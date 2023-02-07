Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
Michigan indirectly plays pivotal role in Texas, OU leaving Big 12 early for SEC
The Michigan Wolverines indirectly played a huge role in Texas and Oklahoma being allowed to leave the Big 12 early for the SEC. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the matchup between the Wolverines and Longhorns in 2024 — which was originally set to be played in Austin — will now be played in Ann Arbor. Michigan will then travel to Texas in 2027, the year Texas was originally going to go to U-M for its scheduled game.
chatsports.com
How Portland’s U-22 Initiative players could be the key to success in 2023
The Portland Timbers 2023 roster is shaping up to look very similar to their 2022 roster. With a very few new difference makers coming in, Portland’s success this year may come down to the development of their young players. In particular, it may come down to the success of...
chatsports.com
Justin Fields is number 1 in Wisconsin
From a marketing standpoint, Justin Fields has been one of the more popular players in the NFL since he was drafted in 2021. The Chicago Bears started that offseason with a social media proclamation that Andy Dalton was their QB1, but fans knew. Everyone knew. The league sold a ton...
Comments / 0