to the proposals but has suggested a number of conditions should be imposed. The final say on the proposals by Zenobe Energy near Eccles will...
BBC
Anglesey Menai Bridge partly reopens after repairs
Businesses have welcomed the partial reopening of a historical suspension bridge which connects Anglesey to the north Wales mainland. The 200-year-old Menai Bridge is now open to restricted loads after it was closed suddenly in October over "serious" safety risks. Companies feared traffic problems with vehicles diverted to the nearby...
BBC
Otters return to Devon home after flooding
A wildlife charity says eight orphaned otter cubs have been safely returned to their enclosures after they had to be moved due to flooding. Parts of the UK Wild Otter Trust site near Barnstaple were left underwater following heavy rain in January. Additional flood defences have now been put in...
