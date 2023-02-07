ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Michigan indirectly plays pivotal role in Texas, OU leaving Big 12 early for SEC

The Michigan Wolverines indirectly played a huge role in Texas and Oklahoma being allowed to leave the Big 12 early for the SEC. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the matchup between the Wolverines and Longhorns in 2024 — which was originally set to be played in Austin — will now be played in Ann Arbor. Michigan will then travel to Texas in 2027, the year Texas was originally going to go to U-M for its scheduled game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
chatsports.com

Justin Fields is number 1 in Wisconsin

From a marketing standpoint, Justin Fields has been one of the more popular players in the NFL since he was drafted in 2021. The Chicago Bears started that offseason with a social media proclamation that Andy Dalton was their QB1, but fans knew. Everyone knew. The league sold a ton...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy